Wednesday's TV highlights: ​​​​​​​'American Housewife' on ABC

SERIES
Survivor The unscripted series returns for its 35th round, this time in Fiji, with host Jeff Probst. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red and Liz (James Spader, Megan Boone) become full partners in taking down criminals when she goes to work for him in the drama’s fifth-season premiere. Ryan Eggold rejoins the cast and Harry Lennix also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Erica (Hayley Orrantia) begins her college career but things get complicated when her new roommate (guest star Alison Rich) is also named Erica. Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Wendi McLendon-Covey also star in the season premiere, with guest star Ilan Mitchell-Smith. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire The Lee Daniels-produced music-industry drama launches its fourth season with a crossover story that concludes immediately afterward on the season premiere of “Star.” Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson star, with guest stars Queen Latifah and Demi Moore. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
The Vietnam War In “A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973),” the penultimate episode of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new 10-part miniseries, American air power plays a critical role in stopping an offense mounted by North Vietnamese forces. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless A mysterious note from a girl JJ (Micah Fowler) met at camp sets the family off on a search for her in the season premiere of the edgy family comedy. Minnie Driver and Mason Cook star, with guest star Kelly Stables. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team David Boreanaz stars as a member of the elite brigade of Navy officers sent on dangerous missions whenever necessary in this new action series. Jessica Paré, Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The pursuit of a rapist who’s trying to elude American justice sends Fin (Ice T) to another country and results in a political tug-of-war. Mariska Hargitay, Raul Esparza and Kelli Giddish also star. Guest stars include Dean Winters, Amy Smart and Will Chase. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Jay (Ed O’Neill) plans a family vacation on a house boat on a lake in the season premiere. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara also star. 9 p.m. ABC
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) volunteers to run the school’s spring gala, which gives her an inside track on helping Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) fulfill his dream of pursuing ballet in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) joins this show’s cast in the season premiere. Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster also star, with guest star Josh Stewart returning as JJ’s (A.J. Cook) husband. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) feels more acclimated to the Oval Office while others still would prefer to see him removed from a position they don’t feel he’s qualified for in the season premiere of this political thriller. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn and Maggie Q continue as co-stars. 10 p.m. ABC
The Lowe Files Rob and his sons reflect on their adventures while investigating the unknown, from the paranormal to the extraterrestrial, in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. A&E
Face Value In this new late-night game show, contestants compete by profiling people based on little information beyond their appearance. Comics Brandon T. Jackson and Sheryl Underwood are featured in the premiere. 10 p.m. BET
Best Baker In America Eight bakers gather to put their skills to the test in this new cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
You're the Worst It’s Jimmy’s (Chris Geere) worst nightmare when Gretchen (Aya Cash) moves back into the house and begins playing mind games with him, which include sabotaging his first interview about the new book. Desmin Borges and Keller Donohue also star. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX
Liar A teacher and a surgeon (Joanne Froggatt, Ioan Gruffudd) are rocked by scandalous accusations after they enjoy a seemingly innocent date in this new thriller. 10 p.m. Sundance
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Larry David; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sofia Vergara; Jussie Smollett; Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cooking coach Jacob Bustos; Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider (“Real Rob”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Robert Redford and Jane Fonda; Rumer Willis. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC; 2 p.m. E!
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor”); David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sofia Vergara. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nina Dobrev; Sabrina Soto; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin save their families from sugar; “Real Housewife” Tamra Judge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Human microchipping; Tarek El Moussa (“Flip or Flop”); changing tables; fibroids. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Elisabeth Shue (“Battle of the Sexes”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Wyclef Jean. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she removed her mother from her children’s lives because she is mentally unstable. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family,” “The Toy Box”); Whitney Cummings; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Christina Milian and Lance Bass (“’90s House”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah America Ferrera. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andy Samberg; J. Roddy Walston and the Business perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Nicole Richie; Tyler, the Creator performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Kroll; Michael Bloomberg; Tim Heidecker; Eric Wareheim. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Liam Neeson; “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Old Dominion. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Former Gov. Howard Dean (D-Vt.). (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billie Lourd; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Tim Roth; Macklemore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sofia Vergara; Craig Robinson; Julie Klausner; Gregg Bissonette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Perlman; Now, Now performs; Drew Frees. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 24 - 30, 2017