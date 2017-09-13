Thursday's TV highlights: 'Zoo' on CBS

SERIES
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Liberty, Jorge Blass, Paul Gertner and Sergio Starman are the illusionists who try to stump the duo. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA
Beat Shazam The game show where contestants try to name a tune based on a small sample ends its season. 8 p.m. Fox
Love Connection A billionaire who keeps his wealth a secret is set up on dates in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern samples pastries at his father’s favorite bakery in the opener of the two-episode season premiere of the series for serious foodies. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
Project Runway Drawing inspiration from the movie “Descendants 2,” the designers visit Lyndhurst Castle and are tasked with creating a look that represents good or evil. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Zoo When the team plane breaks down in the hybrid zone, it’s up to Dariela and Tessa (Alyssa Diaz, guest star Hilary Jardine) to save them. James Wolk, Billy Burke, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, Josh Salatin and Gracie Dzienny also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce When Abby (Lisa Edelstein) returns to work at Lady Parts, she finds a number of surprising changes have been made in her absence. Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, Alanna Ubach, Retta, Brian Markinson and Ignacio Serrichio also star, with guest star Barry Bostwick. 10 p.m. Bravo
Better Things The family comedy created by series star Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. returns for a new season. Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward also star. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson This new special revisits the story of Laci Peterson, who vanished on Christmas Eve in 2002 and then whose body was found near the San Francisco Bay several months later. Archival footage and new interviews provide a look at the arrest and conviction of Scott Peterson in the murders of his wife, Laci, and their son in utero. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lawrence; Ken Burns; Fall Out Boy performs; Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jussie Smollett and Phill Wilson (“16th Annual Heroes in the Struggle Awards”); Harvey Levin, TMZ; Geoff Stults, Nautica Malibu Triathlon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Ice-T (“Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?”); child magicians. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View 25th anniversary of “Sister Act.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Results of Aaron Carter’s blood tests for HIV and meth use. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Noah Wyle (“Shot”); chef Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Candice Bergen (“Home Again”); an 11-year-old female boxer; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Three basic methods of preparing a chicken cutlet; chicken under a brick with rosemary and garlic. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A teen spends her days hanging out, drinking, smoking marijuana and hoping to be a YouTube star. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel; Kym Douglas; Lonzo and LaVar Ball; Daeung “Bigman” Yun; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley Dee Dee Bridgewater; Southern Avenue performs. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer and writer Jill Soloway. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Jefferies; Katy Tur. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jake Gyllenhaal; Jane Goodall; Yo Gotti with Nicki Minaj. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Stephen Colbert; Nina Dobrev; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jenna Fischer; Andrea Riseborough; Jesus Trejo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lawrence; Caitriona Balfe; Ezra Klein; Elaine Bradley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Giancarlo Esposito; Dressy Bessy performs; Mike White. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
