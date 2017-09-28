Friday's TV Highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES

MacGyver Though they’re unsure whether a Navy SEAL is still alive, MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team head for the Middle East to try to find him as the adventure-series reboot starts its second season. George Eads, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton continue as co-stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Marvel's Inhumans Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels”) stars as the king of the Inhumans, who have taken refuge in Hawaii. Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan and Ken Leung also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen A new batch of all-star contestants competes for the role of head chef at the Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Chef Wolfgang Puck is a guest in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Meaghan Rath joins the cast as a new Five-0 member as the team seeks an arsonist set free from prison by a hacker (returning guest star Joey Lawrence, whose brother Matthew also appears). Randy Couture also guest stars as the police drama returns. 9 p.m. CBS

Craft in America The two-episode season premiere celebrates creative and cultural links between the United States and Mexico. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri spotlights exceptional Asian cuisine, 9 p.m. Food Network

Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new eight-part documentary series explores mass shootings in the United States and the devastating consequences that ensue, using first-hand reports from survivors, families of the victims, witnesses and first responders on the scene. In tonight’s series premiere, survivors and first responders share their memories of the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation Warren’s (Kellita Smith) wild dream of a Black Rainbow sends the group on a strange new mission to keep the apocalypse from getting even worse. Keith Allan also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy

The Exorcist Father Tomas and partner Marcus Keane (Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels) discover a new malevolent presence at a home for at-risk foster children in the season premiere. With John Cho and Li Jun Li. 9 p.m. Fox

Blue Bloods In the aftermath of the attack that destroyed his family’s home, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) ponders retiring from the police force, until Erin (Bridget Moynahan) stalls his decision by seeking help on a case that involves her ex-husband (recurring guest star Peter Hermann). Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) has a tough time adjusting to the new mayor (guest star Lorraine Bracco) in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus This new episode of the animated/live-action series relates stories of Jerry Lee Lewis making a name for himself as a charismatic piano-playing singer, and as an impulsive, gun-wielding wild man. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Room 104 Two nervous but determined young men (Keir Gilchrist and Brian Hostenske) plot to disrupt a political convention in this new episode. 11:30 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Camila Cabello performs; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kyra Sedgwick; Common and Andra Day perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nikki Bella and Artem (“Dancing With the Stars”); Eric Greenspan and Susan Feniger (“Clash of the Hatch”); Kim Fields; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater (“Pigskin Preview”); Tim Robbins (“Captain Greedy’s Carnival”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Cecily Strong. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC; 2 p.m. E!

Live with Kelly and Ryan Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”); Mark Feuerstein (“9JKL”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristin Chenoweth; Adam Scott and Craig Robinson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Richard T. Jones; Blake Lee; Jake Matthews; Jeremy Piven; Monica Potter; Natalia Tena. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Health myths; Martha Stewart shows how to master a slow cooker. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Marijuana bars at weddings: NBA star John Salley. Human sex trafficking. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Taye Diggs and Annie Ilonzeh; Sarah Wright Olsen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jussie Smollett (“Empire”); author Ms. Pat (“Rabbit: the Autobiography of Ms. Pat”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Donnie Wahlberg (“Blue Bloods”) and Jenny McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP