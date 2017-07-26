Thursday's TV highlights: 'Hollywood Game Night' and more

SERIES
Hollywood Game Night Celebrity contestants include singer Michael Bolton, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and “SNL’s” Chris Parnell. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Veteran comic Louie Anderson puts in an appearance on the reality series. 8 p.m. KTLA
Boy Band The 13 remaining hopefuls sing classic songs from the movies on a new episode of the talent search. 8 p.m. ABC
Married at First Sight Three couples must decide if they want to stay married in the season finale. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Hooten & the Lady The title characters (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) are in Egypt looking for the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great on a new episode of the adventure series. 9 p.m. KTLA
Battle of the Network Stars Former “CHiPs” costars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox reunite to compete against the likes of Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) and Dave Foley in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Nashville Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) are up for the same award on a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT
Mysteries at the Museum The series hosted by Don Wildman offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Zoo Jamie (Kristen Connolly) must rely on Mitch (Billy Burke) and Logan (Josh Salatin) to aid her mission after she is arrested on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Gong Show “Chelsea Lately’s” Chelsea Handler, “Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett and and “Party Down’s” Ken Marino are the celebrity judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC
Date Night Live Cameras capture couples on dates in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and her crew are dispatched to Chicago to meet with an elusive drug distributor on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Shark Week New specials include “Shark Exile” and “Shark Storm,” followed by an all-new “Shark After Dark” with special guest Charlize Theron. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Vaccines and older kids; eyebrows; breakfast options; ambush makeover. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Steals and deals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Sports agent Leigh Steinberg; cookie-dough shop owner Kristen Tomlan; author Ali Noorani (“There Goes the Neighborhood”); Tisha Campbell-Martin; James Cromwell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Boyega (“Detroit”); Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”); guest co-host Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Thomas Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; Ashley Graham; Candace Cameron Bure. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kelsey Grammer; Nico Tortorella; Sean Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Chris Hardwick. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Out-of-control daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Naughty by Nature performs; Abby Elliott (“Odd Mom Out”). 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) (delegate; at large); Republican strategist Jennifer Higgins. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley St. Charles, La., Sheriff Greg Champagne; entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Masha Gessen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan The cast of “Veep.” 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Jill Kargman; Slayer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Gillian Jacobs; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Crystal; chef Chris Bianco. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matt Bomer; Niecy Nash; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tyra Banks; Sen. Christopher S. Murphy (D-Conn.); OneRepublic performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Comic Jonah Ray; Bonobo performs; screenwriter J.D. Dillard. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
TV listings for the week of July 23 - 29, 2017