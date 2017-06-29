Friday's TV highlights: 'The Lion in Winter' on KCET and more

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Magic prevails for another summer as this showcase for prestidigitators starts its fourth season, with Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) returning as the series’ host. 8 and 8:30 p.m. KTLA

Killjoys Still reeling from the devastating losses they suffered last season, Dutch, Johnny and D’avin (Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane) go on the offensive in the season premiere of this space-set action drama. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Great British Baking Show The cooks are tasked with whipping up a better batter for baked goods in this new episode; with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dark Matter A rival of Tabor captures one of Adrian’s (Mishka Thebaud) friends and demands a specific data file in exchange for her safe return in a new episode of this science fiction drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series documents the growing nationwide crisis of road rage. Correspondents Eva Pilgrim and Nick Watt report on tense situations that can quickly become dangerous and deadly. 10 p.m. ABC

Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her team try to recover a briefcase containing sensitive materials on a new episode of this western-horror mash-up. 10 p.m. Syfy

Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub Anderson Cooper visits the scene of last year’s tragic mass shooting in this new “CNN Special Report.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

2017 BETX Top 10 Moments This new special offers highlights from last weekend’s festivities surrounding the 2017 BET Awards. 8 p.m. BET

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli — Landmarks Live in Concert The Italian tenor sings classical favorites and more at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. With conductor Zubin Mehta, sopranos Carly Paoli and Maria Aleida, and violinist David Garrett. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Lion in Winter Peter O’Toole portrays England’s King Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn plays Henry’s wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, in this classic 1968 historical drama. Anthony Hopkins and Timothy Dalton also star. 8 p.m. KCET

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Charlie Puth performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alison Eastwood and Billy McNamara; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; chef Fabio Viviani; Mike Love (“A Capitol Fourth”); Chiquis Rivera. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Duhamel; Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”); Josh Elkin; co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Actors Dave Franco and Aubrey Plaza; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less; toys made in America. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

The View A (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Molly Shannon; Lauren London and Carnie Wilson; outdoor fun essentials with Rome Flynn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Getting enough protein; making plant protein taste good; Michael Strahan (“The $100,000 Pyramid”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Policy consequences of healthcare reform: Sarah Kliff, Vox; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Michael Scherer, Time; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Jock Whisperer. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Advice columnist Dan Savage; counter-terrorism expert Richard A. Clarke; legal analyst Dan Abrams; journalist Katty Kay; political analyst Michael Steele. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; Julie Andrews. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

