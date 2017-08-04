Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hell or High Water' on Showtime

SERIES

Doubt A turning point in Billy’s (Steven Pasquale) case arrives as Sadie and Albert (Katherine Heigl, Dule Hill) prepare for opening statements. Guest stars include Robert Carradine and Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire”), 8 p.m. CBS. A second new episode follows at 9.

TURN: Washington's Spies Prompted by intelligence from Abe (Jamie Bell), Gen. Washington (Ian Kahn) heads south, to lay siege on Yorktown. Elsewhere, Peggy (Ksenia Solo) goes into labor in the the penultimate episode in this historical drama. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Ghost Adventures The crew visits L. Ron Hubbard's former Scientology lab in Los Angeles searching for who knows what. 9 p.m. Travel

Orphan Black After a shattering loss Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) receives word that the heavily pregnant Helena (also Maslany) has been kidnapped in this new episode.10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Another class of football greats enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Quarterback Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, kicker Morten Andersen, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. 4 p.m. ESPN and NFL

George Lopez: The Wall, Live From Washington, D.C. The comic performs live from the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., in this new stand-up special. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Singin' in the Rain A silent-film star (Gene Kelly) loves a chorus girl (Debbie Reynolds) who dubs his squeaky-voiced costar in a 1927 Hollywood talkie in this 1952 classic musical. Donald O’Conner nearly steals the show with an over-the-top dance number. 5 p.m. TCM

Big Hero 6 In this Oscar winner for animated feature, an inflatable robot and a young genius (voices of Scott Adsit and Ryan Potter) combine their abilities, with some other youths given special traits to help fight a global threat in this 2014 Disney hit. With the voices of Damon Wayans Jr., James Cromwell, Maya Rudolph and Katie Lowes. 8 p.m. ABC

Collateral Beauty David Frankel’s 2016 drama stars Will Smith as a New York advertising executive who retreats from life following the death of a loved one and processes his loss by writing letters to such abstract entities as time, death and love. A-list costars include Edward Norton, Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren. 8:15 p.m. HBO

Love at the Shore An author and single mom (Amanda Righetti) has five weeks to complete work on her latest teen novel, but her working beach vacation is disrupted by a carefree surfer (Peter Porte), who’s her temporary next-door neighbor in this 2017 romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Hell or High Water Four Academy Award nominations, including picture, supporting actor (Jeff Bridges) and screenplay, went to this wildly acclaimed 2016 drama about two Texas brothers (Chris Pine, Ben Foster) who embark on a series of bank robberies in a complex scheme to save their family ranch. Bridges plays the grizzled Texas Ranger who’s on their trail. Gil Birmingham, Katie Mixon, Dale Dickey and Kevin Rankin also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Jaclyn Smith; automation in the workplace; company’s return policies; airline travel points. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg News; Susan Page, USA Today; Reihan Salam, National Review Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS