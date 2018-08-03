Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'A Summer to Remember ' on Hallmark

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri One of the most honored films of 2017, Martin McDonagh’s trenchant drama won Frances McDormand her second Academy Award as lead actress for playing a grieving Midwestern mother who rents billboards near her hometown to call attention to the still-unsolved murder of her daughter. Sam Rockwell also took home an Oscar in a role as racist cop who clashes with McDormand’s character. Woody Harrelson, John Hawkes and Peter Dinklage also star. 8 p.m. HBO