Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Burden of Truth' on the CW

America's Got Talent Five performers will advance to the finals in this new results episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Stuck in Millwood without a firm to return to, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is near the end of her rope until a whistle-blower comes forward in this new episode of the drama. Peter Mooney also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef The top five home cooks face a series of skills tests involving beef. After an elimination, the final four split into teams to prepare entrées for chefs Daniel Boulud, Jonathan Waxman and Lidia Bastianich, who are mentors of the show’s judges. Three chefs move on to the finale. 8 p.m. Fox
World of Dance The best act from each of the four divisions takes the stage for the last time in a two-hour finale that features performances from past winners, hip-hop duo Les Twins; judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo; and host-mentor Jenna Dewan. 9 p.m. NBC
Ancient Invisible Cities Professor Darius Arya closes out this three-part documentary miniseries by exploring Istanbul, the crossroads of Europe and Asia. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Greenleaf Patti LaBelle guest stars as a celebrity pastor who gets a visit from Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield). Elsewhere, Connie (Jen Harper) surprises Grace (Merle Dandridge) by asking whether she might have any interest in running Calvary herself. Keith David also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
Suits Alex and Samantha (Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl) try to broker peace between clients in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA
American Horror Story: Apocalypse The series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX
Born This Way Presents: Deaf Out Loud Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin is an executive producer of this new documentary special, which follows three predominantly deaf families raising their children in a hearing world. 8 p.m. A&E
CBS This Morning Author Suze Orman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matthew McConaughey; Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The cast of “Dancing With the Stars” is revealed. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Marlee Matlin and Jack Jason (“Deaf Out Loud”); Finn Jones (“Iron Fist”); Halloween at Disneyland. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Model Kate Moss; director Michael Moore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“A Simple Favor”); the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stormy Daniels; Michael Avenatti; Mariska Hargitay; Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery (“Two Lost Souls”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Paul Rodriguez; foods to fight constipation; a trick for a bug-free barbecue. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Guy text talk; social-media haters. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray William Shatner (“Star Trek”); HGTV’s “Cousins.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A couple insist their granddaughter is not safe in the care of her alcoholic parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show LeBron James and Channing Tatum (“Smallfoot”); Naomi Osaka; Dave Matthews Band performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Anna Kendrick (“A Simple Favor”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Radcliffe; Matt Czuchry; Teyana Taylor. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keira Knightley; Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Christina Aguilera; Paul Scheer; Slash. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Keegan-Michael Key; Robert Winston. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; Dominic West. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sanaa Lathan; Jaime Wyatt; Cristina Costantini. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
WNBA Basketball: Finals Seattle Storm visit the Washington Mystics for Game 3. Seattle leads the five-game championship series 2-0. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Texas Rangers visit the Angels. 7 p.m. FSN
