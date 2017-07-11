Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay challenges fellow comedian Alonzo Bodden to a semi-friendly dirt bike race and gets some pointers from IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Big Pacific This new episode looks at unique reproductive behavior of various species, including penguins and great white sharks. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Salvation Time is running out for Earth in this new drama series that adopts the “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon” premise of an asteroid destined to collide with the planet in a matter of months. Santiago Cabrera, Charlie Rowe and Jennifer Finnigan star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Carmichael Show Nekeisha’s (Tiffany Haddish) drinking alarms Bobby (Lil Rel Howery) enough to help organize an intervention in this new episode. Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Amber Stevens West also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Nature’s Great Race The premiere of this new documentary series follows elephants, whose migration by the thousands to northern Kenya is filled with natural and man-made perils. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Hood Adjacent With James Davis Davis returns to his alma mater, Pomona College, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Comedy Central
The Defiant Ones The four-part miniseries concludes. 9 p.m. HBO
Suits Former “Psych” star Dulé Hill begins a season-long guest arc as an attorney who is a longtime friend of Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. USA
Broadchurch Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie (Olivia Colman) try to convince Trish (Julie Hesmondhaigh) to be more forthcoming, since she might have information that could help their investigation. 10 p.m. BBC America
I'm Sorry Andrea Savage (“Veep”) created and stars in this new scripted comedy as a comedy writer who works hard to mask her inner neuroses. Tom Everett Scott, Jason Mantzoukas and Nelson Franklin also star, with Martin Mull and Kathy Baker as her divorced parents. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The 25th ESPYS The sports awards mark a quarter of a century with two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning as host. Special honors are given in memory of Arthur Ashe, Jim Valvano and Pat Tillman. From Los Angeles. 8 p.m. ABC
The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time Dean Cain hosts this selection of clips and scenes from “Jaws,” “Aliens,” “Grease,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and other box office hits. 9 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bob Newhart; Abby Elliott; Chris Colfer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andy Serkis; “Game of Thrones” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Catherine Bell (“Home for Christmas Day”); Loni Love (“The Real”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Producer Judd Apatow (“The Big Sick”); Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Ray Cyrus (“Still the King”); Jeremiah Bullfrog (“Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alyson Hannigan; Jarett Wieselman; Scott Wolf. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Diets advertised on the Internet; pork rinds; new health food trends; three new “brain foods.” (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Dorothy Wang and Malika Haqq (“Famously Single”); Joe Romeiro previews Discovery’s “Shark Week.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley Naomi Klein. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah James Davis. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Marisa Tomei; Gabrielle Union. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:03 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Mike Birbiglia; Michael Showalter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jacob Batalon; the Kills perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2017 Wimbledon Championships Men's quarterfinals. 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2
2017 Tour de France Stage 11: From Eymet to Pau. 5 a.m. NBCSP
NBA Summer League Basketball Las Vegas playoffs. 3, 5 and 7 p.m. ESPN2
2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Panama vs. Nicaragua, 3:30 p.m. FS1; United States vs. Martinique, 6 p.m. FS1
