Thursday's TV highlights: 'Hollywood Game Night' and more

SERIES

Hollywood Game Night Celebrity contestants include singer Michael Bolton, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and “SNL’s” Chris Parnell. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Veteran comic Louie Anderson puts in an appearance on the reality series. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band The 13 remaining hopefuls sing classic songs from the movies on a new episode of the talent search. 8 p.m. ABC

Married at First Sight Three couples must decide if they want to stay married in the season finale. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Hooten & the Lady The title characters (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) are in Egypt looking for the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great on a new episode of the adventure series. 9 p.m. KTLA

Battle of the Network Stars Former “CHiPs” costars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox reunite to compete against the likes of Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) and Dave Foley in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Nashville Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) are up for the same award on a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT

Mysteries at the Museum The series hosted by Don Wildman offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Zoo Jamie (Kristen Connolly) must rely on Mitch (Billy Burke) and Logan (Josh Salatin) to aid her mission after she is arrested on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Gong Show “Chelsea Lately’s” Chelsea Handler, “Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett and and “Party Down’s” Ken Marino are the celebrity judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition. 10 p.m. ABC

Date Night Live Cameras capture couples on dates in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and her crew are dispatched to Chicago to meet with an elusive drug distributor on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Shark Week New specials include “Shark Exile” and “Shark Storm,” followed by an all-new “Shark After Dark” with special guest Charlize Theron. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Vaccines and older kids; eyebrows; breakfast options; ambush makeover. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Steals and deals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Sports agent Leigh Steinberg; cookie-dough shop owner Kristen Tomlan; author Ali Noorani (“There Goes the Neighborhood”); Tisha Campbell-Martin; James Cromwell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Boyega (“Detroit”); Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”); guest co-host Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Thomas Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; Ashley Graham; Candace Cameron Bure. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kelsey Grammer; Nico Tortorella; Sean Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Chris Hardwick. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Out-of-control daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Naughty by Nature performs; Abby Elliott (“Odd Mom Out”). 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) (delegate; at large); Republican strategist Jennifer Higgins. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley St. Charles, La., Sheriff Greg Champagne; entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Masha Gessen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan The cast of “Veep.” 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Jill Kargman; Slayer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Gillian Jacobs; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Crystal; chef Chris Bianco. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Matt Bomer; Niecy Nash; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tyra Banks; Sen. Christopher S. Murphy (D-Conn.); OneRepublic performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Comic Jonah Ray; Bonobo performs; screenwriter J.D. Dillard. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

