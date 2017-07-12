Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Gong Show' on ABC

SERIES

30 for 30 The new documentary “Mike and the Mad Dog” salutes the longtime sports-talk radio duo. 5 p.m. ESPN, 10 p.m. ESPN2

America’s Got Talent Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel look back at memorable moments from the current season. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us The duo again tries to guess how various magic acts do what they do as the competition series begins a new season. “How I Met Your Mother’s” Alyson Hannigan returns as host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band Contestants pay tribute to some of the best boy bands ever in this new episode. With Nick Carter, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and record producer Timbaland. 8 p.m. ABC

Hooten & the Lady This British-made series teams Michael Landes and Ophelia Lovibond (“Elementary”) as, respectively, an adventurer and a historian who travel the globe in search of rare objects and hidden treasure. “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’s” Jane Seymour has a recurring role. 9 p.m. KTLA

Battle of the Network Stars Former “West Wing” co-stars Marlee Matlin, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack are among the famous faces taking part on a new episode of the competition series. Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”), Elisabeth Röhm (“Law & Order”) and Catherine Bell (“JAG”) are also featured. 9 p.m. ABC

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina try their luck with a Garden Grove fixer-upper with some permitting issues in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta This unscripted series wraps another season. 9 p.m. WE

The Night Shift A wounded veteran rejects the diagnosis that Jordan and Cain (Jill Flint, Mark Consuelos) present to him with on a new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Gong Show Ed Helms (“The Office”), Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) and “Glow’s” Alison Brie are the celebrity judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC

Akil the Fugitive Hunter This unusual new docu-series combines live-action and animation as it follows bounty hunter Akil Muhammad while he tracks criminals right here in L.A. “The Wire’s” Wood Harris narrates. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Sin City Justice The Las Vegas-set docu-series ends its season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) is taken captive by the mysterious narco-cult leader known as El Santo (Steven Bauer, “Scarface”) on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sportscaster Mike Tirico; style; puppy plastic surgery; ambush makeover; Today Food with Dee Pernell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Shaquille O’Neal; Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage and Cobie Smulders (“Friends From College”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA “Up and Vanished” podcast host Payne Lindsey; veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, Humane Hollywood; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! Music; Marg Helgenberger. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kyra Sedgwick; Fred Savage. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Caitlyn Jenner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Hot topics; hair products; makeovers. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dylan McDermott; Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Ricky Martin; medium Theresa Caputo. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Deon Cole. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Kelly Rowland. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Judge Lynn Toler; Clint Hart (“Fixer Upper”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Anthony Anderson. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A wife and mother works as an escort. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emma Watson; Rascal Flatts performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kelly Osbourne. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Star Jones. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Jill Filipovic on women’s rights. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 12:30 a.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Minnesota State Rep. Ilhan Omar. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Martial artist Steven Ho; Marc Maron. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alison Brie; Shawn Mendes performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ashton Kutcher; Rob Corddry; the New Pornographers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; free climber Alex Honnold; TLC performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Cognitive scientist George Lakoff. (N) midnight KOCE