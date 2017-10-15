Monday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supergirl' on KTLA

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Howard and Sheldon (Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons) bond over having disappointing fathers, while Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is disturbed when his mother and Penny (Christine Baranski, Kaley Cuoco) become best friends. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland help the coaches prepare their artists as the battle rounds begin 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl “Jane the Virgin’s” Yael Grobglas crosses over to another CW show, guest starring as a psychically gifted thief whose ability to manipulate others’ fears gives Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) a new challenge. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The remaining 10 celebrities transform into characters from their favorite Disney films, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer Maze’s (Lesley-Ann Brandt) quest for self-fulfillment takes her to Canada, but Chloe (Lauren German) worries that the mission is not what it seems to be. Tom Ellis also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
9JKL Josh’s (Mark Feuerstein) mom, Judy (Linda Lavin), realizes that Josh’s new best friend (Tone Bell) is the upstairs neighbor she is suspects caused water damage to her unit, in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Valor With their secret still hanging over them, Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) search for more information on the escaped prisoner from Somalia and work with new Delta Force members led by Sgt. Adam Coogan (guest star Bryan Craig) to perform a demo mission for Ian’s (Charlie Burnett) influential mother (guest star Valerie Pettiford). Corbin Reid and W. Tre’ Davis also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted The family tries to get back together, with Reed (Stephen Moyer) coming to an agreement with Sentinel Services while Caitlin (Amy Acker) and their children (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White) get surprising help. 9 p.m. Fox
Scorpion Something goes haywire as Walter (Elyes Gabel) and company try to neutralize a nuclear weapon, leaving them exposed to toxic vapor. Jadyn Wong, Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick and Ari Stidham also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave An American traitor who turned to terrorism becomes integral in preventing an attack on U.S. soil, but Dalton (Mike Vogel) and the team don’t know how much he can be trusted. Anne Heche, Tate Ellington, Demetrius Grosse, Sofia Pernas and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. NBC
POV Director Ramona S. Diaz’s documentary “Motherland” highlights a maternity hospital in the Philippines that is among the most active facilities of its kind in the entire world. 10 p.m. KOCE
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Jamie Foxx, Patti LaBelle and Charlie Wilson celebrate Snoop's birthday in the season premiere, with Martha Stewart. 10 p.m. VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Celia Ward-Wallace; Jackie Slater; Todd Haynes and Oakes Fegley (“Wonderstruck”); Director Lea Thompson and daughter Maddie Deutch (“The Year of Spectacular Men”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dolly Parton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s; using a cell phone while on the toilet. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Preventing babies being born to addicted mothers; some doctors on social media may be fakes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chadwick Boseman (“Marshall”); Monica Potter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Katharine McPhee (“Scorpion”) performs; Harry performs a tribute to Tom Petty. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Eating healthy without being wealthy; foolproof chip and dip recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman has violent rages, refuses to take her medications and regularly drives drunk. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cate Blanchett (“Thor: Ragnarok”); Taylor Kitsch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michelle Hurd (“Lethal Weapon”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Criminal justice reform: Susan Burton. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The American League Championship series moves to New York for game 3 as the Yankees host the Houston Astros. 5 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
