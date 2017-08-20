Monday's TV highlights: 'Midnight, Texas' on NBC

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The top 30 competitors from Kansas City, Mo., including Dan Polizzi, Lance Pekus and Brandon Mears, return for a chance to compete in the national finals. 8 p.m. NBC

So You Think You Can Dance The top nine contestants perform, hoping to win audience support and impress judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

NOVA In a rare same-day telecast for the science series, the new episode “Eclipse Over America” highlights the brief darkness caused by the total solar eclipse and reactions by scientists and others in the path. 9 p.m. KOCE; 10 p.m. KPBS

Preacher Tulip (Ruth Negga) discovers that Jesse (Dominic Cooper) has been lying to her about something, and that may be unforgivable. 9 p.m. AMC

Midnight, Texas Manfred’s (Francois Arnaud) con-artist past catches up with him, threatening his budding relationship with Creek (Sarah Ramos). Dylan Bruce and Parisa Fitz-Henley also star. 10 p.m. NBC

POV The new documentary “Tribal Justice” follows two Native American judges as they implement law and order while they try to inspire young people to contribute positively to society, and to make life generally safer and happier in their communities. 10 p.m. KOCE

House Hunters: Where Are They Now? The season premiere revisits renovations in Washington, D.C., New Jersey and Chicago. 10 p.m. HGTV

Loaded Leon (Samuel Anderson) is included on an elite roster of the most successful young entrepreneurs, but Ewan’s (Jonny Sweet) new boyfriend (guest star Oliver Johnstone) urges him to be more assertive about claiming his share of the credit for the team’s accomplishments in this new episode of the comedy series. 10 p.m. AMC

People of Earth Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) confronts his former boss (Michael Cassidy) about his true identity as an alien, while Richard (Brian Huskey) teams up with Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) on her manhunt. Ana Gasteyer and Luka Jones also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Will Will (Laurie Davidson) learns of Alice’s (Olivia DeJonge) new passion while an outbreak of the plague begins spreading on the streets of London. 11 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bill Nye; astronomer Derrick Pitts; the 2017 solar eclipse. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Alice Finn (“Smart Women Love Money”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling, Aziz Ansari and Sutton Foster; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Matt LeBlanc; Brittany Snow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

