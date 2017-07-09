Monday's TV highlights: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' on Bravo

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The qualifying rounds move to Cleveland. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelorette Rachel and the six remaining bachelors travel to Geneva. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance New York auditions continue as judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens survey the talent. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Dessert Games Guy Fieri secretly downsizes a deep-fried dessert on a budget. 8 p.m. Food Network

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Wil Wheaton and Gary Anthony Williams are guests in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Preacher Jesse (Dominic Cooper) stumbles on an unexpected lead that figures into his search for God, accompanied by the vampire Jesse (Joseph Gilgun). Ruth Negga also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Lydia McLaughlin returns, hoping to mend fences and repair old friendships in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Texas Cake House This new unscripted series, premiering tonight with two back-to-back episodes, introduces Natalie Sideserf, who creates incredibly lifelike works of edible art. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

The Defiant Ones N.W.A evolves into a force to be reckoned with in the second installment of this limited series. 9 p.m. HBO

Will While it may evoke memories of the witty Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” this new period drama series takes a somewhat edgier approach to its depiction of William Shakespeare’s early adult years. Laurie Davidson stars as the young Bard of Avon, who arrives in 16th century London and impetuously plunges into the city’s theater scene. Olivia DeJonge, Jamie Campbell Bower and Colm Meaney also star. 9 and 10:08 p.m. TNT

POV The winner of the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Last Men In Aleppo” details the situation in civil-war-torn Syria as it existed in 2015, four years after the country’s government began its pushback to the Arab Spring protests. (Some of the aftermath of violence is shown in graphic detail.) 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Daniel Silva; living legends; Bob Newhart; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Woody Harrelson; Ryan Phillippe. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marc Istook (“Punchline”); Kal Penn (“Superhuman”); Nile Rodgers and Chic perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Ryan Phillippe (“Wish Upon”); Jill Kargman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Edie Falco; Natalie Morales; Karen Fairchild. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Egg myths; Morris Chestnut’s secrets to firming up fast; hidden dangers in healthy foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Snoop Dogg; Flula Borg; Mastodon performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Woody Harrelson; Cobie Smulders; Emmylou Harris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 Wimbledon Championships Round of 16, from Wimbledon, England. 4 a.m. ESPN2; 5 a.m. ESPN

2017 Tour de France Stage 8, from Dole to Station des Rousses 5 a.m. NBCSP; Stage 9, from Nantua to Chambery 6:30 a.m., 5 and 9 p.m. NBCSP

2017 Home Run Derby From Marlins Park in Miami. 5 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2; 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League Basketball The Clippers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 7 p.m. ESPN2; the Lakers vs. the Sacramento Kings. 7:30 p.m. TWSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.