Friday’s TV highlights: First Lady Melania Trump on ABC's '20/20'

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and the team go undeon a college campus to find out who is recruiting students to carry out deadly attacks in this new episode. George Eads and Lance Gross also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton star in the season premiere of this drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty The splintered family struggles to rise rise again on the eve of Carrington Atlantic’s 100th anniversary as a new season of the rebooted prime-time soap begins. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) offers to help an exhausted new mother for a month, while Eddie and Emery (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler) put together an exercise regimen. Randall Park and Ian Chen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Under the threat of corporate takeover, Mike and Ed (Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo) disagree on the direction of Outdoor Man’s future. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless In London, Maya (Minnie Driver) considers asking her father for money to save their house. while Ray (Mason Cook) strives to bond with his new British family, only to discover that Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) has made a surprising connection. John Ross Bowie, Cedric Yarbrough and Micah Fowler also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids When Hank and Charlie (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull) create online dating profiles. Sid (Leslie Jordan) pretends to be an interested woman in order to boost their egos in this new episode of the geriatric comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Coop & Cami Ask the World Dakota Loftus and Ruby Rose Turner star as sisters who host an online show with millions of young followers in this new live-action family comedy. Rebecca Metz also stars. 8:30 p.m. Disney
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend The fourth and final season of this critically acclaimed musical comedy series opens with Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) in prison for attempted murder. Greg is now played Skylar Astin, replacing Santino Fontana. Vincent Rodriguez III and Scott Michael Foster also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Hell’s Kitchen Serving lunch to a room filled with hungry Marines, the chefs prepare dishes that represent the air (chicken parmesan), the land (New York strip steaks) and the sea (fish and chips). 9 p.m. Fox
Shakespeare Uncovered This entertaining and insightful survey of William Shakespeare’s plays opens its third and final season with two new back-to-back episodes. First up, Helen Hunt explores the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Then F. Murray Abraham shares his thoughts on “The Merchant of Venice,” in which he has played Shylock. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Art rocker St. Vincent performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigates a case involving a woman who shot her husband while she was drunk, while Frank (Tom Selleck) holds an emergency drill for his inner circle. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 First Lady Melania Trump takes a break from her African tour for a one-on-one interview. 10 p.m. ABC
The Graham Norton Show Rowan Atkinson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gary Barlow and Jeff Goldblum are guests in this new episode. Imelda May performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
Pod Save America Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, former aides to President Obama, bring their podcast to a new medium in this new series of four weekly specials, taped before live audiences in Miami (tonight’s premiere), Austin, Texas (Oct. 19), Philadelphia (Oct. 26) and Irvine (Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections). 11 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author John P. Carlin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bear Grylls; Giada De Laurentiis; Matt Tyrnauer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Busy Philipps. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. David Arquette (“High Voltage”); Hanson performs; Nancy Travis (“Last Man Standing”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Bridges (“Bad Times at the El Royale”); Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amanda Peet (“The Romanoffs”); Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show New research says matcha green tea may be able to stop cancer; a buyer’s guide to matcha. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Marijuana and the opioid crisis; makeup for men; X-rays show how one woman’s bones vanished. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Grant Show; Skyler Samuels; Roselyn Sánchez guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Will Smith’s bungee jump at the Grand Canyon: Alfonso Ribeiro. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband is a controlling, vindictive narcissist; the truth behind designer dogs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Gosling (“First Man”); Lenny Kravitz performs; eSports player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court; midterm elections; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announces she'll be stepping down; the disappearance of a Saudi journalist in Istanbul: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Katty Kay, BBC; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Brian Bennett, Time. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman; political correspondent Steve Kornacki, MSNBC; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Reihan Salam; author Rebecca Traister (“Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger”). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman; John Phillips; KABC radio; feminist activist Whitney Bell; John “Stuttering John” Melendez. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; Anthony Mackie; LeClerc Andre. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Dodgers open the National League Championship series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. 5 p.m. FS1
