Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES

Superstore Amy’s (America Ferrera) daughter gets a part-time job at Cloud 9, raising issues about boundaries between being a parent and a co-worker. Ben Feldman also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) must pick up the pieces after the loss of their mother, the demise of Crowley, and the death of Castiel, while Jack’s birth leaves them with opposing opinions on what to do next in the season premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy The aftermath of her chat with Nathan (Martin Henderson) isn’t easy for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), and Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) family dinner goes awry in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Bruce (David Mazouz) endangers the lives of a museum historian and his grandson (guest stars Dakin Matthews and Benjamin Stockham) as he tries to learn the significance of a special knife, in this new episode. Robin Lord Taylor, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Will & Grace Another actor from the original series returns, as Harry Connick Jr. reprises the role of Grace’s (Debra Messing) ex-husband, who is the emergency contact that Grace’s doctor will call instead of Will (Eric McCormack). Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow What happened after things blew up, literally, on the island? Oliver (Stephen Amell) is back for the season premiere, but there’s no word on what other characters are also returning. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Mellie (Bellamy Young) tries to broker a peace deal between Middle Eastern countries at a state dinner while Jake (Scott Foley) goes to work behind the scenes, at Olivia’s (Kerry Washington) request, to ensure that there’s a “Plan B.” in this new episode, directed by series regular Tony Goldwyn. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville Ed and Gordon (Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes) try to make their way aboard a krill ship and get their hands on a document that spells out just about everything needed to be known about their enemy. Michaela McManus (“SEAL Team”) guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The fallout from the cheating scandal rocks the designers and leaves everyone wondering how they will move forward in the competition. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) is still fighting to get her vampire daughter (Hannah Cheramy) out of the citadel, but Dmitri (Paul Johansson) and his sister (Gia Crovatin), are determined to stop her, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Great News Diana (guest star Tina Fey) becomes enmeshed in a sexual-harassment scandal just before she’s due to leave for a higher-ranking job, while Katie (Briga Heelan) is torn over whose claims to believe. Andrea Martin, John Michael Higgins and Horatio Sanz also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Chicago Fire The arrival of a temporary replacement (guest star John Gatins) for Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) means trouble for Casey (Jesse Spencer), who immediately doesn’t get along with the newcomer. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder Believing she’s being altruistic by accepting a certain case, Annalise (Viola Davis) soon discovers a lot more is involved than she initially thought in this new episode of the legal thriller. 10 p.m. ABC

Ghost Wars A charming and rakish smuggler sails into Port Moore, where he finds things in turmoil. Sarah Giles and Allison James star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Rundown With Robin Thede Robin Thede gives her take on the week's headlines in politics and pop culture in this new series. 11 p.m. BET

The Comedy Get Down This new sitcom happens behind the scenes of a massive stand-up comedy tour featuring five legendary comics: George Lopez, DL Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and the late Charlie Murphy. 11:30 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

Las Vegas Special The Las Vegas shooting and its impact on the city, Southern California, and the nation. (N) (30 mins.) “Las Vegas Special.” 8:30 p.m. KCAL

MOVIES

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm One of the highest-grossing films of 1962, this beguiling musical fantasy incorporates stop-motion animation from George Pal to re-create popular fairy tales by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The international cast includes Laurence Harvey, Barbara Eden, Claire Bloom, Walter Slezak, Yvette Mimieux, Russ Tamblyn, Jim Backus, Terry-Thomas and Buddy Hackett. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andrew Garfield. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gerard Butler; American Music Awards nominations; Halsey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Larry Wilcox (“CHiPs”); Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); Rachael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Gerard Butler (“Geostorm”); Lea Michele (“The Mayor”); comics Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chadwick Boseman; Charley Pride performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Quincy Brown (“Star”); fashion expert Preston Konrad. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV