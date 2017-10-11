Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES
Superstore Amy’s (America Ferrera) daughter gets a part-time job at Cloud 9, raising issues about boundaries between being a parent and a co-worker. Ben Feldman also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) must pick up the pieces after the loss of their mother, the demise of Crowley, and the death of Castiel, while Jack’s birth leaves them with opposing opinions on what to do next in the season premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy The aftermath of her chat with Nathan (Martin Henderson) isn’t easy for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), and Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) family dinner goes awry in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Bruce (David Mazouz) endangers the lives of a museum historian and his grandson (guest stars Dakin Matthews and Benjamin Stockham) as he tries to learn the significance of a special knife, in this new episode. Robin Lord Taylor, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Will & Grace Another actor from the original series returns, as Harry Connick Jr. reprises the role of Grace’s (Debra Messing) ex-husband, who is the emergency contact that Grace’s doctor will call instead of Will (Eric McCormack). Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow What happened after things blew up, literally, on the island? Oliver (Stephen Amell) is back for the season premiere, but there’s no word on what other characters are also returning. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Mellie (Bellamy Young) tries to broker a peace deal between Middle Eastern countries at a state dinner while Jake (Scott Foley) goes to work behind the scenes, at Olivia’s (Kerry Washington) request, to ensure that there’s a “Plan B.” in this new episode, directed by series regular Tony Goldwyn. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville Ed and Gordon (Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes) try to make their way aboard a krill ship and get their hands on a document that spells out just about everything needed to be known about their enemy. Michaela McManus (“SEAL Team”) guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway The fallout from the cheating scandal rocks the designers and leaves everyone wondering how they will move forward in the competition. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) is still fighting to get her vampire daughter (Hannah Cheramy) out of the citadel, but Dmitri (Paul Johansson) and his sister (Gia Crovatin), are determined to stop her, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Great News Diana (guest star Tina Fey) becomes enmeshed in a sexual-harassment scandal just before she’s due to leave for a higher-ranking job, while Katie (Briga Heelan) is torn over whose claims to believe. Andrea Martin, John Michael Higgins and Horatio Sanz also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Chicago Fire The arrival of a temporary replacement (guest star John Gatins) for Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) means trouble for Casey (Jesse Spencer), who immediately doesn’t get along with the newcomer. 10 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder Believing she’s being altruistic by accepting a certain case, Annalise (Viola Davis) soon discovers a lot more is involved than she initially thought in this new episode of the legal thriller. 10 p.m. ABC
Ghost Wars A charming and rakish smuggler sails into Port Moore, where he finds things in turmoil. Sarah Giles and Allison James star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Rundown With Robin Thede Robin Thede gives her take on the week's headlines in politics and pop culture in this new series. 11 p.m. BET
The Comedy Get Down This new sitcom happens behind the scenes of a massive stand-up comedy tour featuring five legendary comics: George Lopez, DL Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and the late Charlie Murphy. 11:30 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
Las Vegas Special The Las Vegas shooting and its impact on the city, Southern California, and the nation. (N) (30 mins.) “Las Vegas Special.” 8:30 p.m. KCAL
MOVIES
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm One of the highest-grossing films of 1962, this beguiling musical fantasy incorporates stop-motion animation from George Pal to re-create popular fairy tales by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The international cast includes Laurence Harvey, Barbara Eden, Claire Bloom, Walter Slezak, Yvette Mimieux, Russ Tamblyn, Jim Backus, Terry-Thomas and Buddy Hackett. 7 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Andrew Garfield. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gerard Butler; American Music Awards nominations; Halsey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Larry Wilcox (“CHiPs”); Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); Rachael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Gerard Butler (“Geostorm”); Lea Michele (“The Mayor”); comics Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chadwick Boseman; Charley Pride performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Quincy Brown (“Star”); fashion expert Preston Konrad. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cedric the Entertainer; George Lopez; Sunny Anderson; Carrie Ann Inaba; Joey McIntyre. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Breakfast combo to boost metabolism; Yolanda Hadid; the underground world of the organ black market. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Audience member makeover; candle explosion; lawsuits against cereal companies. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chef Rachael Ray; Ben Feldman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Whitney Cummings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple say they have given up on forcing their 15-year-old son to go to school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson; polo player Nacho Figueras. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer; Debbie Allen. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Ashley Judd. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miles Teller; Pink; Austin Rogers; Billy Corgan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bill Murray; actress Claire Foy; Jan Vogler and Friends. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kate Hudson; Jared Padalecki; 21 Savage performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Luke Evans; Usher; Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actors Gerard Butler and Patton Oswalt; Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals for game 5 of their playoff series (If necessary). (The winner takes on the Dodgers in the seven-game National League Championship series, starting Friday.) 5 p.m. TBS
NFL Football The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Carolina Panthers. 5:20 p.m. NFL and 5:25 p.m. CBS
