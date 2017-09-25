Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Mick' on Fox

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs and McGee (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray) must rely on their colleagues to save them from captors in Paraguay in the season premiere. Rocky Carroll, Wilmer Valderrama and Pauley Perrette also star, with guest star Chris Pine. 8 p.m. CBS
Lethal Weapon In the second season premiere, Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has gone rogue in Mexico, seeking vengeance for the death of his wife, targeting Tito Flores (guest star Danny Mora). Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) is trying to stop his partner. 8 p.m. Fox
The Vietnam War President Nixon begins withdrawing American troops from Vietnam in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Bull Jill Flint (“The Night Shift”) reprises her recurring guest role as a lawyer representing a widow (guest star Minka Kelly) who claims self-defense in the murder of her wealthy husband. Michael Weatherly, Christopher Jackson, Freddy Rodriguez and Geneva Carr star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us One of television’s most discussed and most watched dramas begins its second season with the three siblings (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) celebrating their 37th birthdays. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars Each of the remaining celebrities performs a samba, rumba, cha cha, pasodoble, Argentine tango or salsa dance before one is eliminated. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) must cut way back on spending in the season premiere of the edgy comedy. Sofia Black-D’Elia and Thomas Barbusca also star. 9 p.m. Fox
American High School A new principal plans to transform a troubled school. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Rosa (Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz) are coping with life behind bars as convicts. Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero also star, and Lou Diamond Phillips and Tim Meadows guest star in the season premiere of the police comedy. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans While Pride’s (Scott Bakula) actions regarding the mayor have left him on probation, the rest of the team covertly pursues a case involving nuclear waste as the show’s fourth season opens, 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders One of television’s longest-running franchises opts for a true story rather than fictionalizing headlines. Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva portray wealthy brothers accused of killing their parents, and Edie Falco is cast as defense attorney Leslie Abramson. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robert Redford; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kate Winslet; Harrison Ford; Stephen and Owen King; “Dancing With the Stars”; Kevin O’Leary. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”); the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance”; Vietnam War medic and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today “This Is Us” cast. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC and 2 p.m. E!
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Weatherly (“Bull”); Katy Mixon; Chris Janson performs; Kelly and Ryan sumo wrestle. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Anne Heche (“The Brave”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Judi Dench; Ali Fazal; Sabrina Soto; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz’s daughter, Daphne, interviews him about his new project; Nancy Grace. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The family of an Army nurse who was set on fire speaks out; breast milk for bug bites. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Nia Long (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Adam Brody (“Startup”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Terrence Howard (“Empire”); Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet and Daphne Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple have to make a difficult decision about their violent teenage daughters’ futures. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Fonda; Taye Diggs; Bleachers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rick Fox (“Greenleaf”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kathryn Miles. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ellen Page; comedy group Impractical Jokers. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Winslet; Milo Ventimiglia; G-Eazy and Cardi B. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sofia Vergara; David Boreanaz; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Andy Samberg; Brandon Micheal Hall; Macklemore; Offset. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Channing Tatum; Adam Scott; Diego Luna. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Larry David; Kiefer Sutherland; Josh Earnest; Gregg Bissonette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Eddie Izzard; Sandy (Alex G) performs; Dawn-Lyen Gardner. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
