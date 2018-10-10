Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Empire' on Fox

SERIES
Riverdale Archie (K.J. Apa) makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend the final days of summer as the teen drama based on “Archie” comic books returns for a new season. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Aspiring musician Erica (Hayley Orrantia) thinks she’s on the brink of taking off professionally when she lands a job at a new karaoke bar. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin and Troy Gentile also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Ready to do whatever it takes to re-assert themselves in the music business, Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) expect sacrifices from family members and former allies in this new episode. Andre Royo, Trai Byers, Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker also star. 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Katie’s (Katy Mixon) mom (Wendie Malick) comes to town, and she and Katie encourage the kids (Daniel DiMaggio, Meg Donnelly and Julia Butters) to make questionable decisions in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team travel to Saudi Arabia, where extremists threaten to release anthrax into an underground water supply. Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. CBS
All American A star high-school football player (Daniel Ezra) gets the chance to transfer out of Compton to a school in Beverly Hills in the premiere of this new drama. Taye Diggs also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) stumbles into an exciting new career after visiting Luke’s (Nolan Gould) college, while Claire (Julie Bowen) deals with her dad (Ed O’Neill) and the merger of Pritchett’s Closets with a much hipper tech-savvy company. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The two-hour “Volatile Earth: Volcano on Fire,” explores active and dangerous volcanoes across the globe. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Expedition Unknown In “Hunt for the Yeti, Part 2,”Josh Gates’ quest visits the slopes of the Himalayas, where he explores caves, examines ancient artifacts and learns about the people of Nepal. 9 p.m. Discovery
Single Parents Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) encourages Douglas (Brad Garrett) and the twins (Mia Allan, Ella Allan) to stop repressing their feelings after their guinea pig dies in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds The team tracks a serial killer after remains of numerous victims are found in the walls of an older couple’s home in this new episode of the dark crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. The Intelligence team tries to save a teenage girl who has been abducted by a robbery gang. Meanwhile, Voight and Platt (Jason Beghe, Amy Morton) embark on an effort to secure a posthumous exoneration of Olinsky. Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, Jon Seda, Patrick Flueger and LaRoyce Hawkins also star. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Gary, Rome and Eddie (James Roday, Romany Malco and David Giuntoli) discover that Jon (Ron Livingston) arranged a surprise trip to a Bruins fantasy camp for Gary’s birthday in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
South Park Mr. Hankey’s offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the director of the annual Christmas pageant in this new episode of the raunchy animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
CBS This Morning Author Brené Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Curtis Stone. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Karol G. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Bo Derek. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amanda Peet (“The Romanoffs”); Taye Diggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Red flags to look for in distinguishing between a sluggish thyroid and cancer; Daymond John. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Authors Tamela and David Mann (“Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage and Family”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Scheduling sex; exercising in the cold; fitness expert Emily Skye’s battle with depression. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Ron Livingston; Sheila E.; Scott Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A boy's invention to prevent hot car deaths. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Russell Hornsby. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman claims her 16-year-old daughter has set the house on fire and physically attacked her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”); Mary Halsey covers the American Music Awards. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah John Cena. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Timothée Chalamet; Amandla Stenberg; Guy Raz; Ella Mai. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Lee Curtis; Rod Stewart performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Romany Malco; the Record Company performs; Hannah Marks. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Preseason Basketball The Golden State Warriors take on the Lakers in Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; SPST
