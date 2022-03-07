What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ Fox; Winter Paralympics, USA; ‘The Endgame,’ NBC
SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin and Malcolm (Cedric the Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney) butt heads over coaching styles as Malcolm’s little league team approaches its first game of the season. Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent: Extreme Terry Crews hosts with judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited for her new job, but it isn’t what she anticipated in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor ”The Women Tell All.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Darcey & Stacey (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
Bob Hearts Abishola Christina (Maribeth Monroe) gets a job at a new sock startup, and everyone in the family is supportive — until they find out that the new company is doing better than MaxDot. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS During an investigation into the death of a reservist Navy SEAL surgeon, the team brings in Kayla Vance (guest star Naomi Grace) — daughter of NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) — to assist with a dangerous mission. David McCallum, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star with guest stars Antonio Jaramillo, Ronald Auguste and Galadriel Stineman. 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming Damon and JR (Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith, Sylvester Powell) come up with a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, but an obstacle threatens to derail their efforts. Also, Simone (GeffriMaya) tries to make peace with Thea (Camille Hyde). (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady Arman’s (Adan Canto) fallout with Hayak (Navid Negahban) has serious consequences for Thony (Élodie Yung), who is trying to find a way back home from Mexico with Luca (played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). 9 p.m. Fox
The Gilded Age As New York City buzzes about Thomas Edison’s electricity demonstrations, Bertha (Carrie Coon) plans a picnic that involves Mr. Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) but not Marian (Louisa Jacobson). Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector, Harry Richardson, Kelley Curran and Cynthia Nixon also star. 9 p.m. HBO
NCIS: Hawai’i A father-daughter day on the water for Jesse and Gracie (Noah Mills, Chloe Csengery) is interrupted when a gang of pirates seizes their vessel, making hostages of all the passengers and assaulting Jesse. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Jason Antoon also star in this new episode with guest stars Mark Gessner and Louise Barnes. 10 p.m. CBS
The Endgame When the life of a hostage is threatened, Elena (Morena Baccarin) enlists the help of a popular news anchor with a reputation for being “America’s most trusted man” to negotiate her safe release. Ryan Michelle Bathe also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, Para Snowboarding, Sled Hockey. Coverage of the women’s 15K and men’s 20K races in cross-country skiing, the finals for snowboard cross and a qualifying round game in sled hockey. (N) (Tape) 9 a.m. USA
Women’s College Basketball WCC Tournament: TBA versus BYU, noon BSSC; TBA versus Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. FS1
Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Everton, noon USA
College Basketball CAA Tournament semifinals, 3 p.m. CBSSN; semifinals, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN. Southland Tournament championship, 4 p.m. ESPN; Sun Belt Tournament, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dr. Albert Bourla; Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Wright (“The Batman”); guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Topher Grace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Machine Gun Kelly; Mamoudou Athie (“Archive 81"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Renée Zellweger; David Byrne; performance from David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Dano; Lucy Dacus performs; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Face/Off (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Swing Time (1936) 10 a.m. TCM
Saint Maud (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix
This Is the End (2013) 10:33 a.m. Encore
The Great Ziegfeld (1936) Noon TCM
Serpico (1973) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Sommersby (1993) 12:23 and 11:14 p.m. Encore
The Mustang (2019) 1 p.m. Cinemax
Smoke Signals (1998) 1 p.m. TMC
Yellow Rose (2019) 2:20 p.m. Encore
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 2:35 p.m. Epix
Free Guy (2021) 2:50 p.m. HBO
The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform
A Star Is Born (1937) 3 p.m. TCM
Always (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) 4:15 p.m. Cartoon Network
Cujo (1983) 4:55 p.m. Epix
Wings (1927) 5 p.m. TCM
The Lobster (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Nightmare Alley (2021) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Twister (1996) 6:30 and 11:05 p.m. AMC
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Big Lebowski (1998) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Champ (1931) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Runaway Jury (2003) 11 p.m. Pop
Wonder Woman (2017) 11 p.m. TNT
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 11:15 p.m. TCM
