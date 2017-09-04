Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Somewhere Between' on ABC

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The semifinals begin at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise A new arrival doubles her odds by liking both men and women on a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

The Fosters ICE agents show up at the high school’s senior prom in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Bold Type The drama loosely based on the professional experiences of Joanna Coles, the former editor in chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, airs its first-season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Road to 9/11 Clinton administration officials react to the rise in jihadi terror and execute strikes targeting Osama bin Laden that result in near misses in the second part of this three-part documentary series. 9 p.m. History Channel

Inside the NFL This new episode offers a preview of the 2017-18 season as host James Brown presents game highlights from NFL Films, along with analyses, commentary and features from former players including quarterbacks Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason, veteran linebacker Ray Lewis and special correspondent Brandon Marshall. 9 p.m. Showtime

Face Off: Game Face The artists must create human-fish hybrids then take on a magical challenge inspired by spells from Harry Potter. 9 p.m. Syfy

Somewhere Between Laura (Paula Patton) fears for her daughter’s safety and Nico (Devon Sawa) tries to get his hands on evidence that could help save his brother on a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. ABC

American Horror Story: Cult Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson and Alison Pill star as this creepy series from Ryan Murphy returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers The final cuts, when 37 players will lose their jobs, are fast approaching in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. HBO

A Season With Navy Football The third edition of this college football franchise is devoted to chronicling the 2017 Naval Academy team, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the lives of the athletes. 10 p.m. Showtime

Shooter In the season finale, Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) initiates a potentially deadly game of cat-and-mouse to draw Solotov (Josh Stewart) out of hiding. Omar Epp and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also star. 10 p.m. USA

The Murder of Laci Peterson In a new episode of the docu-series, the prosecution in the case of the State vs. Scott Peterson serves notice that it plans to seek the death penalty for the murders of Laci and her unborn son. 10 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Katherine Schwarzenegger; “A Bad Moms Christmas” set visit; Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski; Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”); author Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Demi Lovato. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer, Page Six; Ron Silverman and Dr. Laurel Bear discuss suicide prevention; the cast of “The Bold Type.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Sam Heughan (“Outlander”); New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist; Jonathan and Drew Scott. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (Season premiere) (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Keke Palmer. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LL Cool J. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); Kelly Osbourne. 1 p.m. KCOP

Harry Sandra Bullock; Kevin James; Taraji P. Henson. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband physically abused her and stole her identity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell (“Daddy’s Home 2”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michelle Williams. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan The cast of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; comic Tig Notaro; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Maggie Gyllenhaal; Graham Norton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS