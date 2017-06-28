Thursday's TV highlights: 'Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer' on Bravo

SERIES
Big Brother The first competition to name the head of household ensues in this new episode, at 8 p.m. on CBS. And the companion series, “Big Brother After Dark,” returns at 1 a.m. on Pop
Battle of the Network Stars Famous as a franchise of specials from the mid-1970s to the late 1980s, this friendly competition is reborn as a weekly show for the summer. MMA star Ronda Rousey and football veteran DeMarcus Ware are the permanent team captains, and contestants in the premiere include Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore serve as hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) has it out with Avery (Jonathan Jackson) while Scarlett’s (Clare Bowen) pregnancy brings unexpected attention on a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT
Zoo Ten years after the rampaging animal apocalypse was averted, Jackson (James Wolk), Jamie (Kristen Connolly) and their comrades now battle “hybrids” laboratory-generated creatures that are even more lethal — as the sci-fi drama returns for a third season. 10 p.m. CBS
The Night Shift The medics deal with an influx of patients resulting from a major mishap at an amusement park, putting Scott and Cain (Scott Wolf, recurring guest star Mark Consuelos) to particularly big tests, on a new episode of the medical drama.10 p.m. NBC
The Gong Show “Pitch Perfect’s” Elizabeth Banks and “SNL’s” Fred Armisen and Will Forte serve as guest judges on a new episode of the rebooted talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer In this reality series’ hour-long first-season finale, Brandi and Tish to convert their old barn into an inviting Music City home base for the family’s musical superstar, Miley Cyrus. 10 p.m. Bravo
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) is ordered to hunt down and kill a DEA mole to prove where her loyalties lie on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julie Andrews; Scott Wolf; Today Food with Devin Hashimoto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Food critic Tom Parker Bowles; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Corbin Bleu; James Wolk (“Zoo”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Hilary Duff; Scott Wolf; co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Julie Andrews. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Sean “Diddy” Combs; Jeremiah Bullfrog. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Miranda Cosgrove; Diane Guerrero (“Orange Is the New Black”); Christine Evangelista (“The Arrangement”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Favorite family-themed moments. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”). 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-boyfriend, now homeless, is dangerous and delusional. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler; Mariska Hargitay. 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women and health care; millennials losing ground. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip hop artist Vince Staples. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler. 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Wallace Shawn; Jordan Peele. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez; Nick Kroll; HAIM performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Naomi Watts; Ari Graynor; Swet Shop Boys perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx; Draymond Green; Trace Adkins performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel McHale; Jake Johnson; Lisa Hannigan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Jason Mantzoukas; Martha Stewart. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
