Wednesday's TV highlights: ​​​​​​​'American Housewife' on ABC

SERIES

Survivor The unscripted series returns for its 35th round, this time in Fiji, with host Jeff Probst. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red and Liz (James Spader, Megan Boone) become full partners in taking down criminals when she goes to work for him in the drama’s fifth-season premiere. Ryan Eggold rejoins the cast and Harry Lennix also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Erica (Hayley Orrantia) begins her college career but things get complicated when her new roommate (guest star Alison Rich) is also named Erica. Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Wendi McLendon-Covey also star in the season premiere, with guest star Ilan Mitchell-Smith. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire The Lee Daniels-produced music-industry drama launches its fourth season with a crossover story that concludes immediately afterward on the season premiere of “Star.” Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson star, with guest stars Queen Latifah and Demi Moore. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War In “A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973),” the penultimate episode of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new 10-part miniseries, American air power plays a critical role in stopping an offense mounted by North Vietnamese forces. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless A mysterious note from a girl JJ (Micah Fowler) met at camp sets the family off on a search for her in the season premiere of the edgy family comedy. Minnie Driver and Mason Cook star, with guest star Kelly Stables. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team David Boreanaz stars as a member of the elite brigade of Navy officers sent on dangerous missions whenever necessary in this new action series. Jessica Paré, Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The pursuit of a rapist who’s trying to elude American justice sends Fin (Ice T) to another country and results in a political tug-of-war. Mariska Hargitay, Raul Esparza and Kelli Giddish also star. Guest stars include Dean Winters, Amy Smart and Will Chase. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Jay (Ed O’Neill) plans a family vacation on a house boat on a lake in the season premiere. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara also star. 9 p.m. ABC

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) volunteers to run the school’s spring gala, which gives her an inside track on helping Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) fulfill his dream of pursuing ballet in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) joins this show’s cast in the season premiere. Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster also star, with guest star Josh Stewart returning as JJ’s (A.J. Cook) husband. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) feels more acclimated to the Oval Office while others still would prefer to see him removed from a position they don’t feel he’s qualified for in the season premiere of this political thriller. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn and Maggie Q continue as co-stars. 10 p.m. ABC

The Lowe Files Rob and his sons reflect on their adventures while investigating the unknown, from the paranormal to the extraterrestrial, in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. A&E

Face Value In this new late-night game show, contestants compete by profiling people based on little information beyond their appearance. Comics Brandon T. Jackson and Sheryl Underwood are featured in the premiere. 10 p.m. BET

Best Baker In America Eight bakers gather to put their skills to the test in this new cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

You're the Worst It’s Jimmy’s (Chris Geere) worst nightmare when Gretchen (Aya Cash) moves back into the house and begins playing mind games with him, which include sabotaging his first interview about the new book. Desmin Borges and Keller Donohue also star. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

Liar A teacher and a surgeon (Joanne Froggatt, Ioan Gruffudd) are rocked by scandalous accusations after they enjoy a seemingly innocent date in this new thriller. 10 p.m. Sundance

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Larry David; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sofia Vergara; Jussie Smollett; Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cooking coach Jacob Bustos; Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider (“Real Rob”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV