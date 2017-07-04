Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Little Big Shots: Forever Young' on NBC

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Jay competes in a drifting race against “Last Man Standing” star Tim Allen, then takes part in his first demolition derby. British auto racer Katherine Legge also guest stars. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Little Big Shots: Forever Young This new episode of the spinoff talent show features a guest appearance by four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. 8 p.m. NBC

Big Pacific The miniseries about the history of the Pacific Ocean continues with a look at the food supplies for creatures that populate that body of water. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Carmichael Show Bobby (Lil Rel Howery) tells Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael) about a mysterious message he got on social media on a new episode of the sitcom. David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Amber Stevens West also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Great Yellowstone Thaw The concluding episode of the three-part miniseries follows the animals at Yellowstone National Park well into summer. 9 p.m. KOCE

Brother vs. Brother The Scott brothers bring their on-camera house-flipping rivalry down to the wire in the season finale, in which the siblings focus on the front of their remodeled homes. 9 p.m. HGTV

To Tell the Truth The stunt double for Jennifer Lopez is among those trying to fool the celebrity panel (Chris Kattan, Kelly Osbourne, Jalen Rose and Sherri Shepherd). 10 p.m. ABC

Broadchurch Early in an investigation, Ellie (Olivia Colman) and Hardy (David Tennant) realize that where the attack occurred and the surrounding consequences are going to complicate things. 10 p.m. BBC America

Snowfall South Los Angeles street entrepreneur (Teddy McDonald) enters the cocaine trade in the premiere of this 1980s-set crime drama; Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson and Emily Rios also star. 10 p.m. FX

MOVIES

50 Years of Hitchcock Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to the “Master of Suspense” begins with “The Ring,” the British-born director’s silent 1927 boxing melodrama. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Mandy Len Catron. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winners of 2017 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest; the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo” performs; solving summer travel problems; Joy’s diet SOS; figuring out weird symptoms. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robert Downey Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; comic James Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan MMA fighter Ronda Rousey; Omari Hardwick (“Power”); co-host Jerry O’Connell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mayim Bialik. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Teachers swap lunches. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mary McCormack; Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Losing fat without starving; sunscreen myths; home remedies for sunburns and summer heat rashes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Erika Girardi (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Summer flings. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Eric Dane; Rumer Willis. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Homeless woman. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard; former NFL star Ryan Leaf; surfer Sabre Norris; Rag’n’Bone Man performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tahj Mowry. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Michael Bolton. 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan Wanda Sykes; Mr. T; Dead Man Winter performs. 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:04 p.m. KVCR, (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Rock; TV host Andy Cohen; Phoenix performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Casey Affleck; Allison Tolman; comic Chris Charpentier. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gillian Jacobs; Jerrod Carmichael; Lea Michele performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Mandy Patinkin; Michelle Branch performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

