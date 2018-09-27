Thursday’s TV highlights: 'The Good Place' on NBC, and more

SERIES
Basketball: A Love Story New installments of Dan Klores’ docu-series feature segments on NBA greats, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. 6, 7:55, 9:47 and 11:36 p.m. ESPN2
The Good Place This quirky fantasy-comedy resets itself once again as it enters Season 3 with a one-hour premiere set neither in heaven nor hell, but on Earth. Kristen Bell and Ted Danson star. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy This medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo opens Season 15 with a double-length premiere and new cast members Chris Carmack (“Nashville”) and Alex Landi. 8 p.m. ABC
Young Sheldon This newly returned “Big Bang Theory” spinoff/prequel settles back into its regular time slot. Iain Armitage stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom The Allison Janney-Anna Faris sitcom also returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The procedural drama launches its 20th season with a two-hour premiere. Mariska Hargitay stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina look back on their careers as house-flippers on a new episode of the real estate-themed reality series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Murphy Brown Candice Bergen returns to her Emmy-winning role as the titular television journalist when this hit sitcom relaunches two decades after it left the air. 9:30 p.m. CBS
How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) weighs offers from competing firms as this mystery drama returns for a fourth season. 10 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. A major earthquake rocks Los Angeles on the action drama’s sophomore-season premiere. With Shemar Moore. 10:05 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Kavanaugh hearing Various broadcast and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, beginning at 7 a.m.
MOVIES
Black Orpheus The closing day of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” includes this fantastical 1959 romance set against the backdrop of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. 8:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning IMF managing director Christine Lagarde; Candice Bergen and Faith Ford (“Murphy Brown”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kevin Hart; Today Food with Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alexander Skarsgard (“Hold the Dark”); deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff; Rams cheerleaders and mascot; former NFL player Pastor Miles McPherson; tech expert Dr. Gadget: tech expert. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Kassy Alia, founder of the nonprofit Serve & Connect. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart; Faith Ford. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View America Ferrera. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show David Alan Grier; Hot Topics and Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A surgeon gets away with killing and paralyzing patients; one of his former patients speaks out. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Shanola Hampton and Stevey Howey (“Shameless”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cancer; viral superstar Sancho the therapy dog; refrigerator hacks. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Omar Epps. noon KCOP
The Talk Faith Ford; guest co-host Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Saweetie; Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”). 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Tim Allen; celebrity stylist Joe Zee. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Kate Beckinsale; Dr. Travis Stork. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A teen plays video games 24/7 to keep his mind from his family’s troubles. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lady Gaga; a man who rescued six dogs during Hurricane Florence. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Record producer Bill Bentley. 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah America Ferrera. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Gaffigan; Seann William Scott. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Bridges; Cedric the Entertainer; journalist Mark Leibovich. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jay Ellis; T.I. and Yo Gotti perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Damon Wayans Jr.; Gina Rodriguez; comic Mark Normand. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Mary Lynn Rajskub; comic Zainab Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”); Rupert Grint (“Snatch”); William Elliott Whitmore performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 3 p.m. FSN
Football The Rams host the Minnesota Vikings. 5 p.m. Fox
