Thursday's TV highlights: 'Queen of the South' on USA

SERIES
Hollywood Game Night “Mad Men’s” Ben Feldman and “SNL’s” Cheri Oteri are among the celebrities playing along in this new episode of the reality series, hosted by Jane Lynch. 8 p.m. NBC
Boy Band The remaining six singers vie for one of only five spots in the group as the reality competition continues. With host Rita Ora and judges Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland. 8 p.m. ABC
Battle of the Network Stars Husand-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey are on the same team in this new episode of the celebrity competition. 9 p.m. ABC
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina look at a three-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper in Garden Grove in a new episode of the home-makeover series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Zoo Jackson and Logan (James Wolk, Josh Salatin) discover that the attacks by the hybrid animals may have something in common on a new episode of the science fiction drama. Billy Burke, Kristen Connolly and Alyssa Diaz also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Night Shift Jordan and Cain (Jill Flint, recurring guest star Mark Consuelos) treat victims of an oil-field explosion in this new episode of the medical drama. Brendan Fehr, Scott Wolf and Eoin Macken also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Gong Show “black-ish” costars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and “SNL’s” Dana Carvey are the celebrity judges on tonight’s episode of the wacky talent showcase. 10 p.m. ABC
Beat Bobby Flay Chef Katie Lee and “The Chew’s” Carla Hall guest star in this new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
The Mist Connor (Darren Pettie) locks up Mia, Jonah and Kevin (Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Morgan Spector) in the basement of the church in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Spike
Queen of the South Teresa, James and El Guero (Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, Jon-Michael Ecker) travel to Bolivia to find a new supplier in a new episode of this narco-drama based on the hit telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” 10 p.m. USA
Bossip on WE TV This new series features celebrity news as reported on the gossip website. 10 p.m. WE
SPECIALS
Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters, JB Smoove and “SNL’s” Jay Pharoah are among the funny folks featured in this encore stand-up special taped during the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. 8 p.m. KTLA
Mosquito Shot on four continents, this new documentary explores how these insects are changing in unpredictable and unprecedented ways, and why only an international coordinated effort could stave off a pandemic spread by these teeny terrors. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ed Sheeran performs; marijuana moms; author Squire Rushnell; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jabbawockeez; Chris Appleton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”); Jane Lynch (“Earth Live”); co-host David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Gabriel Iglesias; Santiago Cabrera; Normani Kordei. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Hot sauce and weight loss; the Motorcycle Medium. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Tahj Mowry. 1 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Millennial success sequence; tweets by President Trump. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Author Leslie Michelson; singer BeBe Winans. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
