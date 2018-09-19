Wednesday’s TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES
America's Got Talent The winner is announced in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth While pursuing a lead, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) make a horrifying discovery. Alex Carter also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef The three finalists each prepare a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. The home cook with the best overall menu wins. 8 p.m. Fox
Suits When Harvey and Robert (Gabriel Macht, Wendell Pierce) can't stay on the sidelines, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) does what’s best for the firm. Rick Hoffman also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
Guy's Grocery Games Three winners from the previous episodes team up to take on a trio of the series’ judges in this new episode of the culinary game show. 9 p.m. Food Network
I Feel Bad Amy Poehler is an executive producer of this new comedy about a woman (Sarayu Blue) who passes off some of her obligations to others at home and at work. The cast includes Paul Adelstein and Johnny Pemberton (“Son of Zorn”). 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC
Big Food Truck Tip In this new series, host Andrew Zimmern travels the country in search of the finest food truck entrepreneurs. In the premiere, Zimmern heads to Birmingham, Ala., and meets a couple that decided to take the money they had saved for a wedding and spend it on a food truck. 10 p.m. Food Network
Greenleaf After Clara (Donna Briscoe) refuses to give them a check to pay for their IRS bill, Lady Mae and the Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) scramble to come up with an alternate plan to stave off disaster in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee In preparation for the November midterms, this new episode offers the Democratic Party advice on generating voter excitement, using the words “universal healthcare.” 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Amazing Human Body The first segment of this new three-part special, airing in its entirety tonight, traces the development of human beings from conception through adulthood. The second episode documents the body’s ability to repair damage from disease and outside threats. The conclusion tracks the brain’s ability to form memories and learn. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Bryan Stevenson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julianne Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kathleen Turner; Chrissy Teigen; Emma Stone; Snow Patrol. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Former NFL player Brian Banks; TV producer Ashley Colburn; author Kevin Leman: (“When Your Kid Is Hurting”); Nancy McKeon (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Alison Arngrim. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen (“Cravings”); Taran Killam. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Macy Gray performs; Suze Orman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The new chicken alternatives at fast-food restaurants; fresh meat in fast-food burgers. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Previewing brain surgery through virtual reality; debilitating back pain; fashion trends. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Josh McBride. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Relationships: Drew Pinsky and Shan Boodram; Howie Mandel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil The father of a missing teen describes how he used social media to find his son’s body. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz (“Loving Pablo”); Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Authors Eli Saslow and Derek Black. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Fred Armisen; Jonathan Wilson performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; animal expert Robert Irwin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; Willie Nelson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Peter Dinklage; Issa Rae; Ann Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kaley Cuoco; Joel McHale; Gaz Coombes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Taran Killam; Lady Antebellum performs; Sean Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Penn Badgley; the Record Company; Suki Waterhouse and Abra. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers host the Rockies, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Athletics, 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 16 - 22, 2018, in PDF format