Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Black Experience on Film' on TCM and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 03, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Black Experience on Film' on TCM and more
TCM launches the new monthlong series "The Black Experience on Film" with the 1920 silent "Within Our Gates" starring Evelyn Preer. (Turner Classic Movies)

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The live semifinals begin on a new episode of the reality competition. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Model Squad This new docu-series, launching with a two-week event timed to the start of New York Fashion Week, follows nine in-demand models as they prepare for the fall fashion season. 8 p.m. E!

Below Deck Mediterranean This unscripted series set onboard a luxury yacht wraps another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Inside the NFL The sports magazine hosted by James Brown kicks off a new season. 9 p.m. Showtime

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Cape Cod, Mass., then Genoa, Italy, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Making It Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler reveal the winner on the crafting competition’s first-season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

Million Dollar Listing New York This real-estate series set in Manhattan also ends its season. 10 p.m. Bravo

Mayans M.C. JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera and Edward James Olmos star in this new spinoff of the biker-gang drama “Sons of Anarchy.” 10 p.m. FX

Food Paradise Chicago is the next stop for this foodie travelogue. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

The Purge Adapted from the hit horror movie franchise, this new 10-episode series takes place in an alternate version of the U.S. where once a year all crimes — including murder — become legal for 12 hours. With Lili Simmons, Gabriel Chavarria, Lee Tergesen and Jessica Garza. 10 p.m. USA; also Syfy

SPECIALS

The Bobby Brown Story This two-night miniseries based on Brown’s autobiography follows the former New Edition singer (Woody McClain) through his successful solo career, his battles with addiction and his troubled marriage to the late Whitney Houston (Gabrielle Dennis). 9 p.m. BET

Wild Peru: Andes Battleground This new special surveys the flora and fauna found in that South American country. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

The Black Experience on Film This new film series, airing Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of this month, gets underway with the 1920 silent melodrama “Within Our Gates” starring Evelyn Preer and Flo Clements. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Veteran documentary maker Frederick Wiseman (“Central Park,” “High School”) puts his focus on the Big Apple’s renowned library system, which comprises some 90-plus branches. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Jamie Lee Curtis; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The next star of “The Bachelor” is revealed; Joy Behar; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Education-rights attorney Adam Wasserman; filmmaker Kevin Smith; JD Pardo (“Mayans M.C.”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Author Robert Rand; author Kara Richardson Whitely. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTube personality Rosanna Pansino; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Penn Badgley (“You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show TV producer Mona Scott-Young. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View (Season premiere) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross (“The Chi”); presidential crushes. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show En Vogue performs. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha; Nancy O’Dell; guest co-host Jordana Brewster. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A ticket agent helps two young girls avoid a life of physical, sexual and psychological abuse. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The most embarrassing stories that captivated viewers during the show’s first 10 seasons. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve (Season premiere) Single women are introduced to eligible bachelors; viral video star Cecily Hennigan performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Healthful lunch ideas; getting out the door faster each morning; make-your-own-takeout supper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenage girl is in constant trouble with the law and posts provocative photos online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Nicki Minaj performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Shaunie O’Neal guest co-hosts; record producer Irv Gotti. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan The cast of “The Predator.” 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Lil Rel Howery; Meek Mill performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season premiere) John Krasinski; Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Rami Malek; Jennifer Love Hewitt; the Lemon Twigs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alice Eve; Mark Duplass; Wyatt Cenac; Dorothy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Cuomo; Jerrod Carmichael; Ruston Kelly performs; Allison Miller and Pearl Aday sit in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Last Call With Carson Daly (Season premiere) Laura Harrier (“BlacKkKlansman”); Sofi Tukker performs; Michael Mando (“Better Call Saul”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Tennis Play continues at the 2018 U.S. Open tournament with men’s and women’s quarterfinal action. From Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the Mets, 7 p.m. KTLA

Women’s soccer The U.S. team plays Chile; from San Jose. 7 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement
Advertisement