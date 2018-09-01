Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Ferdinand' on HBO

SERIES
Pink Collar Crimes This new episode probes the case of a Phoenix housewife who launched what officials consider the most profitable fake-coupon operation ever staged in America. Former prosecutor Marcia Clark comments on the case. 8 p.m. CBS
My Cat From Hell This unscripted series for feline lovers opens its new season with two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Planet Earth: Mission Galapagos In “Secrets of the Deep,” the second of three parts of this new miniseries, Liz Bonnin and a team of scientists dive beneath the waves to explore the archipelago. 9 p.m. BBC America
20/20 A special edition of the newsmagazine looks back at the life and times of the late Sen. John McCain. 10 p.m. ABC
Wolves and Warriors This touching new unscripted series pairs combat veterans suffering from PTSD with rescued wolves, a project of Navy veteran Matt Simmons and his wife, clinical psychologist Lorin Lindner, at the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
Finding Nemo and Finding Dory Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres provide the voices for Pixar’s 2003 animated feature and its 2016 sequel. 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. Freeform
Ferdinand John Cena provides the voice of the title character, a flower-loving pacifist bull who resists his destiny in the bullfight arena, in this 2017 feature-length computer-animated adaptation of the children’s book “Ferdinand the Bull.” With the voices of Bobby Cannavale, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias and “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon. 8 p.m. HBO
I’ll Be Watching A woman moves to a remote town to escape a stalker in this made-for-cable thriller. With Janel Parrish and Rob Estes. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Country Wedding In this 2015 movie, news of a country music star’s (Jesse Metcalfe) engagement to a glamorous actress (Laura Mennell) sets in motion a chain of events that reunites him with a close friend (Autumn Reeser) from his Texas childhood. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Justice League One of the most polarizing major releases of 2017, Zack Snyder’s follow-up to 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” finds the league of superheroes forming to honor Superman’s memory and save Earth from the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot star. 9:50 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Remembering Sen. John McCain, news of the day: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.); Florida governor’s race, news of the day: Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum; panel: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), former Gov. Jan Brewer (R-Ariz.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Companies that are hiring people with autism; singer Leon Bridges; Norman Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms” paintings; former Secretary of State John F. Kerry; washboard music festival; 1960s icon Twiggy; the “open” office. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS America outside of the Beltway; getting politicians to address long-term problems. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Remembering Sen. John McCain. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska); Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Democratic nominee for governor of Florida . (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.); AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources Trump’s anti-media tirades, rise in threats against journalists; Trump versus Google; anti-Breitbart Twitter account; the disappearance of local newspapers. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes The Facebook data scandal, and an interview with the man accused of stealing the data of millions of Americans; Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and his wife, Jennifer; helping low-income people get college degrees in an effort to close the wealth gap. 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Tennis The 2018 U.S. Open tournament continues with third-round action, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels visit the Astros, 4 p.m. FSN
College football UCLA hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Bruins’ season opener at the Rose Bowl, 4 p.m. ESPN. In other games: Louisville versus Alabama, 5:07 p.m. ABC; Michigan visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Mississippi versus Texas, 9 a.m. ESPN; North Carolina visits California, 1 p.m. Fox; Oregon State visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ABC; Tennessee versus West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Washington versus Auburn, 12:30 p.m. ABC
Soccer The Galaxy visits Real Salt Lake. 7 p.m. SportsNet
