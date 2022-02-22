What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ on CBS; ‘Naomi’ on the CW; ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘The Oval’ on BET

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, OA (Zeeko Zaki) connects with the imam (David Diaan) of his former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Missy Peregrym also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and her team try to boost employee morale after the Payne CFO announces his resignation. Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White and Michael Benjamin Washington also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Lana and Kyle (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez) work on preparations for Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) quinceañera, but the big day doesn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped. Also, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is racked with guilt over what happened to John Irons (Wolé Parks), and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) starts to doubt herself, worrying that she had been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh and Alexander Garfin also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Jeopardy! National College Championship “The Final.” 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Broadway actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane explore their family histories. 8 p.m. KOCE

Abraham Lincoln This three-part documentary series draws to a close with “Saving the Union,” which sees casualties continuing to mount on both sides of the Civil War. Lincoln seeks a general who would be able to end the fighting once and for all; he also begins to reflect on what comes next for the nation and its former slaves. 8 p.m. History

Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI: International 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi Still shaken by her encounter with the bounty hunter, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) continues training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) to gain better control of her powers. Daniel Puig, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar also star in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) is thrilled when Ava (Janelle James) asks her to help teach an after-school step class, but the two women can’t agree on the best way to run the program. Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti also star. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Dirty Dancing The final two couples return to the lake to practice the most important part of the final performance in the series finale of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Fox

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

black-ish Charlie (Deon Cole) announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox (herself) and asks Andre (Anthony Anderson) to be his best man. Diane’s (Marsai Martin) feud with the groom costs her an invite to the wedding, but she tries to sneak in anyway in this new episode of the comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless(N) 10 p.m. BET

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

History’s Greatest Mysteries The season premiere documents one of World War II’s greatest unsolved mysteries, the loss of one of the most valuable art objects the Nazis stole, worth half a billion dollars and lost without a trace. 10:33 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special The documentary “America ReFramed” profiles Fannie Lou Hamer, a sharecropper from Mississippi who became a human rights activist later in her life. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Soccer UEFA Champions League round of 16: Chelsea versus Lille, noon CBS

College Basketball Rhode Island visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Tennessee visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Miami visits Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Villanova visits Connecticut, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Boise State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Alabama visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; New Mexico visits Utah State, 7 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Nevada, 8 p.m. CBSSN

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Domino Masters”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Deon Cole; Cory Hardrict; guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Nathan Chen; Dr. Bernice King; EarthGang. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Turturro; John Avlon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Anderson; Margaret Qualley; Jon Barinholtz; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Subjects of Desire Filmmaker Jennifer Holness explores the cultural shift in North American beauty standards toward embracing Black female aesthetics and features while exposing the deliberate and often dangerous portrayals of Black women in the media in this 2021 documentary. 8 p.m. Starz

Hook (1991) 8 a.m. Syfy

Quartet (2012) 8:05 a.m. TMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:28 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax

The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:45 a.m. TMC

Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Bataan (1943) 11 a.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Noon AMC

The Climb (2019) 12:04 p.m. Encore

Cujo (1983) 1:35 p.m. Epix

This Is the End (2013) 1:57 and 11:23 p.m. Starz

The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Drumline (2002) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 2:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

Good Time (2017) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

The Station Agent (2003) 3 p.m. TMC

Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Damsels in Distress (2011) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Nobody (2021) 4:55 p.m. HBO

How the West Was Won (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5:43 p.m. Starz

Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America

Subjects of Desire (2021) 8 p.m. Starz

On Golden Pond (1981) 8 p.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:35 p.m. Syfy

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Encore

Mystic Pizza (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:40 p.m. Paramount

The Blind Side (2009) 10 p.m. MTV

Ali (2001) 10:08 p.m. USA

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:30 p.m. FX

Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Scary Movie (2000) 11:15 p.m. TMC

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 11:20 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

