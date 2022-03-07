What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ Fox; Winter Paralympics, USA; ‘The Endgame,’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Malcolm (Cedric the Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney) butt heads over coaching styles as Malcolm’s little league team approaches its first game of the season. Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Terry Crews hosts with judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited for her new job, but it isn’t what she anticipated in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor ”The Women Tell All.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Darcey & Stacey (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

Bob Hearts Abishola Christina (Maribeth Monroe) gets a job at a new sock startup, and everyone in the family is supportive — until they find out that the new company is doing better than MaxDot. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS During an investigation into the death of a reservist Navy SEAL surgeon, the team brings in Kayla Vance (guest star Naomi Grace) — daughter of NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) — to assist with a dangerous mission. David McCallum, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star with guest stars Antonio Jaramillo, Ronald Auguste and Galadriel Stineman. 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming Damon and JR (Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith, Sylvester Powell) come up with a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, but an obstacle threatens to derail their efforts. Also, Simone (GeffriMaya) tries to make peace with Thea (Camille Hyde). (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady Arman’s (Adan Canto) fallout with Hayak (Navid Negahban) has serious consequences for Thony (Élodie Yung), who is trying to find a way back home from Mexico with Luca (played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). 9 p.m. Fox

The Gilded Age As New York City buzzes about Thomas Edison’s electricity demonstrations, Bertha (Carrie Coon) plans a picnic that involves Mr. Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) but not Marian (Louisa Jacobson). Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector, Harry Richardson, Kelley Curran and Cynthia Nixon also star. 9 p.m. HBO

NCIS: Hawai’i A father-daughter day on the water for Jesse and Gracie (Noah Mills, Chloe Csengery) is interrupted when a gang of pirates seizes their vessel, making hostages of all the passengers and assaulting Jesse. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Jason Antoon also star in this new episode with guest stars Mark Gessner and Louise Barnes. 10 p.m. CBS

The Endgame When the life of a hostage is threatened, Elena (Morena Baccarin) enlists the help of a popular news anchor with a reputation for being “America’s most trusted man” to negotiate her safe release. Ryan Michelle Bathe also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, Para Snowboarding, Sled Hockey. Coverage of the women’s 15K and men’s 20K races in cross-country skiing, the finals for snowboard cross and a qualifying round game in sled hockey. (N) (Tape) 9 a.m. USA

Women’s College Basketball WCC Tournament: TBA versus BYU, noon BSSC; TBA versus Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. FS1

Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Everton, noon USA

College Basketball CAA Tournament semifinals, 3 p.m. CBSSN; semifinals, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN. Southland Tournament championship, 4 p.m. ESPN; Sun Belt Tournament, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dr. Albert Bourla; Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Wright (“The Batman”); guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Topher Grace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Machine Gun Kelly; Mamoudou Athie (“Archive 81"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Renée Zellweger; David Byrne; performance from David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Dano; Lucy Dacus performs; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Face/Off (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Swing Time (1936) 10 a.m. TCM

Saint Maud (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix

This Is the End (2013) 10:33 a.m. Encore

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) Noon TCM

Serpico (1973) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Sommersby (1993) 12:23 and 11:14 p.m. Encore

The Mustang (2019) 1 p.m. Cinemax

Smoke Signals (1998) 1 p.m. TMC

Yellow Rose (2019) 2:20 p.m. Encore

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 2:35 p.m. Epix

Free Guy (2021) 2:50 p.m. HBO

The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform

A Star Is Born (1937) 3 p.m. TCM

Always (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) 4:15 p.m. Cartoon Network

Cujo (1983) 4:55 p.m. Epix

Wings (1927) 5 p.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Nightmare Alley (2021) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Twister (1996) 6:30 and 11:05 p.m. AMC

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Big Lebowski (1998) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Champ (1931) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Runaway Jury (2003) 11 p.m. Pop

Wonder Woman (2017) 11 p.m. TNT

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 11:15 p.m. TCM

