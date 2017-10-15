Monday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supergirl' on KTLA

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Howard and Sheldon (Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons) bond over having disappointing fathers, while Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is disturbed when his mother and Penny (Christine Baranski, Kaley Cuoco) become best friends. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland help the coaches prepare their artists as the battle rounds begin 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl “Jane the Virgin’s” Yael Grobglas crosses over to another CW show, guest starring as a psychically gifted thief whose ability to manipulate others’ fears gives Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) a new challenge. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars The remaining 10 celebrities transform into characters from their favorite Disney films, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer Maze’s (Lesley-Ann Brandt) quest for self-fulfillment takes her to Canada, but Chloe (Lauren German) worries that the mission is not what it seems to be. Tom Ellis also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

9JKL Josh’s (Mark Feuerstein) mom, Judy (Linda Lavin), realizes that Josh’s new best friend (Tone Bell) is the upstairs neighbor she is suspects caused water damage to her unit, in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Valor With their secret still hanging over them, Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) search for more information on the escaped prisoner from Somalia and work with new Delta Force members led by Sgt. Adam Coogan (guest star Bryan Craig) to perform a demo mission for Ian’s (Charlie Burnett) influential mother (guest star Valerie Pettiford). Corbin Reid and W. Tre’ Davis also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted The family tries to get back together, with Reed (Stephen Moyer) coming to an agreement with Sentinel Services while Caitlin (Amy Acker) and their children (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White) get surprising help. 9 p.m. Fox

Scorpion Something goes haywire as Walter (Elyes Gabel) and company try to neutralize a nuclear weapon, leaving them exposed to toxic vapor. Jadyn Wong, Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick and Ari Stidham also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave An American traitor who turned to terrorism becomes integral in preventing an attack on U.S. soil, but Dalton (Mike Vogel) and the team don’t know how much he can be trusted. Anne Heche, Tate Ellington, Demetrius Grosse, Sofia Pernas and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. NBC

POV Director Ramona S. Diaz’s documentary “Motherland” highlights a maternity hospital in the Philippines that is among the most active facilities of its kind in the entire world. 10 p.m. KOCE

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Jamie Foxx, Patti LaBelle and Charlie Wilson celebrate Snoop's birthday in the season premiere, with Martha Stewart. 10 p.m. VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Celia Ward-Wallace; Jackie Slater; Todd Haynes and Oakes Fegley (“Wonderstruck”); Director Lea Thompson and daughter Maddie Deutch (“The Year of Spectacular Men”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dolly Parton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s; using a cell phone while on the toilet. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Preventing babies being born to addicted mothers; some doctors on social media may be fakes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Chadwick Boseman (“Marshall”); Monica Potter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Katharine McPhee (“Scorpion”) performs; Harry performs a tribute to Tom Petty. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Eating healthy without being wealthy; foolproof chip and dip recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman has violent rages, refuses to take her medications and regularly drives drunk. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cate Blanchett (“Thor: Ragnarok”); Taylor Kitsch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michelle Hurd (“Lethal Weapon”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Criminal justice reform: Susan Burton. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS