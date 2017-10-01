Monday's TV highlights: 'Me, Myself & I' on CBS

The Halcyon This new drama is set in a bustling and glamorous five-star hotel at the center of London society during World War II. Steven Mackintosh, Olivia Williams and Hermione Corfield star. 7 p.m. Ovation
The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) puts his career in jeopardy by giving an interview that doesn’t cast him in the best light, and he needs Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) shoulder to lean on in the aftermath. Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik also star; Ira Flatow and Regina King guest star. 8 p.m. CBS
Lucifer “Smallville’s” Tom Welling returns to series television as an untested police lieutenant as this supernatural procedural drama starts its third season. Tom Ellis, Tricia Helfer, Lauren German and DB Woodside also star. 8 p.m. Fox
9JKL Mark Feuerstein (“Royal Pains”) stars in this new comedy based on his experiences in New York as a struggling actor with a meddling family. Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould and David Walton also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us The show’s fourth season concludes with illusionists Patrik Kuffs, Lamanske, Adam Wilber and Hector. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted Fox moves into Marvel territory with this premiere of an “X-Men”-related drama about a family whose children (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White) have mutant powers. Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Me, Myself & I Following his divorce, mid-life Alex (Bobby Moynihan) is encouraged to get back into dating, young Alex (Jack Dylan Grazer) has an embarrassing moment at the school dance, and older Alex (John Larroquette) finally has a big date. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The mission to stop mankind from being erased continues as the team is still partnered with their nemesis Mark Collins (guest star Josh Leonard). Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham also star. 10 p.m. CBS
POV A “Swim Team” that was formed by a New Jersey couple for youngsters with developmental disabilities — including their own son — is highlighted in this new documentary by Lara Stolman. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Brave A CIA agent (guest star Stacey Farber) is targeted by a rebel faction in Russia, and Patricia (Anne Heche) tries to determine why. Tate Ellington, Mike Vogel, Demetrius Grosse, Sofia Pernas and Noah Mills also star; Colin Salmon (“Die Another Day”) guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The first day of work at the hospital proves memorable for Shaun (Freddie Highmore), while Claire (Antonia Thomas) gets an education in being honest as she diagnoses a patient, on a new episode of this medical drama. Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Beau Garrett, Tamlyn Tomita and Nicholas Gonzalez also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Halloween Wars Hayley Morgenstern hosts this three-episode “Hayride of Horror” spinoff of the original series, which takes the competition out of the kitchen and into the pumpkin patch. 10 p.m. Food Network
City of Ghosts This 2017 documentary follows activists who are trying to raise awareness of the atrocities being committed in Syria by the terrorist organization ISIS. 10 p.m. A&E
CBS This Morning Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Trends expert Sara Skirboll; Dr. Oz; the cast of “Lucifer”; actor Nnamdi Asomugha and Olympic athlete Allyson Felix; matchmaker Patti Stanger; Judi Dench. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton (“The Middle”); Jensen Ackles. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Viola Davis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Patti Stanger (“Million Dollar Matchmaker”). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mark Feuerstein; Natalie Morales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Deli meat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A man loses 320 pounds. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd (“Dancing With the Stars”); Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Bryshere Gray (“Empire”); Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick”); macarons; personality traits to avoid. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Anti-aging secrets; gluten-free quesadilla. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s son has been arrested 15 times. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anthony Anderson; Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Brooke Valentine co-hosts; the cast of “Queen Sugar.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Scott; Marsai Martin (“black-ish”); Grouplove performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman; Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Pierce Brosnan; Jason Alexander; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Jay Pharoah; Elizabeth Gillies; The Shins. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Strahan; Justin Hartley; Tash Sultana performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sarah Wright Olsen (“American Made”); Best Coast performs; Natalie Alyn Lind (“Gotham”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
