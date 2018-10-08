Monday's TV highlights: 'RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee' and more

SERIES
Dancing With the Stars Singers Calum Scott and Leona Lewis perform on a new episode of the talent competition. 8 p.m. ABC
Andi Mack This family comedy starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee returns for a third season. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
Long Island Medium Psychic Theresa Caputo is back with a 13th season of her reality series in which she gives spiritual readings to celebrities and everyday folks alike. 8 p.m. TLC
The Bureau of Magical Things A mysterious book transforms an unsuspecting teen (Kimie Tsukakoshi) into a human-elf-fairy hybrid with amazing powers in this new fantasy comedy imported from Australia. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
American Experience The new two-night, four-hour documentary “The Circus” explores the vibrant and colorful history of the American version of this centuries-old form of popular entertainment, from its late 18th-century origins to its more recent decline. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tue.
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) makes a fateful decision in this “Breaking Bad” spin-off/prequel’s Season 4 finale. 9 p.m. AMC
Long Lost Family Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner return with a fifth season of stories of people searching for family members after an extended separation. 9 p.m. TLC
Floribama Shore The reality series about hard-partying young people wraps another season. 10 p.m. MTV
Lodge 49 This fantasy drama about a slacker (Wyatt Russell) who joins a mystical fraternal order ends its freshman season. 10:25 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival The closing installment of this two-night special hosted by Ryan Seacrest includes performances by Panic! at the Disco, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes and Kygo. 8 p.m. KTLA
Halloween Cake-Off Four professional bakers are tasked with creating elaborate Halloween-themed cakes in this new special. 10 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee Airing in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this informative new documentary follows the Food Network personality through a course of treatment after she learned that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. 8 p.m. HBO
Getting Naked: A Burlesque Story In this feature-length 2017 documentary, filmmaker James Lester examines the resurgence of this once faded and famously bawdy performance genre. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former student loan official Seth Frotman; author Reid Hoffman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA PCD survivor Chloe Fernandez; financial advisor Winnie Sun; Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”); Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Christina Aguilera; William Baldwin; YouTube personality Troye Sivan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Jamie Lee Curtis; hot items. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Using vinegar to reduce bloat, boost energy and curb cravings; Cuba Gooding Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Shad Moss (“So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour”); the ladies divulge their favorite man crushes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors House cleaning and lung damage; recent studies on health after tonsil removal; unusual mug shots. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Keith David 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Financial expert Lynn Richardson on debt and marriage. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Clinton Kelly with fashion and décor tips; singer Rory Feek. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A mother says her 16-year-old daughter is lying, breaking curfew and hanging with the wrong crowd. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Shaquille O’Neal; Dinah Jane, Ty Dolla $ign, Marc E. Bassy and Ray Angry perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keira Knightley; Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); Martha Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Cruise; Angela Bassett; Kacey Musgraves performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Garner; journalist Stephanie Ruhle; singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
Last Call With Carson Daly Luis Guzmán; Houndmouth performs; Jessica Parker Kennedy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The playoffs continue with American league division-series action. 2 and 5:30 p.m. TBS
Football The Washington Redskins visit the New Orleans Saints. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Anaheim Ducks host the Detroit Red Wings. 7 p.m. FS Prime
