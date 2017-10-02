Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Finding Your Roots' on KOCE

NCIS Cemetery workers discover the body of a long-missing Navy lieutenant on a new episode of the drama. With Mark Harmon and guest star Laura San Giacomo. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue on the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Middle The family sitcom returns for its ninth and final season. Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn star. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Larry David are featured in the fourth-season premiere of professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s celebrity genealogy series. 8 p.m. KOCE
Fresh Off the Boat “Wheel of Fortune’s” Pat Sajak and Vanna White guest star as themselves when Jessica (Constance Wu) appears as a contestant on the game show in the sitcom’s fourth-season premiere. Michael Bolton also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) fight with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) prompts him to do some serious soul-searching on a new episode of the hit drama. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to raise awareness of an overlooked holiday in the sitcom’s fourth-season opener. Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne also star, and pop music’s Aloe Blacc guest stars as himself. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mick Michaela Watkins (“Casual”) begins a regular role as a divorcée and new friend for Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. Fox
Face Off: Game Face The special-effects makeup competition wraps its season. 9 p.m. Syfy
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Mississippi Delta, then Panama City, Fla., as this foodie travelogue returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
The Mayor Brandon Micheal Hall stars in this new comedy about a rapper who runs for mayor of his California hometown. “Glee’s” Lea Michele and “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World “Joan of Arcadia’s” Jason Ritter stars as a man tasked with the titular mission in this fantastical new comedy-drama. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Once Upon a Time”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Queen Sugar Filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s Louisiana-set family drama returns with new episodes in a two-part midseason premiere that concludes Wednesday. With Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson and guest star Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”). 10 p.m. OWN
Machinima’s Chasing the Cup: Injustice 2 A quarter-million-dollar prize is up for grabs in this eSports competition. 9 p.m. KTLA
Frankenstein A slate of classic horror flicks kicks off with this 1931 creature feature and its 1935 sequel “Bride of Frankenstein,” both starring Boris Karloff as a man-made monster. 5 and 6:30 p.m. TCM
CBS This Morning Monica Lewinsky; author Dan Brown; author Bob Schieffer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez; Sarah Silverman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jerry Seinfeld; Zendaya; Brandon Micheal Hall; Teresa Giudice; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tina Lifford and Omar Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”); Joy Rovaris and Vivica A. Fox (“Bobbi Kristina”); chef Paula Deen; Serayah performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Edie Falco. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Sarah Silverman (“I Love You, America”); Terry Crews. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Russell Brand. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar J. Dorsey, Timon Kyle Durrett, Kofi Siriboe and Dondré T. Whitfield. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A nursing student vanished without a trace; pain-proofing the body. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Confronting a “Love and Hip Hop” star about her troubled past and relationship with her mother. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Terry Bradshaw (“NFL on FOX”); Brian McKnight performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lisa Ling (“This Is Life With Lisa Ling”); Jenni Pulos (“Flipping Out”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Queen Latifah. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman discusses the death of her son and the boy’s father who killed him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Rita Ora performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Miss Nikki Baby. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist David Muir. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Minnie Driver; Matt Bomer; James Veitch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; K.J. Apa; Lili Reinhart; Camila Mendes; Cole Sprouse; Madelaine Petsch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Weatherly; Natasha Leggero; Paul Weller performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Gosling; YouTube personality Logan Paul; Welshly Arms. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julia Roberts; Shania Twain performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kyra Sedgwick; Cecily Strong; Salman Rushdie; Gene Hoglan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jay Pharoah; Kevin Devine performs; Carly Chaikin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
