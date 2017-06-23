Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Birth of a Nation' on HBO

SERIES
TURN: Washington’s Spies Abe’s (Jamie Bell) plan to rescue Caleb (Daniel Henshall) turns deadly, while Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) starts to believe that his wife (Ksenia Solo) is keeping secrets. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC
Doctor Who A spaceship that is trapped in the gravity well of a black hole harbors one of The Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) most-feared enemies. 9 p.m. BBC America
Genius The bio-drama portrait of Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) concludes. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Orphan Black Alison (Tatiana Maslany) is going stir crazy while trapped in her home, but when she is able to visit the community center, she’s dismayed to discover Bailey Downs has moved on, leaving her haunted by past friendships.10 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made This new documentary recalls the making of the movie “Roar” — which began as a dream project for actress Tippi Hadren and her then-husband, Hollywood executive Noel Marshall — which resulted in numerous injuries to cast and crew working with over 150 wild lions and tigers at Hedren’s Shambala Preserve, near Los Angeles. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Rear Window Host Alec Baldwin welcomes his longtime “30 Rock” costar Tina Fey as she begins a guest stint as cohost of “The Essentials” movie series. Their first film is this 1954 Alfred Hitchcock classic, starring James Stewart as a photographer restricted to a wheelchair with a broken leg, who keeps an eye on his neighbors and suspects one of them (Raymond Burr) is a murderer. Grace Kelly also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
The Birth of a Nation Director, writer and star Nate Parker borrows the same title that D.W. Griffith once used for a wildly racist 1915 silent film, for this 2016 historical drama that chronicles a bloody 1831 revolt in which Baptist preacher Nat Turner led his fellow Virginia slaves in an attempt to free themselves. Armie Hammer, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Gabrielle Union, Penelope Ann Miller and Jackie Earle Haley also star. 8 p.m. HBO
My Favorite Wedding Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) stars in this 2017 romantic comedy as a sharply focused young woman who helps bring order to her best friend’s chaotic wedding plans. Paul Greene and Peter Benson also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Lincoln Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar for his portrayal of the 16th president, in director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner’s 2012 drama. Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star. 11 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Republican bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) The Republican bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Sec. of Health and Human Services Tom Price. Panel: Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; Jennifer Griffin; Josh Holmes; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 6 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare: Secretary, Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price. Healthcare: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). National Security; Healthcare: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Amanda Carpenter; Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.); Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump performance in office; infrastructure work in Chicago: Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Mayor (D-Chicago). North Korea: Victor Cha; Joseph Cirincione. Conservatism in the age of Trump: David Brooks, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation The Russian efforts to undermine U.S. election system: Joe Manchin III (D-W.V.); Adam Entous, the Washington Post. The Senate Republican Health Care bill: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Author Mark Bowden (“How To Deal With North Korea”). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Michael Duffy, Time; Ed O'Keefe; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources The Trump White House's relationship with the media: April Ryan; David Drucker; Michael D'Antonio. Coverage of president Trump: Phil Donahue. Coverage of the Republican health bill: Sarah Kliff, Vox. Coverage of Russian hacking story: Author Masha Gessen (“The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin”).(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of he shooting at a congressional baseball practice; special counsel investigating President Trump. (N) 8 a.m. FNC, midnight FNC
60 Minutes Ways artificial intelligence is changing the world; professional baseball player Shohei Otani. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Author J.D. Vance (“Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis”); rehab insurance kick-back scheme; climate change. (N) 7 p.m. KNBC
Sailing America’s Cup Racing continues with matches 5 and 6. From Great Sound, Hamilton, Bermuda. 10 a.m. NBC
NWSL Soccer Women’s pro teams clash as the Houston Dash visits Orlando Pride.12:30 p.m. Lifetime
MLS Soccer Sporting Kansas City visits LA Galaxy. 7:30 p.m. TWSN
