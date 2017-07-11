Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay challenges fellow comedian Alonzo Bodden to a semi-friendly dirt bike race and gets some pointers from IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Pacific This new episode looks at unique reproductive behavior of various species, including penguins and great white sharks. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Salvation Time is running out for Earth in this new drama series that adopts the “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon” premise of an asteroid destined to collide with the planet in a matter of months. Santiago Cabrera, Charlie Rowe and Jennifer Finnigan star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Carmichael Show Nekeisha’s (Tiffany Haddish) drinking alarms Bobby (Lil Rel Howery) enough to help organize an intervention in this new episode. Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Amber Stevens West also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Nature’s Great Race The premiere of this new documentary series follows elephants, whose migration by the thousands to northern Kenya is filled with natural and man-made perils. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Hood Adjacent With James Davis Davis returns to his alma mater, Pomona College, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Comedy Central

The Defiant Ones The four-part miniseries concludes. 9 p.m. HBO

Suits Former “Psych” star Dulé Hill begins a season-long guest arc as an attorney who is a longtime friend of Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. USA

Broadchurch Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie (Olivia Colman) try to convince Trish (Julie Hesmondhaigh) to be more forthcoming, since she might have information that could help their investigation. 10 p.m. BBC America

I'm Sorry Andrea Savage (“Veep”) created and stars in this new scripted comedy as a comedy writer who works hard to mask her inner neuroses. Tom Everett Scott, Jason Mantzoukas and Nelson Franklin also star, with Martin Mull and Kathy Baker as her divorced parents. 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

The 25th ESPYS The sports awards mark a quarter of a century with two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning as host. Special honors are given in memory of Arthur Ashe, Jim Valvano and Pat Tillman. From Los Angeles. 8 p.m. ABC

The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time Dean Cain hosts this selection of clips and scenes from “Jaws,” “Aliens,” “Grease,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and other box office hits. 9 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bob Newhart; Abby Elliott; Chris Colfer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Andy Serkis; “Game of Thrones” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Catherine Bell (“Home for Christmas Day”); Loni Love (“The Real”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Producer Judd Apatow (“The Big Sick”); Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Ray Cyrus (“Still the King”); Jeremiah Bullfrog (“Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alyson Hannigan; Jarett Wieselman; Scott Wolf. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Diets advertised on the Internet; pork rinds; new health food trends; three new “brain foods.” (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Dorothy Wang and Malika Haqq (“Famously Single”); Joe Romeiro previews Discovery’s “Shark Week.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley Naomi Klein. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah James Davis. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Marisa Tomei; Gabrielle Union. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:03 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Mike Birbiglia; Michael Showalter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jacob Batalon; the Kills perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 Wimbledon Championships Men's quarterfinals. 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2

2017 Tour de France Stage 11: From Eymet to Pau. 5 a.m. NBCSP