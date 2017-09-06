Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Gong Show' on ABC

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Magicians including Kevin Li and Sergio Starman try to stump the duo in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Battle of the Network Stars “The Partridge Family’s” Danny Bonaduce and “The Brady Bunch’s” Barry Williams are among the celebrities competing in the first of two season-ending episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway The contestants have a slumber party on the roof of the Empire State Building in a new episode of the competition series hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Love Connection The dating show’s first openly gay man is looking for romance in this new episode of the revamped reality series. Andy Cohen hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Zoo The team is trapped inside the plane by deadly toxic spores on a new episode of the science-fiction drama. James Wolk, Kristen Connolly and Billy Burke star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Gong Show “Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett and Isla Fisher and “Friends” star Courteney Cox are the celebrity judges as this reboot of the wacky talent show ends its first season. 10 p.m. ABC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Friends and family gather to help Abby (Lisa Edelstien) say a final farewell to her mother on a new episode of this dramedy. 10 p.m. Bravo

Fitzcarraldo A five-film salute to director Werner Herzog kicks off with the German filmmaker’s 1982 drama starring Klaus Kinski as a man on a mission to bring opera to a remote village in the Amazon. 5 p.m. TCM

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tom Brady; Jason Santos and Megan Day; Katherine Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky and director Hallie Meyers-Shyer (“Home Again”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maurice Benard (“A Lover Betrayed”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth MacFarlane; Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”); Lindsey Stirling performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Elisabeth Moss; Sam Heughan; Caitriona Balfe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors The show’s most memorable moments from the last 10 years; a woman regains her hearing. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother is a narcissist and a recovering alcoholic who ruined her childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show NFL player J.J. Watt; the mother of Heather Heyer; Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Fashion designer Zac Posen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; U2 performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bernie Sanders; Caitriona Balfe; the National performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Christian Slater; Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer; Khalid. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth MacFarlane; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dana Carvey; Lake Bell; All American Rejects perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Seann William Scott; Tobacco performs; Jon Rudnitsky. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

NFL Football Led by superstar quarterback Tom Brady, defending Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots open the NFL 2017 season by hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. 5:30 p.m. NBC

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

