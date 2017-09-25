Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Mick' on Fox

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs and McGee (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray) must rely on their colleagues to save them from captors in Paraguay in the season premiere. Rocky Carroll, Wilmer Valderrama and Pauley Perrette also star, with guest star Chris Pine. 8 p.m. CBS

Lethal Weapon In the second season premiere, Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has gone rogue in Mexico, seeking vengeance for the death of his wife, targeting Tito Flores (guest star Danny Mora). Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) is trying to stop his partner. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War President Nixon begins withdrawing American troops from Vietnam in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bull Jill Flint (“The Night Shift”) reprises her recurring guest role as a lawyer representing a widow (guest star Minka Kelly) who claims self-defense in the murder of her wealthy husband. Michael Weatherly, Christopher Jackson, Freddy Rodriguez and Geneva Carr star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us One of television’s most discussed and most watched dramas begins its second season with the three siblings (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) celebrating their 37th birthdays. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars Each of the remaining celebrities performs a samba, rumba, cha cha, pasodoble, Argentine tango or salsa dance before one is eliminated. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) must cut way back on spending in the season premiere of the edgy comedy. Sofia Black-D’Elia and Thomas Barbusca also star. 9 p.m. Fox

American High School A new principal plans to transform a troubled school. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Rosa (Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz) are coping with life behind bars as convicts. Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero also star, and Lou Diamond Phillips and Tim Meadows guest star in the season premiere of the police comedy. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans While Pride’s (Scott Bakula) actions regarding the mayor have left him on probation, the rest of the team covertly pursues a case involving nuclear waste as the show’s fourth season opens, 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders One of television’s longest-running franchises opts for a true story rather than fictionalizing headlines. Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva portray wealthy brothers accused of killing their parents, and Edie Falco is cast as defense attorney Leslie Abramson. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert Redford; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kate Winslet; Harrison Ford; Stephen and Owen King; “Dancing With the Stars”; Kevin O’Leary. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”); the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance”; Vietnam War medic and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today “This Is Us” cast. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC and 2 p.m. E!

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Weatherly (“Bull”); Katy Mixon; Chris Janson performs; Kelly and Ryan sumo wrestle. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Anne Heche (“The Brave”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Judi Dench; Ali Fazal; Sabrina Soto; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz’s daughter, Daphne, interviews him about his new project; Nancy Grace. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The family of an Army nurse who was set on fire speaks out; breast milk for bug bites. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Nia Long (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Adam Brody (“Startup”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Terrence Howard (“Empire”); Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet and Daphne Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple have to make a difficult decision about their violent teenage daughters’ futures. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Fonda; Taye Diggs; Bleachers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rick Fox (“Greenleaf”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kathryn Miles. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ellen Page; comedy group Impractical Jokers. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Winslet; Milo Ventimiglia; G-Eazy and Cardi B. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sofia Vergara; David Boreanaz; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Andy Samberg; Brandon Micheal Hall; Macklemore; Offset. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC