Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Birth of a Nation' on HBO

SERIES

TURN: Washington’s Spies Abe’s (Jamie Bell) plan to rescue Caleb (Daniel Henshall) turns deadly, while Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) starts to believe that his wife (Ksenia Solo) is keeping secrets. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Doctor Who A spaceship that is trapped in the gravity well of a black hole harbors one of The Doctor’s (‎Peter Capaldi) most-feared enemies. 9 p.m. BBC America

Genius The bio-drama portrait of Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) concludes. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Orphan Black Alison (Tatiana Maslany) is going stir crazy while trapped in her home, but when she is able to visit the community center, she’s dismayed to discover Bailey Downs has moved on, leaving her haunted by past friendships.10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made This new documentary recalls the making of the movie “Roar” — which began as a dream project for actress Tippi Hadren and her then-husband, Hollywood executive Noel Marshall — which resulted in numerous injuries to cast and crew working with over 150 wild lions and tigers at Hedren’s Shambala Preserve, near Los Angeles. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Rear Window Host Alec Baldwin welcomes his longtime “30 Rock” costar Tina Fey as she begins a guest stint as cohost of “The Essentials” movie series. Their first film is this 1954 Alfred Hitchcock classic, starring James Stewart as a photographer restricted to a wheelchair with a broken leg, who keeps an eye on his neighbors and suspects one of them (Raymond Burr) is a murderer. Grace Kelly also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

The Birth of a Nation Director, writer and star Nate Parker borrows the same title that D.W. Griffith once used for a wildly racist 1915 silent film, for this 2016 historical drama that chronicles a bloody 1831 revolt in which Baptist preacher Nat Turner led his fellow Virginia slaves in an attempt to free themselves. Armie Hammer, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Gabrielle Union, Penelope Ann Miller and Jackie Earle Haley also star. 8 p.m. HBO

My Favorite Wedding Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) stars in this 2017 romantic comedy as a sharply focused young woman who helps bring order to her best friend’s chaotic wedding plans. Paul Greene and Peter Benson also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Lincoln Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar for his portrayal of the 16th president, in director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner’s 2012 drama. Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star. 11 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Republican bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) The Republican bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Sec. of Health and Human Services Tom Price. Panel: Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; Jennifer Griffin; Josh Holmes; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 6 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare: Secretary, Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price. Healthcare: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). National Security; Healthcare: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Amanda Carpenter; Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.); Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN