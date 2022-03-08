What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘FBI’ on CBS; Los Angeles Sports Awards, SNLA
SERIES
No Retreat: Business Bootcamp Joe De Sena, a Wall Street broker turned entrepreneur, hosts this new unscripted series, which challenges managers from struggling businesses to participate in a series of mental and physical tasks at an elite training facility in the mountains of Vermont. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS
American Auto In the comedy’s season finale the Payne Motors team scrambles to do damage control as Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) films a segment for a TV newsmagazine. Harriet Dyer, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tye White, Humphrey Ker and Jon Barinholtz also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton and the three remaining contestants travel to Iceland, where they enjoy passionate dates in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV
Grand Crew Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum star in the season finale of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Vanessa Lachey and Jim Jeffries are guest judges and one contestant gets to perform a duet with Kandi Burruss in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Storage Wars (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Botched (season finale) 9 p.m. E!
FBI: Most Wanted Special Agent Jess LaCroix ( Julian McMahon, in his final appearance on the series) and his team try to help a woman fleeing an abusive relationship in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Thing About Pam Renée Zellweger makes her network television debut in this new limited series that chronicles the true-crime saga of Betsy Faria’s (Katy Mixon, “American Housewife”) 2011 murder, a crime for which her husband (Glenn Fleshler) initially was convicted. That conviction eventually was overturned as a chain of events exposed a scheme involving a close friend (Zellweger) of the victim. Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Sean Bridgers also star. 10 p.m. NBC
To Tell the Truth George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Deep Fried Dynasty This documentary series, premiering with two episodes, spotlights some of the big personalities who turn various foods into the deep-fried delicacies served at fairs and carnivals. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Los Angeles Sports Awards The Los Angeles Sports Council event will name Sportspersons of the Year, Coach of the Year and Top Sports Moment of the Year, as well as a Lifetime Achievement and other awards. 8 p.m. SNLA and SportsNet
Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall This new two-part special revisits the case of a journalist who disappeared after boarding a millionaire’s personal submarine, and the murder investigation that followed. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball ACC Tournament: NC State versus Clemson, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech versus Louisville, 1:30 p.m. ACC-TV; Boston College versus Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV. CAA Tournament, championship, 4 p.m. CBSSN. Horizon Tournament, championship, 4 p.m. ESPN. NEC Tournament: Wagner visits Bryant, 4 p.m. ESPN2. WCC Tournament, championship, 6 p.m. ESPN. Summit League Tournament, championship, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer UEFA Champions League: Round of 16, Liverpool versus Inter, Noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League New York City FC versus Comunicaciones, 5 p.m. FS1; Seattle Sounders FC versus Club Leon, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC
High School Basketball CIF Regional Championship, Open Division, 6 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings William Barr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Celebrating International Women’s Day; Catherine Russell, UNICEF. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina Hall; Alicia Keys; Tim Tebow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brittany Snow; chef Vallery Lomas; guest co-host Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stephanie Grisham guest co-hosts; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”); chef JJ Johnson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Taylor Schilling (“Pam & Tommy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil Families of those who died from taking fentanyl-laced pills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zach Braff (“Cheaper by the Dozen”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jekalyn Carr. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys; Zoey Deutch; Earthgang performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Sofia Black-D’Elia; Spoon performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Garner; Greg Kinnear; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Topher Grace; Brad Meltzer; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Alien (1979) 8 a.m. Showtime
Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 9 a.m. TCM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10 a.m. History
Aliens (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:25 a.m. Encore
Black Narcissus (1947) 11 a.m. TCM
Hidden Figures (2016) Noon FX
World War Z (2013) 12:05 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Spy (2015) 12:30 p.m. TBS
The Red Shoes (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 1 p.m. TNT
Fear of a Black Hat (1993) 2 p.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 3 p.m. FX
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 3 p.m. TBS
Cover Girl (1944) 3 p.m. TCM
Hustlers (2019) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Bling Ring (2013) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Climb (2019) 3:47 p.m. Encore
Black Rain (1989) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
Going My Way (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Field of Dreams (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Three Days of the Condor (1975) 6 p.m. Epix
The Big Lebowski (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Green Knight (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Let Him Go (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy
The More the Merrier (1943) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 9:50 p.m. Paramount
The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) 10:10 p.m. Showtime
The Accused (1988) 10:35 p.m. Epix
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 11:15 p.m. TCM
