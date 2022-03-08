Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘FBI’ on CBS; Los Angeles Sports Awards, SNLA

A smiling woman prepares food in a kitchen.
Mandy Moore in a new episode of the drama ”This Is Us” on NBC.
(Ron Batzdorff / NBC)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp Joe De Sena, a Wall Street broker turned entrepreneur, hosts this new unscripted series, which challenges managers from struggling businesses to participate in a series of mental and physical tasks at an elite training facility in the mountains of Vermont. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS

American Auto In the comedy’s season finale the Payne Motors team scrambles to do damage control as Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) films a segment for a TV newsmagazine. Harriet Dyer, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tye White, Humphrey Ker and Jon Barinholtz also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton and the three remaining contestants travel to Iceland, where they enjoy passionate dates in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV

Grand Crew Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Nicole Byer and Echo Kellum star in the season finale of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Vanessa Lachey and Jim Jeffries are guest judges and one contestant gets to perform a duet with Kandi Burruss in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Storage Wars (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Botched (season finale) 9 p.m. E!

FBI: Most Wanted Special Agent Jess LaCroix ( Julian McMahon, in his final appearance on the series) and his team try to help a woman fleeing an abusive relationship in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Thing About Pam Renée Zellweger makes her network television debut in this new limited series that chronicles the true-crime saga of Betsy Faria’s (Katy Mixon, “American Housewife”) 2011 murder, a crime for which her husband (Glenn Fleshler) initially was convicted. That conviction eventually was overturned as a chain of events exposed a scheme involving a close friend (Zellweger) of the victim. Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Sean Bridgers also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Renée Zellweger Is Pam Hupp | NBC’s The Thing About Pam

To Tell the Truth George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Deep Fried Dynasty This documentary series, premiering with two episodes, spotlights some of the big personalities who turn various foods into the deep-fried delicacies served at fairs and carnivals. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Los Angeles Sports Awards The Los Angeles Sports Council event will name Sportspersons of the Year, Coach of the Year and Top Sports Moment of the Year, as well as a Lifetime Achievement and other awards. 8 p.m. SNLA and SportsNet

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall This new two-part special revisits the case of a journalist who disappeared after boarding a millionaire’s personal submarine, and the murder investigation that followed. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball ACC Tournament: NC State versus Clemson, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech versus Louisville, 1:30 p.m. ACC-TV; Boston College versus Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV. CAA Tournament, championship, 4 p.m. CBSSN. Horizon Tournament, championship, 4 p.m. ESPN. NEC Tournament: Wagner visits Bryant, 4 p.m. ESPN2. WCC Tournament, championship, 6 p.m. ESPN. Summit League Tournament, championship, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer UEFA Champions League: Round of 16, Liverpool versus Inter, Noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League New York City FC versus Comunicaciones, 5 p.m. FS1; Seattle Sounders FC versus Club Leon, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC

High School Basketball CIF Regional Championship, Open Division, 6 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings William Barr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Celebrating International Women’s Day; Catherine Russell, UNICEF. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina Hall; Alicia Keys; Tim Tebow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brittany Snow; chef Vallery Lomas; guest co-host Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stephanie Grisham guest co-hosts; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”); chef JJ Johnson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Taylor Schilling (“Pam & Tommy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Families of those who died from taking fentanyl-laced pills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zach Braff (“Cheaper by the Dozen”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jekalyn Carr. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys; Zoey Deutch; Earthgang performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Sofia Black-D’Elia; Spoon performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Garner; Greg Kinnear; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Topher Grace; Brad Meltzer; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Alien (1979) 8 a.m. Showtime

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 9 a.m. TCM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10 a.m. History

Aliens (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:25 a.m. Encore

Black Narcissus (1947) 11 a.m. TCM

Hidden Figures (2016) Noon FX

World War Z (2013) 12:05 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Spy (2015) 12:30 p.m. TBS

The Red Shoes (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman (2017) 1 p.m. TNT

Fear of a Black Hat (1993) 2 p.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 3 p.m. FX

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 3 p.m. TBS

Cover Girl (1944) 3 p.m. TCM

Hustlers (2019) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Bling Ring (2013) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Climb (2019) 3:47 p.m. Encore

Black Rain (1989) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

Going My Way (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Field of Dreams (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Three Days of the Condor (1975) 6 p.m. Epix

The Big Lebowski (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Green Knight (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Let Him Go (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy

The More the Merrier (1943) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 9:50 p.m. Paramount

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) 10:10 p.m. Showtime

The Accused (1988) 10:35 p.m. Epix

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 11:15 p.m. TCM

