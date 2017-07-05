Thursday's TV highlights: 'Queen of the South' on USA

SERIES

Hollywood Game Night “Mad Men’s” Ben Feldman and “SNL’s” Cheri Oteri are among the celebrities playing along in this new episode of the reality series, hosted by Jane Lynch. 8 p.m. NBC

Boy Band The remaining six singers vie for one of only five spots in the group as the reality competition continues. With host Rita Ora and judges Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland. 8 p.m. ABC

Battle of the Network Stars Husand-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey are on the same team in this new episode of the celebrity competition. 9 p.m. ABC

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina look at a three-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper in Garden Grove in a new episode of the home-makeover series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Zoo Jackson and Logan (James Wolk, Josh Salatin) discover that the attacks by the hybrid animals may have something in common on a new episode of the science fiction drama. Billy Burke, Kristen Connolly and Alyssa Diaz also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Night Shift Jordan and Cain (Jill Flint, recurring guest star Mark Consuelos) treat victims of an oil-field explosion in this new episode of the medical drama. Brendan Fehr, Scott Wolf and Eoin Macken also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Gong Show “black-ish” costars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and “SNL’s” Dana Carvey are the celebrity judges on tonight’s episode of the wacky talent showcase. 10 p.m. ABC

Beat Bobby Flay Chef Katie Lee and “The Chew’s” Carla Hall guest star in this new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

The Mist Connor (Darren Pettie) locks up Mia, Jonah and Kevin (Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Morgan Spector) in the basement of the church in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Spike

Queen of the South Teresa, James and El Guero (Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, Jon-Michael Ecker) travel to Bolivia to find a new supplier in a new episode of this narco-drama based on the hit telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” 10 p.m. USA

Bossip on WE TV This new series features celebrity news as reported on the gossip website. 10 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters, JB Smoove and “SNL’s” Jay Pharoah are among the funny folks featured in this encore stand-up special taped during the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. 8 p.m. KTLA

Mosquito Shot on four continents, this new documentary explores how these insects are changing in unpredictable and unprecedented ways, and why only an international coordinated effort could stave off a pandemic spread by these teeny terrors. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ed Sheeran performs; marijuana moms; author Squire Rushnell; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jabbawockeez; Chris Appleton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”); Jane Lynch (“Earth Live”); co-host David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Gabriel Iglesias; Santiago Cabrera; Normani Kordei. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Hot sauce and weight loss; the Motorcycle Medium. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Tahj Mowry. 1 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Millennial success sequence; tweets by President Trump. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Author Leslie Michelson; singer BeBe Winans. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

