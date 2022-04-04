What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC; ‘Better Things,’ FX; ‘Benjamin Franklin,’ PBS

SERIES

American Song Contest The third week of qualifiers features performances from a new batch of contestants. Also, the three performers from the second week who are advancing to the next round are revealed. 8 p.m. NBC

American Idol Hoping to make it to the top 24, each of the remaining contestants performs with a band. 8 p.m. ABC

Benjamin Franklin This two-part, four-hour documentary from Ken Burns, which concludes Tuesday, explores the life and work of one of the most consequential figures in U.S. history. The premiere, “Join or Die (1706-1774),” reviews Franklin’s early success and explores how he sought to keep England and America together. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Spring Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

Secrets of Playboy Sondra Theodore, Susie Krabacher, Lisa Loving Barrett and Audrey Huskey are among the former Playmates, girlfriends and employees who gather to share stories about the experiences and struggles during their time in the Playboy world in the season finale of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E

The Julia Child Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) works with Drs. Lim and Wolke (Christina Chang, Noah Galvin) to help a teenage bio-hacker (Zavien Garrett) whose experiments on himself are starting to compromise his health. Also, a young woman wants to undergo a controversial surgery to alleviate her depression and chronic pain. Richard Schiff, Bria Henderson, Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC

The Invisible Pilot Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”) is an executive producer on this three-part documentary series from Emmy-winning filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark, which chronicles the saga of a charismatic husband and father who stunned his family and Arkansas community by jumping from a bridge in 1977. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) fights zombies and Frankie (Hannah Riley) dresses up in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FX

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders The FBI works with actor Ray Colon, who leads them on an international manhunt for the man behind Nick De Noia’s murder in the finale of the documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E

Mud, Sweat & Beards Wilderness experts and Donny Dust and Ray Livingston travel to remote locations to build elaborate shelters and find natural food sources, while enduring extreme weather, hunger and predators. In the premiere they are in the Alaskan wilderness. 11 p.m. USA

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Arsenal, noon USA

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final, 6 p.m. TBS, TNT and Tru

Sports Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament March Madness is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.



NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Simmone Taitt, Poppy Seed Health. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”); Rupert Friend. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Miranda Cosgrove; Grammy Awards highlights. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The Potash Twins perform; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show From Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network.

(N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova and Keegan-Michael Key (“The Bubble”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s daughter lives off the grid, without housing, money or a job. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman; Jon Dorenbos (“Life Is Magic”) performs a magic trick. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ben Vereen (“B Positive”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski; Alison Brie; Kevin Jonas; Danielle Jonas; Coi Leray performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shaquille O’Neal; Mayim Bialik. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Mann; Robin Thede; Johnny Rabb. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 a.m. FX

Scream (1996) 9:23 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. Starz

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax

The Hunger Games (2012) 9:50 a.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 10 a.m. AMC

Good Time (2017) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Julie & Julia (2009) 10:39 a.m. Encore

The Trial (1963) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Blue Caprice (2013) 12:55 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

Red Dragon (2002) 1:29 p.m. Cinemax

Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:40 p.m. Epix

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 1:45 p.m. TCM

The Guest (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man (2015) 3:30 p.m. TNT

True Crime (1999) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Elysium (2013) 4:59 p.m. Encore

Captain Blood (1935) 5 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Hereditary (2018) 5:50 p.m. TMC

The Accused (1988) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:12 p.m. Starz

West Side Story (2021) 6:15 p.m. HBO

Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Duplicity (2009) 6:52 p.m. Encore

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Lone Survivor (2013) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. POP

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime

Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Best Man (1999) 9 p.m. BET

The Sea Hawk (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10:40 p.m. Epix