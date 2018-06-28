Thursday's TV highlights: 'Take Two' on ABC

SERIES
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy (Olivia Holt) uses her power to get answers about the Roxxon cover-up while Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) tries to live as a normal teenager with the state basketball finals approaching. 8 p.m. Freeform
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The season finale of the unscripted series is filled with blow ups and smack downs at the final dinner, where things turn ugly between Ronnie and The Situation. 8 p.m. MTV
RuPauls Drag Race The top four battle it out and RuPaul crowns America’s Next Drag Superstar. 8 p.m. VH1
Marlon Marlon and Ashley (Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins) are less than honest with each other as they grapple with the decision to sell the house. Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle also star in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Queen of the South Fleeing for her life from hired assassins in Malta, Teresa (Alice Braga) turns to an old friend for help. Peter Gadiot also stars. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two A Hollywood producer (Jonathan Silverman) is found holding a smoking gun while standing near his slain mistress, but maintains his innocence in her death, and Sam (Rachel Bilson) believes him, though Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) thinks the case is open-and-shut in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Mike’s (James Lesure) demanding travel schedule complicates Abby’s (Lisa Edelstein) efforts to blend their families. 10 p.m. Bravo
American Woman Jessica (Lia McHugh) gets a big break as Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) struggles with her new routine as a single mother. 10 p.m. Paramount
Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) pays a visit to a local prison, seeking answers about the 1988 murder of his father (Derek Phillips). Also, Julie (Shantel VanSanten) takes a job assisting Sam (David Andrews), the family lawyer. 10 p.m. USA
Alone As the survivalists are forced to work harder to secure food and complete work on their shelters, they begin to face both external and internal threats, including one of Mongolia’s deadliest predators. 10:03 p.m. History
The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper The comedy ends its run. 11:31 p.m. Comedy Central
VH1 Trailblazer Honors 2018 This new special celebrates heroic pioneers of social justice movements. Honorees include Ryan Murphy, James Baldwin, the ACLU, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin. 9:30 p.m. VH1 and LOGO
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rita Moreno; Adrian Davila. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Paul Rudd; Amy Adams; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Tess Holliday. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie; Jussie Smollett; Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Harris Faulkner; Michael Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Bebe Rexha; Nancy O’Dell; Jordana Brewster. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Darnell Moore (“No Ashes in the Fire”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Adams; Rob Reiner; the Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Filmmaker Michael Moore; comic Eric Andre; TV host Derrick Beckles; Kate the Chemist. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd; Florence Welch; Florence & the Machine performs; Jennie Vee and Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 FIFA World Cup The group stage continues with Senegal versus Colombia 7 a.m. Fox; Japan versus Poland 7 a.m. FS1; England versus Belgium 11 a.m. Fox; Panama versus Tunisia 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN and FSN
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit Seattle Storm 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
