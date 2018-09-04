Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Black Experience on Film' on TCM and more

SERIES
America’s Got Talent The live semifinals begin on a new episode of the reality competition. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Model Squad This new docu-series, launching with a two-week event timed to the start of New York Fashion Week, follows nine in-demand models as they prepare for the fall fashion season. 8 p.m. E!
Below Deck Mediterranean This unscripted series set onboard a luxury yacht wraps another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Inside the NFL The sports magazine hosted by James Brown kicks off a new season. 9 p.m. Showtime
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Cape Cod, Mass., then Genoa, Italy, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Making It Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler reveal the winner on the crafting competition’s first-season finale. 10 p.m. NBC
Million Dollar Listing New York This real-estate series set in Manhattan also ends its season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Mayans M.C. JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera and Edward James Olmos star in this new spinoff of the biker-gang drama “Sons of Anarchy.” 10 p.m. FX
Food Paradise Chicago is the next stop for this foodie travelogue. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
The Purge Adapted from the hit horror movie franchise, this new 10-episode series takes place in an alternate version of the U.S. where once a year all crimes — including murder — become legal for 12 hours. With Lili Simmons, Gabriel Chavarria, Lee Tergesen and Jessica Garza. 10 p.m. USA; also Syfy
SPECIALS
The Bobby Brown Story This two-night miniseries based on Brown’s autobiography follows the former New Edition singer (Woody McClain) through his successful solo career, his battles with addiction and his troubled marriage to the late Whitney Houston (Gabrielle Dennis). 9 p.m. BET
Wild Peru: Andes Battleground This new special surveys the flora and fauna found in that South American country. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
The Black Experience on Film This new film series, airing Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of this month, gets underway with the 1920 silent melodrama “Within Our Gates” starring Evelyn Preer and Flo Clements. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Veteran documentary maker Frederick Wiseman (“Central Park,” “High School”) puts his focus on the Big Apple’s renowned library system, which comprises some 90-plus branches. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jamie Lee Curtis; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The next star of “The Bachelor” is revealed; Joy Behar; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Education-rights attorney Adam Wasserman; filmmaker Kevin Smith; JD Pardo (“Mayans M.C.”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Robert Rand; author Kara Richardson Whitely. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTube personality Rosanna Pansino; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Penn Badgley (“You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show TV producer Mona Scott-Young. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View (Season premiere) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross (“The Chi”); presidential crushes. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show En Vogue performs. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha; Nancy O’Dell; guest co-host Jordana Brewster. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A ticket agent helps two young girls avoid a life of physical, sexual and psychological abuse. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The most embarrassing stories that captivated viewers during the show’s first 10 seasons. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve (Season premiere) Single women are introduced to eligible bachelors; viral video star Cecily Hennigan performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Healthful lunch ideas; getting out the door faster each morning; make-your-own-takeout supper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenage girl is in constant trouble with the law and posts provocative photos online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Nicki Minaj performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Shaunie O’Neal guest co-hosts; record producer Irv Gotti. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan The cast of “The Predator.” 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Lil Rel Howery; Meek Mill performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season premiere) John Krasinski; Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rami Malek; Jennifer Love Hewitt; the Lemon Twigs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alice Eve; Mark Duplass; Wyatt Cenac; Dorothy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Cuomo; Jerrod Carmichael; Ruston Kelly performs; Allison Miller and Pearl Aday sit in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly (Season premiere) Laura Harrier (“BlacKkKlansman”); Sofi Tukker performs; Michael Mando (“Better Call Saul”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Tennis Play continues at the 2018 U.S. Open tournament with men’s and women’s quarterfinal action. From Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the Mets, 7 p.m. KTLA
Women’s soccer The U.S. team plays Chile; from San Jose. 7 p.m. ESPN2