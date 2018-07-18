Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES
MasterChef A mystery box is filled with seafood in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Earth’s Natural Wonders — Life at the Extremes The second installment of the new documentary series explores the coexistence of humans and animals in harsh environments. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Young & Hungry Gabi (Emily Osment) is excited when she inherits a motorcycle, but Josh’s (Jonathan Sadowski) reaction is not what she expected in the first of two new episodes. Aimee Carrero also stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Originals Klaus (Joseph Morgan) tries to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) overcome her illness, with Davina’s (guest star Danielle Campbell) assistance, while Will Freya and Keelin’s (Riley Voelkel, guest star Christina Moses) wedding is in question. 9 p.m. KTLA
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Ramsay and his team attempt to transform a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour In Missouri, Kelly takes the guys to eat some fresh ice cream. 9 p.m. A&E
Suits Katherine Heigl joins the cast of this legal dramedy in its eighth season premiere. Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull also star. 9 p.m. USA
Code Black An aircraft crashes into the eighth floor of the hospital as this medical drama ends its three-season run. Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe, Emily Tyra, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Moon Bloodgood star. David Clennon and David Marshall Grant (who has been an executive producer of this show) guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Reverie Mara (Sarah Shahi) enters an offshoot system known as Dark Reverie that changes the game for her and the people she tries to help. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Off the Map J.J. Kelley revisits the ill-fated trek of American hiker Chris McCandless, who perished in the Alaskan wilderness in 1992, in the premiere of this travel-adventure series. 10 p.m. Travel
Colony With support from the Outliers, Will (Josh Holloway) engages in a desperate battle to save Everett Kynes (Wayne Brady) from a grim fate at the hands of Snyder (Peter Jacobson) and his IGA army. Sarah Wayne Calies, Tory Kittles and Alex Neustaedter also star. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Girl Got Game This new documentary profiles one of the few all-female teams in eSports. 8 p.m. KTLA
The 2018 ESPYS Danica Patrick hosts the annual event honoring achievement in sports. From Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. ABC
Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence This new two-hour documentary explores the most famous prison break in U.S. history. 8 p.m. History
Himalaya: Kingdoms of the Sky The middle episode of the new three-part documentary series focuses on one of the planet’s most breathtaking mountain ranges. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Amanda Seyfried and Lily James (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Spade. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Fitness expert Ilyse Baker; Jay Williams; Mena Suvari (“American Woman”); Rachel Lindsay; Mira Sorvino. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“Trial & Error”); “Foodie Magician” Josh Beckerman performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joel McHale; Daveed Diggs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chaka Khan; Taylor Dayne performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mena Suvari; Cheryl Ladd; Ellen K; Dr. Habib Sadeghi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Name brand versus generic foods; a sneaky thing that drains people’s happiness; ending self-doubt. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Annie Lowrey. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt and RJ Mitte. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Daveed Diggs; Wiz Khalifa; Swae Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; Dominic Cooper; Beck performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Magic Johnson; Lakeith Stanfield; Lil Baby performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Niecy Nash; Miranda Lambert performs; Emmanuelle Caplette with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
