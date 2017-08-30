Thursday's TV highlights: 'Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman' on Discovery

SERIES

Project Runway The designers are treated to a private screening of the film “Leap!” and a performance by Hiplet for inspiration. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Zoo Jackson (James Wolk) isn’t exactly himself when he assaults Abigail (guest star Athena Karkanis), and his colleagues struggle to save her life. Robin Thomas also continues his guest role. With Billy Burke, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, Alyssa Diaz, Josh Salatin and Gracie Dzienny. 10 p.m. CBS

The Night Shift A mass shooting at a nearby college campus put members of the night shift into peril in the season finale. Scott Wolf, Brendan Fehr, Eoin Macken and Tanaya Beatty also star with guest star James McDaniel. 10 p.m. NBC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) is out of town for a family crisis, leaving Barbara (Retta) to make some hard decisions in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo

Queen of the South In a showdown between Teresa and Camila (Alice Braga, Veronica Falcón), they are forced to accept the truth that there can be only one queen in the season finale. 10 p.m. USA

MOVIES

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman This new documentary, narrated by Tom Brokaw, profiles families across the U.S. who work the land and the oceans and are transcending political differences to protect natural resources. 9 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elizabeth Mayhew; Joe Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Serinda Swan and Anson Mount. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sofia Carson; Marcus Grimmie, brother of the late singer Christina Grimmie; Andrew Morton; Rory O’Malley; D.L. Hughley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer; Debi Mazar; Matt Iseman; Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women’s staggering disapproval of President Trump; teen pregnancy prevention programs. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Trombone Shorty; Rhiannon Giddens. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Entrepreneur and investor Reid Hoffman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

