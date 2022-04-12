What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Young Rock’ and the season finale of ‘The Thing About Pam’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI When a young couple who just returned from Cancun is found dead in a New York City park, the team sets out to find a suspect linked to the local drug trade in this new episode. John Boyd, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza star. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock In 1995, with his football dreams dashed, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) asks Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) to train him to become a pro wrestler, in this new episode of the biographical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

The Resident An already tense situation takes a dangerous turn when Conrad (Matt Czuchry) confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions filed under Conrad’s name. Also, Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) faces a personal crisis as his mother’s condition worsens. Bruce Greenwood and Jane Leeves also star, with guest star Summer Selby. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover their family trees in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

CMT Campfire Sessions Little Big Town performs acoustic versions of “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon” and “Boondocks.” 8 p.m. CMT

Deadliest Catch (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

Mr. Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) wants to show off his deal-making skills with the visiting mayors of L.A.’s sister cities, but he mistakes a group of film extras for the real mayors. 8:30 p.m. NBC



FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us This new episode follows the story of Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan). Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Abbott Elementary While on the school’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq (Zack Fox) reveals he has been offered a job in New York. Also, Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) favorite zoo animal, a tuatara, has been retired because of old age in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War This documentary series launches its second season by revisiting World War II when Adolf Hitler, at the peak of his power, tries to distract Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin with a plan for Germany to invade Britain, while plotting an attack on the Soviet Union. 9 p.m. KOCE

Carl Weber’s The Family Business (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Four chefs set out to make perfect pies in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Unsellable Houses (season premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV

black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC

American Gangster: Trap Queens Brandi Davis, the daughter of a legendary kingpin and girlfriend of a notorious drug dealer, is caught with 27 kilos of cocaine. 10 p.m. BET

The Thing About Pam This unconventional true-crime thriller concludes as Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger) resorts to desperate, shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from her web of lies. Despite her best efforts, some measure of justice is finally granted. Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel and Glenn Fleshler also star. 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

Soccer UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal: Real Madrid versus Chelsea, noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: Cruz Azul versus Universidad Nacional, 7 p.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Angels, 4 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. TBS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. KCOP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Women’s Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Uzbekistan, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings James McAvoy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Camila Cabello performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robin Roberts; Jonathan Van Ness; Ali Slagle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott (“FBI: Most Wanted”); Robin Roberts (“Brighter by the Day”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Valerie Biden Owens; Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith (“Plant Power”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Robin Roberts (“Brighter by the Day”); Lala Kent (“Give Them Lala”); Mia Armstrong. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Alison Brie (“Roar”); Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (“Get Organized With the Home Edit”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Castles”; Ted Danson; Natasha Rothwell; Ben Rector performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Father Stu”); Lucius performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Macy Gray (“The Reset”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Schumer; Denis Villeneuve; Christina Tosi. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Molly Shannon; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gillian Anderson; Janelle James; Maxwell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Dave Franco; the Linda Lindas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Topher Grace; Brad Meltzer; Todd Sucherman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Beach Party (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9:40 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. Starz

Wish You Were Here (1987) 10 a.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

The Birdcage (1996) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax

Instant Family (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Cast Away (2000) noon Freeform

Match Point (2005) 12:25 p.m. Showtime

The Fighter (2010) 12:57 p.m. Starz

West Side Story (2021) 1:38 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Slow West (2015) 4:40 p.m. TMC

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 5 p.m. Encore

Safety Last (1923) 5 p.m. TCM

The Untouchables (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix

C’mon C’mon (2021) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Stagecoach (1939) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 6:50 p.m. Encore

The Fifth Element (1997) 7 and 10 p.m. BBC America

The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

The Seven-Ups (1974) 8:15 p.m. TCM

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8:30 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy

Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Paramount

First Cow (2019) 10 p.m. TMC

Ben-Hur (1959) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Kajillionaire (2020) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 11:20 p.m. Epix

