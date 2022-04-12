What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Young Rock’ and the season finale of ‘The Thing About Pam’ on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
FBI When a young couple who just returned from Cancun is found dead in a New York City park, the team sets out to find a suspect linked to the local drug trade in this new episode. John Boyd, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza star. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock In 1995, with his football dreams dashed, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) asks Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) to train him to become a pro wrestler, in this new episode of the biographical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
The Resident An already tense situation takes a dangerous turn when Conrad (Matt Czuchry) confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions filed under Conrad’s name. Also, Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) faces a personal crisis as his mother’s condition worsens. Bruce Greenwood and Jane Leeves also star, with guest star Summer Selby. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover their family trees in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
CMT Campfire Sessions Little Big Town performs acoustic versions of “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon” and “Boondocks.” 8 p.m. CMT
Deadliest Catch (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
Mr. Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) wants to show off his deal-making skills with the visiting mayors of L.A.’s sister cities, but he mistakes a group of film extras for the real mayors. 8:30 p.m. NBC
The two veteran actors have a blast taking on Tina Fey’s comedic look at Los Angeles.
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us This new episode follows the story of Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan). Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC
In Screen Gab No. 21, we herald the unheralded ‘This Is Us,’ catch up with ‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness, and explore ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’
Abbott Elementary While on the school’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq (Zack Fox) reveals he has been offered a job in New York. Also, Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) favorite zoo animal, a tuatara, has been retired because of old age in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
With “Abbott Elementary,” “Grand Crew,” “Pivoting” and “American Auto,” the network comedy is at the forefront of midseason. Here’s what we recommend.
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War This documentary series launches its second season by revisiting World War II when Adolf Hitler, at the peak of his power, tries to distract Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin with a plan for Germany to invade Britain, while plotting an attack on the Soviet Union. 9 p.m. KOCE
Carl Weber’s The Family Business (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Four chefs set out to make perfect pies in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Unsellable Houses (season premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV
black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC
American Gangster: Trap Queens Brandi Davis, the daughter of a legendary kingpin and girlfriend of a notorious drug dealer, is caught with 27 kilos of cocaine. 10 p.m. BET
The Thing About Pam This unconventional true-crime thriller concludes as Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger) resorts to desperate, shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from her web of lies. Despite her best efforts, some measure of justice is finally granted. Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel and Glenn Fleshler also star. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Soccer UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal: Real Madrid versus Chelsea, noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: Cruz Azul versus Universidad Nacional, 7 p.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Angels, 4 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. KCOP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Uzbekistan, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings James McAvoy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Camila Cabello performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Robin Roberts; Jonathan Van Ness; Ali Slagle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott (“FBI: Most Wanted”); Robin Roberts (“Brighter by the Day”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Valerie Biden Owens; Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith (“Plant Power”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Robin Roberts (“Brighter by the Day”); Lala Kent (“Give Them Lala”); Mia Armstrong. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Alison Brie (“Roar”); Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (“Get Organized With the Home Edit”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Castles”; Ted Danson; Natasha Rothwell; Ben Rector performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Father Stu”); Lucius performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Macy Gray (“The Reset”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Schumer; Denis Villeneuve; Christina Tosi. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Molly Shannon; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gillian Anderson; Janelle James; Maxwell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Dave Franco; the Linda Lindas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Topher Grace; Brad Meltzer; Todd Sucherman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Beach Party (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9:40 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. Starz
Wish You Were Here (1987) 10 a.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
The Birdcage (1996) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax
Instant Family (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Cast Away (2000) noon Freeform
Match Point (2005) 12:25 p.m. Showtime
The Fighter (2010) 12:57 p.m. Starz
West Side Story (2021) 1:38 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Slow West (2015) 4:40 p.m. TMC
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 5 p.m. Encore
Safety Last (1923) 5 p.m. TCM
The Untouchables (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix
C’mon C’mon (2021) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Stagecoach (1939) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 6:50 p.m. Encore
The Fifth Element (1997) 7 and 10 p.m. BBC America
The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
The Seven-Ups (1974) 8:15 p.m. TCM
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8:30 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy
Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Paramount
First Cow (2019) 10 p.m. TMC
Ben-Hur (1959) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Kajillionaire (2020) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 11:20 p.m. Epix
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Kardashians,’ the CMT Music Awards, Anthony Bourdain and more
TV highlights for April 10-16 include ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, the CMT Music Awards on CBS, and a documentary about chef Anthony Bourdain on CNN
Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars,’ TNT
Movies on TV this week: April 10: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars’ on TNT; ‘12 Years a Slave’ on HBO; ‘Copshop,’ Bravo
Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April 10 - 16 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.