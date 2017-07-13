Friday's TV highlights: 'Meet Me in St. Louis' on KCET

SERIES

Masters of Illusion RJ Cantu, Bill Cook and Tommy Wind are among the illusionists introduced by host Dean Cain in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny tries to get his mouth around big eats in the Big Easy in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Killjoys The team finds a seemingly abandoned Hullen training camp in this new episode of the space-set action drama. Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane star. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Great British Baking Show The seven remaining bakers must incorporate citrus flavors into their first challenge in this new episode. With judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri swings through L.A. in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Dark Matter Six (Roger Cross) starts having flashbacks from his life before the mind-wipe on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her crew race against time to save Purgatory in a new episode of this western-horror mash-up. 10 p.m. Syfy

UFO Files: Revisited This series returns with even more tales of close encounters with extraterrestrials. 10 p.m. History Channel

Playing House Emma and Tina (Jessica St. Clair, Lindsay Sloane) plan a birthday party for a high-maintenance 13-year-old girl in the first of two new episodes of the sitcom. 11 and 11:30 p.m. USA

MOVIES

Planet of the Apes With the latest entry in the recent reboot just landing in theaters, IFC offers a marathon of all five films in the original sci-fi franchise, starting with this 1968 classic starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall. 7:15 a.m. IFC

Meet Me in St. Louis Judy Garland belts out some classic tunes in this fun 1944 musical about a family’s visit to the 1904 World’s Fair. Vincente Minnelli directs, and Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Tom Drake also star. 8 p.m. KCET

The Lady “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s” Michelle Yeoh portrays Burmese democratic activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in this 2011 bio-drama directed by Luc Besson. “Wonder Woman’s” David Thewlis also stars. 10 p.m. KCET

Notorious Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the filmmaker’s sexy and suspenseful 1946 espionage thriller starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman. 11:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; Hailee Steinfeld performs; Judd Apatow; authors Allison and Owen Pataki; Lou Manfredini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Luis Coronel; Mandy Moore; Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; John Fugelsang, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Woody Harrelson (“War for the Planet of the Apes”); Jenny Slate (“Landline”); Hilah Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Caitlyn Jenner; Mischa Barton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Sasheer Zamata; Curtis Stone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Repealing the Affordable Care Act; the Russia investigation and its impact on the legislative agenda: Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Michael Scherer, Time; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Tavis Smiley NBA player Jimmy Butler. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline An examination into the Grenfell Tower fire in London. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

TV listings for the week of July 9 - 15, 2017

