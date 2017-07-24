Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern' and more

SERIES
America's Got Talent DJ Khaled serves as a guest judge on a new episode of the reality competition. 8 p.m. NBC
American Experience The encore documentary “Summer of Love” looks back at the counterculture movement that sprung up in San Francisco in 1967. 8 p.m. KOCE
Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark Nature photographer Joel Sartore travels to Spain in search of the elusive Iberian lynx in the second installment of this three-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller discusses her legal troubles and pending incarceration on a special episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Face Off “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson serves as a guest judge on the special-effects makeup competition. 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom Baz (Scott Speedman) follows Smurf (Ellen Barkin) to find out what she’s hiding on a new episode of the L.A.-set crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host samples cowboy-style eats in Texas in the foodie travelogue’s 12th season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Somewhere Between This new mystery drama, starring Paula Patton as a woman who travels back in time to try to prevent her daughter’s murder, settles into its regular time slot. 10 p.m. ABC
World of Dance American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland makes her last of two guest-judge appearances in this new episode, joining Jennifer Lopez and company for the cuts round. 10 p.m. NBC
Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover looks into the high cost of healthcare in this new installment. 10 p.m. truTV
SPECIALS
Sharks and the City: L.A. “Shark Week” continues and includes this new special exploring why the numbers of great white sharks seem to be increasing along the Southern California coastline. Followed by the special “Sharks and the City: New York” plus an all-new “Shark After Dark” with guests Chris Hardwick and Regina Hall. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel
MOVIES
Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this fascinating 2016 documentary. 7:25 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); summer technology; style; skin care; Kelsey Grammer and Matt Bomer (“The Last Tycoon”); Alisan Porter (“The Voice”); Today Food with Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelsea Ballerini performs; online romance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister; Damon Wayans Jr. and Internet entrepreneur Kris Jones.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelsey Grammer; Debi Mazar; Sara Evans performs; co-host Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nico Tortorella; young adults and sexuality myths. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Phil McGraw; Kelly Rowland. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Holly Hunter; Nancy O’Dell; guest co-host Anjelah Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Bloat and exhaustion; at-home beauty masks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Nick Offerman; Emily Deschanel. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Two children die under mysterious circumstances. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zach Braff; Demi Lovato; Ed Sheeran performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dr. Rola Hallam. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Alec Baldwin; Al Madrigal; comic Joe List. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Biel; Matt Bomer; Kelsea Ballerini performs; Keith Sweat sits in with the Roots. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlie Rose; Jessica Williams; Max Brooks. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jon Favreau; Tiffany Haddish; the Revivalists perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julie Chen; Edie Falco. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Ripa; Fred Savage; comic Ahamed Weinberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Charlamagne Tha God; the Frights; A.J. Mendez Brooks. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
