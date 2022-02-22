What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS; ‘Naomi’ on the CW; ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘The Oval’ on BET
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
FBI When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, OA (Zeeko Zaki) connects with the imam (David Diaan) of his former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Missy Peregrym also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and her team try to boost employee morale after the Payne CFO announces his resignation. Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White and Michael Benjamin Washington also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Lana and Kyle (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez) work on preparations for Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) quinceañera, but the big day doesn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped. Also, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is racked with guilt over what happened to John Irons (Wolé Parks), and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) starts to doubt herself, worrying that she had been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh and Alexander Garfin also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Jeopardy! National College Championship “The Final.” 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Broadway actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane explore their family histories. 8 p.m. KOCE
Abraham Lincoln This three-part documentary series draws to a close with “Saving the Union,” which sees casualties continuing to mount on both sides of the Civil War. Lincoln seeks a general who would be able to end the fighting once and for all; he also begins to reflect on what comes next for the nation and its former slaves. 8 p.m. History
Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi Still shaken by her encounter with the bounty hunter, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) continues training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) to gain better control of her powers. Daniel Puig, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar also star in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) is thrilled when Ava (Janelle James) asks her to help teach an after-school step class, but the two women can’t agree on the best way to run the program. Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti also star. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Dirty Dancing The final two couples return to the lake to practice the most important part of the final performance in the series finale of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Fox
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
black-ish Charlie (Deon Cole) announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox (herself) and asks Andre (Anthony Anderson) to be his best man. Diane’s (Marsai Martin) feud with the groom costs her an invite to the wedding, but she tries to sneak in anyway in this new episode of the comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless(N) 10 p.m. BET
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
History’s Greatest Mysteries The season premiere documents one of World War II’s greatest unsolved mysteries, the loss of one of the most valuable art objects the Nazis stole, worth half a billion dollars and lost without a trace. 10:33 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special The documentary “America ReFramed” profiles Fannie Lou Hamer, a sharecropper from Mississippi who became a human rights activist later in her life. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Soccer UEFA Champions League round of 16: Chelsea versus Lille, noon CBS
College Basketball Rhode Island visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Tennessee visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Miami visits Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Villanova visits Connecticut, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Boise State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Alabama visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; New Mexico visits Utah State, 7 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Nevada, 8 p.m. CBSSN
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Domino Masters”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Deon Cole; Cory Hardrict; guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Nathan Chen; Dr. Bernice King; EarthGang. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Turturro; John Avlon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Anderson; Margaret Qualley; Jon Barinholtz; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Subjects of Desire Filmmaker Jennifer Holness explores the cultural shift in North American beauty standards toward embracing Black female aesthetics and features while exposing the deliberate and often dangerous portrayals of Black women in the media in this 2021 documentary. 8 p.m. Starz
Hook (1991) 8 a.m. Syfy
Quartet (2012) 8:05 a.m. TMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:28 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax
The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:45 a.m. TMC
Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Bataan (1943) 11 a.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Noon AMC
The Climb (2019) 12:04 p.m. Encore
Cujo (1983) 1:35 p.m. Epix
This Is the End (2013) 1:57 and 11:23 p.m. Starz
The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Drumline (2002) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 2:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
Good Time (2017) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
The Station Agent (2003) 3 p.m. TMC
Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Damsels in Distress (2011) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Nobody (2021) 4:55 p.m. HBO
How the West Was Won (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5:43 p.m. Starz
Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America
Subjects of Desire (2021) 8 p.m. Starz
On Golden Pond (1981) 8 p.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:35 p.m. Syfy
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Encore
Mystic Pizza (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:40 p.m. Paramount
The Blind Side (2009) 10 p.m. MTV
Ali (2001) 10:08 p.m. USA
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:30 p.m. FX
Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Scary Movie (2000) 11:15 p.m. TMC
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 11:20 p.m. Epix
