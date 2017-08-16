Thursday's TV highlights: 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' on Bravo

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Dan Sperry, Naathan Phan, Jean-Pierre Parent and Richard Forget are the featured illusionists trying to stump Penn & Teller and win a spot in the duo’s Las Vegas show. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band The end of this new episode of the unscripted competition opens voting for viewers who will decide which of eight finalists left will be in the new five-member group. Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland are the music pros, and Rita Ora hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Project Runway Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return as host and mentor in a new season of the unscripted fashion competition. This season’s models range in size from 0 to 22, which means the designers will be expected to create flattering styles for women of any size within that range. In addition to Klum, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen return to the judging panel, along with rotating guest judges who include Demi Lovato, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn and Kate Upton. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update The summer edition of the funny fake news segment from the late-night series returns with anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. 9 p.m. NBC

Battle of the Network Stars Fred Dryer (“Hunter”) and Adrian Zmed (“T.J. Hooker”) are among the former “Police Officers” team, while Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”), Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules”), Charisma Carpenter (“Angel”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”) are on the rival “Sci-Fi/Fantasy” team. Team captains are DeMarcus Ware and Ronda Rousey. 9 p.m. ABC

Flipping Out Jeff Lewis, everyone’s favorite obsessive-compulsive house flipper, undertakes his most daunting project yet — fatherhood — as this unscripted series returns for a new season. The first project is a new home in the Hollywood Hills. 9 p.m. Bravo

Great News Carol’s (Andrea Martin) desire to inspire the “Breakdown” staff to bond gets an assist from Mother Nature, as a fierce snowstorm traps everyone together in the newsroom. Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch guest star with series regulars Briga Heelan and John Michael Higgins. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Zoo Abigail (guest star Athena Karkanis) holds Jackson (James Wolk) captive, hoping to extract information critical to her secret plan. Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie and Gracie Dzienny also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Night Shift A cyber-attack hits the hospital in this new episode, and the lack of usual resources forces the doctors to become inventive under Jordan’s (Jill Flint) leadership. 10 p.m. NBC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby and Barbara (Lisa Edelstein, Retta) decide to partner up and create a website for women of their age called “Lady Parts” in the season premiere of the hit comedy. 10 p.m. Bravo

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) goes on the run to escape Camila (Veronica Falcon) but soon has a violent showdown with hired guns. Peter Gadiot also stars. 10 p.m. USA

The Guest Book Jaime Pressly, who previously worked with series creator Greg Garcia on “My Name Is Earl,” stars in the new “Story Four” as a woman who’s hoping to get closer to new boyfriend Paul (John Ortiz) and his 8-year-old daughter during a weekend in the mountains. 10:30 p.m. TBS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today LeAnn Rimes; Sheldon Simeon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Christopher Meloni. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Scotty Cram performs; Larenz Tate (“Power”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Chris Pine; Elisabeth Moss; a lesson in self-defense from Josh Greenwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Fred Savage; Pokey LaFarge. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rami Malek; Kathryn Hahn; Meek Mill performs with The-Dream. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson; Michael Rapaport; Grizzly Bear performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Salma Hayek; Jay Ellis; Bearstronaut performs; George Thorogood sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Julia Louis Dreyfus; Ray Romano; Billy Idol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Filmmaker Michael Moore; Carrie Coon. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

