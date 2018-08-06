Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Indianapolis hosts the latest City Finals in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, makes a guest appearance in this new episode. The contestants are Erik Tait, Rebecca Herrera, TanBA and Ian Stewart. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelorette The moment of truth arrives for Becca Kufrin as she chooses between the two finalists in the three-hour season finale, which includes the traditional “After the Final Rose” segment. Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance This season’s episodes that air live on the East Coast, and tape-delayed in California, begin with the top 10 moving to the next stage of the competition. Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are the judges and Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Salvation Darius (Santiago Cabrera) is determined to stop the hackers known as ReSyst, while Grace and Harris (Jennifer Finnigan, Ian Anthony Dale) both grapple with secrets. Taylor Cole appears in her recurring role. Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers and Ashley Thomas also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis is a guest comic in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Better Call Saul The death of his brother (Michael McKean) leads to Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman as this “Breaking Bad” spinoff returns for a fourth season. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship Nine skilled young bakers make their way through seven weeks of challenges designed to let them show off their skills as this unscripted competition returns with hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. 9 p.m. Food Network
Man v. Food Casey Webb enjoys a 38-ounce prime rib at a 100-year-old steakhouse in the opener of the two-episode season finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel
Elementary Det. Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is caught in the midst of a bioterrorism attack, and he and Capt. Gregson (Aidan Quinn) soon suspect that the perpetrator is quarantined with them inside the precinct. Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller also star with guest star Freda Foh Shen. 10 p.m. CBS
POV The new episode “Still Tomorrow” profiles Yu Xiuhua, a 39-year-old poet who has cerebral palsy and rises to fame when her book of poems becomes a best-seller in China. 10 p.m. KOCE
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story Trayvon Martin becomes the top story in American news outlets and President Obama's remarks create a political divide as Martin’s parents endure attacks on their son’s character in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount
Reality Cupcakes Baker Ashley Foxen debuts her pastrami-on-rye cupcakes at the 130th anniversary party for Katz's Deli in this culinary series premiering with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Lodge 49 Surf bum Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), who has been down since the death of his father, joins a run-down fraternal order where a middle-aged plumbing salesman (Brent Jennings) welcomes him into a world of mystic fellowship in this darkly comedic new series. Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond and Eric Allen Kramer also star. 10:05 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
Skiptrace Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville team up in this 2016 action comedy from director Renny Harlin. The story follows a Hong Kong detective (Chan) who’s determined to take down a crime boss he blames for his late partner’s death. An American con man (Knoxville) may be a vital murder witness, but he’s been kidnapped by a Russian mobster. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”); Rod Griffin, Experian; Gilles Marini: Rev Run and wife Justine Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alyssa Milano (“Insatiable”); Craig Bierko (“UnREAL”); Alice Merton performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé College-educated white women voters; women and minorities in Hollywood; EMPOWER Care Act. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Glenn Close; Finn Wolfhard; LAUV performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Hayes; Rob Corddry; Regina Spektor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Keanu Reeves; Peter Stormare; LANY performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lester Holt; Alicia Silverstone; Bryce Vine performs; Joey Castillo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball Detroit Tigers visit the Angels 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 5 - Aug. 11, 2018, in PDF format