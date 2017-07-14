Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Keeping Up With the Joneses' on HBO

SERIES

20/20: In an Instant The program’s season finale focuses on an Ohio banker whose family was held hostage by gunmen to ensure his cooperation in a robbery scheme. 8 p.m. ABC

Turn: Washington’s Spies Gen. Washington (Ian Kahn) has a conflict with his French allies over military strategy in a new episode of the Revolutionary War drama. Jamie Bell and Ksenia Solo also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Still Star-Crossed Princess Isabella (Medalion Rahimi) travels from Verona to Venice on a peace mission in a new episode of this now-canceled drama inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Zuleikha Robinson and Anthony Stewart Head also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Orphan Black Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) is forced into a dangerous alliance in a new episode of the clone-themed sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence: Enhanced Edition This encore special revisits the still-unsolved 1937 disappearance of the aviation pioneer. 9 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

To Have and Have Not Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall star in director Howard Hawks’ 1944 drama based on Ernest Hemingway’s wartime tale of romance and intrigue on the island of Martinique. With Walter Brennan and Hoagy Carmichael. 7:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Keeping Up With the Joneses In this 2016 action-comedy, Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher play an ordinary suburban couple who discover that their new neighbors — played by “Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm and “Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot — are actually secret agents. Patton Oswalt also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

The Christmas Cure Brooke Nevin stars as a doctor who comes home for the holidays only to reconnect with a former flame in this new TV movie. Steve Byers and Patrick Duffy also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Blood Father Mel Gibson plays an ex-con who will stop at nothing to protect his estranged daughter from her dangerous ex-boyfriend and his gang in this 2016 action thriller. Erin Moriarty, Diego Luna, William H. Macy and the late Michael Parks also star. 9 p.m. USA

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Russia Investigation: Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s legal team. The Russia Investigation: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Affordable Heathcare Act repeal; National Security: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Alice Stewart; Ken Cuccinelli; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Al Gore; Detroit race riots of 1967; Linda Fairstein; Willie Nelson; Betsey Johnson. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S./Iran relations; the Iran nuclear deal; the re-election of Iranian President Rouhani: Mohammad Javad Zarif, former Foreign Minister of Iran. Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney: William Browder. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s Legal Team. Author Jeffrey Kluger (“Apollo 8”). Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Ed O’Keefe; Susan Page, USA Today; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump’s legal team. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Panel: Tom Brokaw; Al Cardenas, Squire Patton Boggs; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Danielle Pletka, American Enterprise Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney: Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump’s legal team. Repeal of the Affordable Care Act: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; author Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel (“Prescription for the Future”). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources President Trump’s TV viewing habits; Jared Kushner’s role in the Donald Trump Jr. scandal; White House briefings: Jeff Mason, Reuters. Tara Palmeri; Ken Kurson. Reporting during Watergate and reporting today: Carl Bernstein; Len Downie. Pro-Trump media's efforts to discredit Russia reporting: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Coverage of Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney; the White House’s reaction to the Donald Trump Jr. coverage; coverage of the conflicts between CNN and the White House: Former NSC Staffer Gillian Turner; Katie Pavlich; Joe Trippi; Anthony Scaramucci, Export-Import Bank of the U.S.; Ari Fleischer; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight

60 Minutes The controversial policy the U.S. government follows when an American is held for ransom. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS