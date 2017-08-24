Friday's TV highlights: 'Wynonna Earp' on Syfy

SERIES
VICE This new episode of the documentary news series profiles Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as he makes moves toward turning the country from a democracy into a dictatorship, spawning a growing opposition. 7:30 p.m. HBO
Killjoys Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) is forced to confront his nemesis face to face when Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen) arrives unexpectedly to parlay the terms of war, while D’av and Dutch (Luke Macfarlane, Hannah John-Kamen) start planning a counterattack. 8 p.m. Syfy
Great Performances at the Met Sonya Yoncheva and Michael Fabiano play lovers Violetta and Alfredo in this revival of Willy Decker's staging of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Dark Matter After the Raza crew finds the true location of Project Phoenix, their attempt to unite Ferrous’ enemies faces an unexpected roadblock that leads to a difficult position for Two, Three and Six (Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Roger Cross). Alex Mallari Jr., Zoie Palmer and Jodelle Ferland also star in the season finale of the science-fiction action series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth Josh explores the damaged Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine and conducts the first overnight investigation of the long-abandoned wasteland. 9 p.m. Travel
Wynonna Earp Feeling desperate, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) knows she’s running out of time to defeat the Widows before her fate will be sealed in the season finale. Dominique Provost-Chalkley stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
Room 104 In this new episode, set in 1997, a young man (Karan Soni) discovers that he left an important document on his laptop at home and his only hope is to get his mother (Poorna Jagannathan) on the phone and talk her through how to use the Internet, so she can retrieve the urgent paper and send it to him. 11:30 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Whitney: Can I Be Me This new documentary from Nick Broomfield (“Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer”), re-examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston, who had more No. 1 hits than the Beatles. Broomfield goes in search of the forces that made and then destroyed an artist who has been described as having one of the greatest voices of the last 50 years; she died in 2012 at age 48. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Writer Fran Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jason Aldean performs; solar eclipse. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Paramore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef and cookbook author Richard Blais (“So Good”); Nnamdi Asomugha (“Crown Heights”); magician Julius Dein; Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”); documentary filmmaker Lysa Heslov (“Served Like a Girl”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlize Theron; Fred Savage. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week The war in Afghanistan; President Trump’s rally in Arizona; transgenders in the military: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jake Sherman, Politico; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson; columnist Frank Bruni; political strategist Paul Begala. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight. HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
