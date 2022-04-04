What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC; ‘Better Things,’ FX; ‘Benjamin Franklin,’ PBS
SERIES
American Song Contest The third week of qualifiers features performances from a new batch of contestants. Also, the three performers from the second week who are advancing to the next round are revealed. 8 p.m. NBC
American Idol Hoping to make it to the top 24, each of the remaining contestants performs with a band. 8 p.m. ABC
Benjamin Franklin This two-part, four-hour documentary from Ken Burns, which concludes Tuesday, explores the life and work of one of the most consequential figures in U.S. history. The premiere, “Join or Die (1706-1774),” reviews Franklin’s early success and explores how he sought to keep England and America together. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Spring Baking Championship (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
Secrets of Playboy Sondra Theodore, Susie Krabacher, Lisa Loving Barrett and Audrey Huskey are among the former Playmates, girlfriends and employees who gather to share stories about the experiences and struggles during their time in the Playboy world in the season finale of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E
The Julia Child Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) works with Drs. Lim and Wolke (Christina Chang, Noah Galvin) to help a teenage bio-hacker (Zavien Garrett) whose experiments on himself are starting to compromise his health. Also, a young woman wants to undergo a controversial surgery to alleviate her depression and chronic pain. Richard Schiff, Bria Henderson, Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
The Invisible Pilot Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”) is an executive producer on this three-part documentary series from Emmy-winning filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark, which chronicles the saga of a charismatic husband and father who stunned his family and Arkansas community by jumping from a bridge in 1977. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) fights zombies and Frankie (Hannah Riley) dresses up in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Secrets of the Chippendales Murders The FBI works with actor Ray Colon, who leads them on an international manhunt for the man behind Nick De Noia’s murder in the finale of the documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E
Mud, Sweat & Beards Wilderness experts and Donny Dust and Ray Livingston travel to remote locations to build elaborate shelters and find natural food sources, while enduring extreme weather, hunger and predators. In the premiere they are in the Alaskan wilderness. 11 p.m. USA
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Arsenal, noon USA
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final, 6 p.m. TBS, TNT and Tru
NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Simmone Taitt, Poppy Seed Health. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”); Rupert Friend. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Miranda Cosgrove; Grammy Awards highlights. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The Potash Twins perform; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show From Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network.
(N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova and Keegan-Michael Key (“The Bubble”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s daughter lives off the grid, without housing, money or a job. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman; Jon Dorenbos (“Life Is Magic”) performs a magic trick. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ben Vereen (“B Positive”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski; Alison Brie; Kevin Jonas; Danielle Jonas; Coi Leray performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shaquille O’Neal; Mayim Bialik. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Mann; Robin Thede; Johnny Rabb. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 a.m. FX
Scream (1996) 9:23 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. Starz
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Hunger Games (2012) 9:50 a.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 10 a.m. AMC
Good Time (2017) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Julie & Julia (2009) 10:39 a.m. Encore
The Trial (1963) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Blue Caprice (2013) 12:55 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
Red Dragon (2002) 1:29 p.m. Cinemax
Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:40 p.m. Epix
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 1:45 p.m. TCM
The Guest (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man (2015) 3:30 p.m. TNT
True Crime (1999) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. BBC America
Elysium (2013) 4:59 p.m. Encore
Captain Blood (1935) 5 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Hereditary (2018) 5:50 p.m. TMC
The Accused (1988) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:12 p.m. Starz
West Side Story (2021) 6:15 p.m. HBO
Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Duplicity (2009) 6:52 p.m. Encore
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Lone Survivor (2013) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. POP
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime
Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Best Man (1999) 9 p.m. BET
The Sea Hawk (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10:40 p.m. Epix
