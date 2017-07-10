Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Story of China' on PBS

SERIES

SoCal Connected Joshua Tree National Park officials balance the needs of nature and humans in the season premiere of this local news magazine. 8 p.m. KCET

The Story of China The series finale documents the last Chinese dynasty, the First Opium War, which sparked the fall of the empire, and concludes with the birth of modern-day China. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Fosters This social drama’s season premiere opens seconds after the cliffhanger from the fourth season’s finale. Callie (Maia Mitchell) is being held by a drug-dealing pimp and Stef (Teri Polo) is heading in the wrong direction to help her. Noah Centineo, Amanda Leighton and Sherri Saum also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Animal Kingdom With Javi (Alex Meraz) cranking up the pressure on Smurf (Ellen Barkin), she recruits J (Finn Cole) to help her in this new episode of the family crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

The Bold Type Reportedly inspired by the career of Hearst Magazines executive Joanna Coles, this new drama, premiering with two episodes, looks at the whirlwind lives of the mostly young and ambitious employees at a global women’s magazine. The large ensemble cast includes Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Adam Ruins Everything Skeptic Adam Conover returns for his second season of exploring ideas many people take for granted and dispelling widespread misconceptions in the process. 10 p.m. TRU

American Ripper Herman Mudgett, a.k.a. H.H. Holmes, is widely considered America’s first serial killer, and even constructed a 19th century hotel in Chicago designed expressly to lure and dispatch his victims. In this new unscripted series, Jeff Mudgett, his descendant, seeks to prove that his ancestor and England’s Jack the Ripper were the same man. 10 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Maximizing a wardrobe; Spencer Stuherland; Omar Allibhoy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Steve Zahn; Chris Colfer; Joanna Coles and Melora Hardin; Kaleo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lisa Bloom discusses the Blac Chyna vs. Rob Kardashian case; Aidy Bryant; Teri Polo (“The Fosters”); Elizabeth Wagmeister (“Page Six”); Algee Smith (“Detroit”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Colfer (“The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide”); Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show NBA great Jayson Williams opens up about his sobriety; Sevyn Streeter performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kevin Frazier; Gabrielle Union; Alexandra Wentworth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Surviving a near-fatal hit-and-run. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Shirley Strawberry, Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles, Carla Ferrell, Mississippi Monica and J. Anthony Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author David O. Brown. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aidy Bryant; Dr. Jennifer Berman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Andy Serkis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Peyton Manning; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Perfume Genius. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 Wimbledon Championships Round of 16. 4 a.m. ESPN2; 5 a.m. ESPN

NBA Summer League Basketball Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

2017 MLB All-Star Game American League vs. National League. 5 p.m. Fox

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download