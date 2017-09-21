Friday's TV highlights: 'This Is Spinal Tap' on TCM

SERIES

VICE This new episode of the news magazine series examines the effects of gerrymandering on American democracy. 7:30 p.m. HBO

Masters of Illusion This showcase for magicians ends its season featuring Billy Kidd, Michael Grandinetti, Naathan Phan, Chris Randall, Tommy Wind, Ed Alonzo and Jonathan Pendragon. Dean Cain is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The premiere of the new series animates stories as told by country music outlaw Johnny Paycheck. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Room 104 An aging Croatian tennis player (Konstantin Lavysh, “The Americans”) forms an unlikely bond with a housekeeper (Veronica Falcon, “Queen of the South”) when he reveals memories of his tortured past. Biff Wiff (“Grace and Frankie”) co-stars is this new episode of the anthology series. 11:31 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Real Housewives Awards Nomination Special Housewives and other characters from the various series of the unscripted franchise are nominated for awards in categories including “best friends,” “class comedian,” “most athletic,” “most likely to live in a mansion,” “most likely to never age,” “prom king and queen,” “best style” in this now annual event. 8:30 p.m. Bravo

On Two Fronts: Latinos & Vietnam The contributions of Latinos to the Vietnam War is chronicled in this 2015 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

That’s comedy Turner Classic Movies offers a mini-marathon of some of the funniest films from different eras of cinema. Up first, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon star as musicians cross-dressing to evade gangsters in 1959’s “Some Like It Hot” at 5 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx are in Italy for “A Night at the Opera” (1935). Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” follows at 9 p.m. And then at 10:45 p.m., Charlie Chaplin and Paulette Goddard star in Chaplin’s classic 1936 comedy “Modern Times.”

San Andreas This 2015 disaster movie depicts the havoc that ensues after earthquakes along California’s major fault line. Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Giamatti, Archie Panjabi and Ioan Gruffudd also star. 8 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olivia Newton-John; Fergie performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jake Olson; Lecrae and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Darci Lynne Farmer, (“America’s Got Talent”); Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T; football: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. Stone Cold Steve Austin; Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Colin Firth (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”); pet psychic Sonya Fitzpatrick; Ryan works out. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Anthony Scaramucci; Little Big Town performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Members of Xscape perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green; Serinda Swan; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The opioid crisis: Montel Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Plus-sized clothing; Kate Hudson slammed on social media; pregnant mother denied restaurant service. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”); Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Neil deGrasse Tyson (“StarTalk”); celebrity stylist Tai Beauchamp; pitcher Stacy Piagno. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Ryan Scott; Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A drug-addicted mom admits that she drives her daughter while under the influence. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Gyllenhaal (“Stronger”); Kesha performs; a transgender couple discuss military service. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Repeal of the Affordable Care Act: Ed O’Keefe, the Washington Post; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. President Trump's address to the U.N. General Assembly; U.S> and North Korea: Julie Pace, Associated Press; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE