Friday's TV highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Xavier Mortimer, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall, Joshua Jay, Murray SawChuck, Billy Kidd and Greg Gleason are the featured magicians in this new episode hosted by Dean Cain. 8 p.m. KTLA
Killjoys As the Killjoys plan to execute a high-risk theft on a well-armored convoy, Aneela (Hannah John-Kamen) is distracted by her own to find Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Syfy
Guy’s Family Road Trip The Fieris depart Flagstaff, Ariz., and enjoy a flight through the Grand Canyon before heading east on Route 66 and making a few stops before getting to Albuquerque. 9 p.m. Food Network
Dark Matter Former Raza crew member and now emperor Ryo (Alex Mallari Jr.) captures Two (Melissa O’Neil) and holds her hostage in a bid to force the crew of the ship to give up the Blink Drive. Three, Five and Six (Anthony Lemke, Jodelle Ferland, Roger Cross) are ready to deal, but Ryo’s negotiating position is undermined by treachery among his own ranks in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Wynonna Earp A desire to get revenge goes seriously awry, turning some who once were close allies into formidable enemies. Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Room 104 Series co-creator and executive producer Jay Duplass also guest stars as a visitor who is seeking some much-needed advice concerning serious marital problems. Will Tranfo and Frank Ashmore also star. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood Los Angeles comic Tiffany Haddish, whose star has risen with this summer’s movie comedy “Girls Trip” and portrayed the former sister-in-law of the title character on “The Carmichael Show,” is a formidable stand-up artist. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Adam Greenberg; Marcus Shingles; solar eclipse; author Suzy Welch; pilot Beverley Bass; Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Demi Lovato performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Judith Owen performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra, DJ Khaled and Jeff Garlin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week Violence and hatred in Charlottesville; how elected officials responded: Geoff Bennett, NPR; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Michael Scherer, Time; Molly Ball, the Atlantic. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Valerie Jarrett, ex-senior advisor to former President Barack Obama. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); magician Penn Jillette; Amy Holmes; Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Kate Upton; a life-hacks expert. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2017 Little League World Series Walla Walla, Washington takes on Orange County’s Rancho Santa Margarita. 1 p.m. ESPN. Also, Japan vs. Australia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Dominican Republic vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ESPN; Sioux Falls (N.D.) vs. Greenville (N.C.), 5 p.m. ESPN
Gymnastics P&G Gymnastics Championships Women's Events: Day 1 from Anaheim. 8 p.m. NBCSP
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 13 - 19, 2017