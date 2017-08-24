Friday's TV highlights: 'Wynonna Earp' on Syfy

SERIES

VICE This new episode of the documentary news series profiles Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as he makes moves toward turning the country from a democracy into a dictatorship, spawning a growing opposition. 7:30 p.m. HBO

Killjoys Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) is forced to confront his nemesis face to face when Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen) arrives unexpectedly to parlay the terms of war, while D’av and Dutch (Luke Macfarlane, Hannah John-Kamen) start planning a counterattack. 8 p.m. Syfy

Great Performances at the Met Sonya Yoncheva and Michael Fabiano play lovers Violetta and Alfredo in this revival of Willy Decker's staging of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Dark Matter After the Raza crew finds the true location of Project Phoenix, their attempt to unite Ferrous’ enemies faces an unexpected roadblock that leads to a difficult position for Two, Three and Six (Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Roger Cross). Alex Mallari Jr., Zoie Palmer and Jodelle Ferland also star in the season finale of the science-fiction action series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth Josh explores the damaged Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine and conducts the first overnight investigation of the long-abandoned wasteland. 9 p.m. Travel

Wynonna Earp Feeling desperate, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) knows she’s running out of time to defeat the Widows before her fate will be sealed in the season finale. Dominique Provost-Chalkley stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

Room 104 In this new episode, set in 1997, a young man (Karan Soni) discovers that he left an important document on his laptop at home and his only hope is to get his mother (Poorna Jagannathan) on the phone and talk her through how to use the Internet, so she can retrieve the urgent paper and send it to him. 11:30 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Whitney: Can I Be Me This new documentary from Nick Broomfield (“Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer”), re-examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston, who had more No. 1 hits than the Beatles. Broomfield goes in search of the forces that made and then destroyed an artist who has been described as having one of the greatest voices of the last 50 years; she died in 2012 at age 48. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Writer Fran Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jason Aldean performs; solar eclipse. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Paramore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chef and cookbook author Richard Blais (“So Good”); Nnamdi Asomugha (“Crown Heights”); magician Julius Dein; Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”); documentary filmmaker Lysa Heslov (“Served Like a Girl”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlize Theron; Fred Savage. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The war in Afghanistan; President Trump’s rally in Arizona; transgenders in the military: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jake Sherman, Politico; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson; columnist Frank Bruni; political strategist Paul Begala. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight. HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 20 - 26, 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

ed.stockly@latimes.com