Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Gong Show' on ABC

SERIES
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Magicians including Kevin Li and Sergio Starman try to stump the duo in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Battle of the Network Stars “The Partridge Family’s” Danny Bonaduce and “The Brady Bunch’s” Barry Williams are among the celebrities competing in the first of two season-ending episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway The contestants have a slumber party on the roof of the Empire State Building in a new episode of the competition series hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Love Connection The dating show’s first openly gay man is looking for romance in this new episode of the revamped reality series. Andy Cohen hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Zoo The team is trapped inside the plane by deadly toxic spores on a new episode of the science-fiction drama. James Wolk, Kristen Connolly and Billy Burke star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Gong Show “Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett and Isla Fisher and “Friends” star Courteney Cox are the celebrity judges as this reboot of the wacky talent show ends its first season. 10 p.m. ABC
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Friends and family gather to help Abby (Lisa Edelstien) say a final farewell to her mother on a new episode of this dramedy. 10 p.m. Bravo
MOVIES
Fitzcarraldo A five-film salute to director Werner Herzog kicks off with the German filmmaker’s 1982 drama starring Klaus Kinski as a man on a mission to bring opera to a remote village in the Amazon. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tom Brady; Jason Santos and Megan Day; Katherine Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky and director Hallie Meyers-Shyer (“Home Again”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Maurice Benard (“A Lover Betrayed”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth MacFarlane; Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”); Lindsey Stirling performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Elisabeth Moss; Sam Heughan; Caitriona Balfe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors The show’s most memorable moments from the last 10 years; a woman regains her hearing. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother is a narcissist and a recovering alcoholic who ruined her childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show NFL player J.J. Watt; the mother of Heather Heyer; Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Fashion designer Zac Posen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; U2 performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bernie Sanders; Caitriona Balfe; the National performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Christian Slater; Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer; Khalid. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth MacFarlane; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dana Carvey; Lake Bell; All American Rejects perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Seann William Scott; Tobacco performs; Jon Rudnitsky. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football Led by superstar quarterback Tom Brady, defending Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots open the NFL 2017 season by hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. 5:30 p.m. NBC
