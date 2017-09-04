Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Somewhere Between' on ABC

SERIES
America’s Got Talent The semifinals begin at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 8 p.m. NBC
Bachelor in Paradise A new arrival doubles her odds by liking both men and women on a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC
The Fosters ICE agents show up at the high school’s senior prom in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Bold Type The drama loosely based on the professional experiences of Joanna Coles, the former editor in chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, airs its first-season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
Road to 9/11 Clinton administration officials react to the rise in jihadi terror and execute strikes targeting Osama bin Laden that result in near misses in the second part of this three-part documentary series. 9 p.m. History Channel
Inside the NFL This new episode offers a preview of the 2017-18 season as host James Brown presents game highlights from NFL Films, along with analyses, commentary and features from former players including quarterbacks Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason, veteran linebacker Ray Lewis and special correspondent Brandon Marshall. 9 p.m. Showtime
Face Off: Game Face The artists must create human-fish hybrids then take on a magical challenge inspired by spells from Harry Potter. 9 p.m. Syfy
Somewhere Between Laura (Paula Patton) fears for her daughter’s safety and Nico (Devon Sawa) tries to get his hands on evidence that could help save his brother on a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. ABC
American Horror Story: Cult Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson and Alison Pill star as this creepy series from Ryan Murphy returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers The final cuts, when 37 players will lose their jobs, are fast approaching in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. HBO
A Season With Navy Football The third edition of this college football franchise is devoted to chronicling the 2017 Naval Academy team, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the lives of the athletes. 10 p.m. Showtime
Shooter In the season finale, Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) initiates a potentially deadly game of cat-and-mouse to draw Solotov (Josh Stewart) out of hiding. Omar Epp and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also star. 10 p.m. USA
The Murder of Laci Peterson In a new episode of the docu-series, the prosecution in the case of the State vs. Scott Peterson serves notice that it plans to seek the death penalty for the murders of Laci and her unborn son. 10 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Katherine Schwarzenegger; “A Bad Moms Christmas” set visit; Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski; Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”); author Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Demi Lovato. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer, Page Six; Ron Silverman and Dr. Laurel Bear discuss suicide prevention; the cast of “The Bold Type.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Sam Heughan (“Outlander”); New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist; Jonathan and Drew Scott. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (Season premiere) (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Keke Palmer. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk LL Cool J. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); Kelly Osbourne. 1 p.m. KCOP
Harry Sandra Bullock; Kevin James; Taraji P. Henson. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband physically abused her and stole her identity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell (“Daddy’s Home 2”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michelle Williams. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan The cast of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; comic Tig Notaro; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Maggie Gyllenhaal; Graham Norton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Steve Harvey; Bill Skarsgard; Anderson East performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kathy Bates; Ed Helms. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Jake Tapper; Gwendoline Christie; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly (Season premiere) Lake Bell; Royal Blood performs; Andrea Savage. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 3 - 9, 2017
