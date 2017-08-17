Friday's TV highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Xavier Mortimer, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall, Joshua Jay, Murray SawChuck, Billy Kidd and Greg Gleason are the featured magicians in this new episode hosted by Dean Cain. 8 p.m. KTLA

Killjoys As the Killjoys plan to execute a high-risk theft on a well-armored convoy, Aneela (Hannah John-Kamen) is distracted by her own to find Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Syfy

Guy’s Family Road Trip The Fieris depart Flagstaff, Ariz., and enjoy a flight through the Grand Canyon before heading east on Route 66 and making a few stops before getting to Albuquerque. 9 p.m. Food Network

Dark Matter Former Raza crew member and now emperor Ryo (Alex Mallari Jr.) captures Two (Melissa O’Neil) and holds her hostage in a bid to force the crew of the ship to give up the Blink Drive. Three, Five and Six (Anthony Lemke, Jodelle Ferland, Roger Cross) are ready to deal, but Ryo’s negotiating position is undermined by treachery among his own ranks in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Wynonna Earp A desire to get revenge goes seriously awry, turning some who once were close allies into formidable enemies. Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Room 104 Series co-creator and executive producer Jay Duplass also guest stars as a visitor who is seeking some much-needed advice concerning serious marital problems. Will Tranfo and Frank Ashmore also star. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood Los Angeles comic Tiffany Haddish, whose star has risen with this summer’s movie comedy “Girls Trip” and portrayed the former sister-in-law of the title character on “The Carmichael Show,” is a formidable stand-up artist. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Adam Greenberg; Marcus Shingles; solar eclipse; author Suzy Welch; pilot Beverley Bass; Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Demi Lovato performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Judith Owen performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra, DJ Khaled and Jeff Garlin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Violence and hatred in Charlottesville; how elected officials responded: Geoff Bennett, NPR; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Michael Scherer, Time; Molly Ball, the Atlantic. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Valerie Jarrett, ex-senior advisor to former President Barack Obama. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); magician Penn Jillette; Amy Holmes; Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Kate Upton; a life-hacks expert. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 Little League World Series Walla Walla, Washington takes on Orange County’s Rancho Santa Margarita. 1 p.m. ESPN. Also, Japan vs. Australia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Dominican Republic vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ESPN; Sioux Falls (N.D.) vs. Greenville (N.C.), 5 p.m. ESPN

Gymnastics P&G Gymnastics Championships Women's Events: Day 1 from Anaheim. 8 p.m. NBCSP

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 13 - 19, 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs).

ed.stockly@latimes.com