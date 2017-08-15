Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The F Word With Gordon Ramsay' on Fox

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay hangs out with Richard and Kyle Petty, then heads to the Riverside County Fair to learn about tractor pulling in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America's Got Talent Grace VanderWaal, last season’s winner, performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef Caesars Palace in Las Vegas marks its 50th anniversary with 50 VIPs getting a special meal prepared by this season’s top 12 chefs. Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez are judges. 8 p.m. Fox

Marlon Marlon Wayans stars in this new comedy loosely based on his own life. The premiere introduces him as a divorced father who is very involved in raising his children with his ex-wife (Essence Atkins). A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay Of the teams that have survived the weekly competitions, two will be chosen to vie for the grand prize. British soccer star David Beckham joins the fun in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Suits Mike (Patrick J. Adams) faces repercussions from his case involving the death of a prison inmate, while Louis’ (Rick Hoffman) past behavior comes back to haunt him. Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Dule Hill also star. 9 p.m. USA

Broadchurch Lives in this tightly knit little community in Dorset, England, are changed forever, as the investigation by Elly, Hardy (Olivia Colman, David Tennant) and their team draws to a close in the series finale. Georgina Campbell, Lenny Henry, Deon Lee-Williams, Chris Mason, Sebastian Armesto and Jodie Whittaker also star. 10 p.m. BBC America

Growing Up Supermodel This new unscripted series explores the family dynamics of some of the top young models on the current scene. In the premiere, Cambrie Schroder decides to move out of the family home, devastating her mother, who already is reeling from a divorce. Also, Kelly LeBrock tries to help her daughter, Arissa, with her career as a plus-size model. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Greenleaf Jacob and Kerissa (Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne) establish their own ministry, as Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) desperately tries to contact Kevin (Tye White). 10 p.m. OWN

The Sinner Harry Abbott (Bill Pullman) is realizing that he should expect the unexpected in trying to solve the mystery of Cora Abbott’s (Jessica Biel) recent act of violence, and he uncovers a secret about Cora that changes the entire course of his investigation. 10 p.m. USA

CMA Fest 2017 The annual event for country-music fans highlights performances from the four-day music festival in Nashville. Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host. 8 p.m. ABC

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Holmes; Priscilla Presley; Jack Quaid; Beth Stern and Katie Lee, Clear the Shelter; Bobby Flay; Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luis Fonsi performs; Stress Busters. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Harry Connick Jr.; travel writer Amy Tara Koch, the New York Times. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek and Ben Platt. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE

Conan Carl Reiner; James Van Der Beek. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Katie Holmes; Marc Maron; Shania Twain performs; Common. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ellie Kemper; Andrew Dice Clay; Peter Serafinowicz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Zach Galifianakis; Lake Bell; Midland performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Harry Connick Jr.; Willem Dafoe; Daniel Caesar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bob Odenkirk; Florida Georgia Line; Roy Mayorga. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

