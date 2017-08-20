Monday's TV highlights: 'Midnight, Texas' on NBC

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior The top 30 competitors from Kansas City, Mo., including Dan Polizzi, Lance Pekus and Brandon Mears, return for a chance to compete in the national finals. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance The top nine contestants perform, hoping to win audience support and impress judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
NOVA In a rare same-day telecast for the science series, the new episode “Eclipse Over America” highlights the brief darkness caused by the total solar eclipse and reactions by scientists and others in the path. 9 p.m. KOCE; 10 p.m. KPBS
Preacher Tulip (Ruth Negga) discovers that Jesse (Dominic Cooper) has been lying to her about something, and that may be unforgivable. 9 p.m. AMC
Midnight, Texas Manfred’s (Francois Arnaud) con-artist past catches up with him, threatening his budding relationship with Creek (Sarah Ramos). Dylan Bruce and Parisa Fitz-Henley also star. 10 p.m. NBC
POV The new documentary “Tribal Justice” follows two Native American judges as they implement law and order while they try to inspire young people to contribute positively to society, and to make life generally safer and happier in their communities. 10 p.m. KOCE
House Hunters: Where Are They Now? The season premiere revisits renovations in Washington, D.C., New Jersey and Chicago. 10 p.m. HGTV
Loaded Leon (Samuel Anderson) is included on an elite roster of the most successful young entrepreneurs, but Ewan’s (Jonny Sweet) new boyfriend (guest star Oliver Johnstone) urges him to be more assertive about claiming his share of the credit for the team’s accomplishments in this new episode of the comedy series. 10 p.m. AMC
People of Earth Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) confronts his former boss (Michael Cassidy) about his true identity as an alien, while Richard (Brian Huskey) teams up with Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) on her manhunt. Ana Gasteyer and Luka Jones also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Will Will (Laurie Davidson) learns of Alice’s (Olivia DeJonge) new passion while an outbreak of the plague begins spreading on the streets of London. 11 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bill Nye; astronomer Derrick Pitts; the 2017 solar eclipse. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Alice Finn (“Smart Women Love Money”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling, Aziz Ansari and Sutton Foster; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Matt LeBlanc; Brittany Snow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
