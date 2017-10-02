Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Finding Your Roots' on KOCE

NCIS Cemetery workers discover the body of a long-missing Navy lieutenant on a new episode of the drama. With Mark Harmon and guest star Laura San Giacomo. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions continue on the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

The Middle The family sitcom returns for its ninth and final season. Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn star. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Larry David are featured in the fourth-season premiere of professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s celebrity genealogy series. 8 p.m. KOCE

Fresh Off the Boat “Wheel of Fortune’s” Pat Sajak and Vanna White guest star as themselves when Jessica (Constance Wu) appears as a contestant on the game show in the sitcom’s fourth-season premiere. Michael Bolton also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) fight with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) prompts him to do some serious soul-searching on a new episode of the hit drama. 9 p.m. NBC

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to raise awareness of an overlooked holiday in the sitcom’s fourth-season opener. Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne also star, and pop music’s Aloe Blacc guest stars as himself. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Michaela Watkins (“Casual”) begins a regular role as a divorcée and new friend for Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. Fox

Face Off: Game Face The special-effects makeup competition wraps its season. 9 p.m. Syfy

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Mississippi Delta, then Panama City, Fla., as this foodie travelogue returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

The Mayor Brandon Micheal Hall stars in this new comedy about a rapper who runs for mayor of his California hometown. “Glee’s” Lea Michele and “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World “Joan of Arcadia’s” Jason Ritter stars as a man tasked with the titular mission in this fantastical new comedy-drama. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Once Upon a Time”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Queen Sugar Filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s Louisiana-set family drama returns with new episodes in a two-part midseason premiere that concludes Wednesday. With Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson and guest star Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”). 10 p.m. OWN

Machinima’s Chasing the Cup: Injustice 2 A quarter-million-dollar prize is up for grabs in this eSports competition. 9 p.m. KTLA

Frankenstein A slate of classic horror flicks kicks off with this 1931 creature feature and its 1935 sequel “Bride of Frankenstein,” both starring Boris Karloff as a man-made monster. 5 and 6:30 p.m. TCM

CBS This Morning Monica Lewinsky; author Dan Brown; author Bob Schieffer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez; Sarah Silverman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jerry Seinfeld; Zendaya; Brandon Micheal Hall; Teresa Giudice; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tina Lifford and Omar Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”); Joy Rovaris and Vivica A. Fox (“Bobbi Kristina”); chef Paula Deen; Serayah performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Edie Falco. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Sarah Silverman (“I Love You, America”); Terry Crews. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Russell Brand. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar J. Dorsey, Timon Kyle Durrett, Kofi Siriboe and Dondré T. Whitfield. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A nursing student vanished without a trace; pain-proofing the body. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Confronting a “Love and Hip Hop” star about her troubled past and relationship with her mother. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Terry Bradshaw (“NFL on FOX”); Brian McKnight performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Lisa Ling (“This Is Life With Lisa Ling”); Jenni Pulos (“Flipping Out”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Queen Latifah. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman discusses the death of her son and the boy’s father who killed him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Rita Ora performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Miss Nikki Baby. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist David Muir. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Minnie Driver; Matt Bomer; James Veitch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; K.J. Apa; Lili Reinhart; Camila Mendes; Cole Sprouse; Madelaine Petsch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Weatherly; Natasha Leggero; Paul Weller performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS