Thursday's TV highlights: 'Voices of the Sea,' NFL kick-off and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 05, 2018 | 8:00 PM
A Cuban family is profiled in the documentary "Voices of the Sea" on "POV" on KOCE. (Kim Hopkins)

SERIES

Model Squad Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo hopes to make a splash on the runway at New York Fashion Week on a new episode of this reality series. 8 p.m. E!

Match Game Mario Cantone, Caroline Rhea, Adam Rodriguez and Sandra Bernhard are among the celebrity panelists on a new episode of the rebooted game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. 9 p.m. ABC

Bite Club Tyler Florence puts five Chicago chefs to work in the debut of this culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina renovate a small three-bedroom home in Santa Ana in the season finale. 9 p.m. HGTV

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) has an encounter with archenemy Camila (Veronica Falcon) on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired drama. 9 p.m. USA

POV The new documentary “Voices of the Sea” profiles a young Cuban woman and family living in extreme poverty in the island nation. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Take Two Sam (Rachel Bilson) and Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) are tasked with recovering a stolen $50-million painting on a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Beat Bobby Flay Chef Anne Burrell and TV host Jaymee Sire each present a contestant they hope has the right stuff to challenge Flay in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story This new special catches up with the 2007 “American Idol” winner newlywed and mother-to-be. 10 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

A Raisin in the Sun Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” continues and includes this 1961 film adaptation of playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama. With Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil and Louis Gossett, Jr. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Educator Jill Biden; Rossen Reports; style. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rob Lowe;Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Green Day's Mike Dirnt and wife Brittney Pritchard; Rams cheerleaders; Jason DeRulo; composer Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones Theme”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Akbar Gbajabiamila; Greg Brown, Desirae Brown and Deondra Brown; Chicago’s Sip of Hope. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rob Lowe (“The Bad Seed”); Why Don’t We performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Steve A viral-video job-seeker; a homeless college graduate. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s family fears for her life and the lives of her children because of her fiance’s violent son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Kendrick (“A Simple Favor”); Spike Lee and Laura Harrier (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Maggie Gyllenhaal. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Thompson; Troye Sivan talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kendall Jenner; Paul McCartney performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jim Carrey; Andy Cohen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Blake Griffin; Paul Feig; Demetri Martin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Garner; Stephanie Ruhle; Bebe Rexha; Allison Miller and Pearl Aday. (N) 12:38 a.m. KNBC

Last Call With Carson Daly Rob Riggle; Aquilo performs; director Terence Nance (“Random Acts of Flyness”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Tennis Play continues at the 2018 U.S. Open with the women’s semifinals. From Flushing, N.Y. 4 p.m. ESPN

Football Defending Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles help kick off a new NFL season with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. 5:15 p.m. NBC

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

