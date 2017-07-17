Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Being Mary Jane' on BET

SERIES

America’s Got Talent “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick serves as a guest judge as the cuts begin on the reality competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Lost L.A. A new installment tells the story of Descanso Gardens, the lush 150-acre botanical garden located in La Cañada Flintridge. 8:30 p.m. KCET

Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark Nature photographer Joel Sartore travels to the Florida Keys to try to snap some pics of the elusive key deer in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) takes a stand on gender inequality, only to become the victim of Internet trolling in a new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. Freeform

Face Off Choreographer and former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Travis Wall plays a part in the latest challenge for the makeup artists in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

World of Dance American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland serves as a guest judge on a new episode of the competition. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Life on Parole” follows several former inmates through the ups and downs of their first year after being released from prison. 10 p.m. KOCE

Born This Way This unscripted series about young people with Down syndrome offers its season finale. 10 p.m. A&E

Being Mary Jane This drama starring Gabrielle Union as an up-and-coming cable-news anchor offers its midseason premiere. 10 p.m. BET

A Night With My Ex Former couples reunite to talk through what went wrong in their romantic relationships in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Chopped Contestants take part in challenges involving seafood as the culinary competition returns for another cycle. 10 p.m. Food Network

Animal Kingdom The boys consider how far they will go to help Smurf (Ellen Barkin) eliminate Javier (Alex Meraz) on a new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. TNT

Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover illustrates all the reasons low-fat diets make actually people fatter and why counting calories to lose weight is a waste of time. 10 p.m. TruTV

Shooter The action drama starring Ryan Phillippe as a former Marine sniper is back for a second season. 10 p.m. USA

The Jim Jefferies Show The Aussie comic explores the devastating effects of global warming on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Weekend in Havana Host Geoffrey Baer surveys the art, culture and history of the Cuban capital in this new travelogue. 8 p.m. KOCE

Living With Man Eaters This special looks at efforts to help humans and tigers coexist in semi-rural areas in places like India. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

Deliverance Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ronny Cox and Ned Beatty star in John Boorman’s harrowing 1972 survival tale set in the backwoods of Georgia. 9 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Danny Meyer, Union Square Hospitality Group. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Allison Williams; Chris Stapleton performs; guys tell all; Today Food with Kathy Fang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon; Regina Hall; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”); Vivica A. Fox; entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key; James Wolk (“Zoo”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kyra Sedgwick; Allison Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”). 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Wendy’s birthday; Hot Topics; Cardi B performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show What goes on in backroom spas and massage parlors; taking a stand against male sexual aggression. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kandi Burruss. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Terry Crews; the O’Jays perform. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Comic Gary Owen. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Transgender sex worker. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Anika Noni Rose. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show NBA player Jayson Williams. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dana Carvey. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jada Pinkett Smith; Dane DeHaan; Rita Ora. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Cillian Murphy; comic Matteo Lane. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS